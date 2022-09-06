Read full article on original website
Related
wmagazine.com
Camilla Is Already Using the Title “Queen Consort,” But Not Without Controversy
The woman once known to the public as Camilla Parker-Bowles is now officially known as Camilla, Queen Consort of the United Kingdom. She assumed the title upon the death of her mother-in-law Queen Elizabeth II with her husband, formerly known as Prince Charles, officially becoming the King Charles III. An official statement from the Royal Family posted on the Royal.UK website has already used the title for Camilla. She’s become the first person to assume the post since Queen Elizabeth II’s mother, the wife of King George VI.
wmagazine.com
Harlem’s Fashion Row Marks 15th Anniversary With Janet Jackson and Issa Rae
Flashbulbs popped and phones were raised high on September 6 at Jazz at Lincoln Center in New York City the moment Janet Jackson stepped into the room. The Grammy-winning superstar was in town to receive Harlem Fashion Row’s Icon of the Year Award. “I truly apologize for being so...
How Paddington gave the Queen her last great viral moment
One of the most touching tributes to the late Queen Elizabeth II on Thursday didn’t come from a member of the royal family, or a celebrity, but a fictional character. As people paid their respects following the news of her death at the age of 96, it was Paddington Bear that cut through more than most.“Thank you Ma’am, for everything,” the character’s official Twitter account wrote, in a simple but effective message. The tweet racked up more than 870,000 likes, while a drawing of the Queen holding hands with Paddington was all over social media as people reacted to the...
wmagazine.com
“Spitgate” Is So Ridiculous, Now Even Harry Styles is Making Jokes About It
We all have our safe places, and apparently, Harry Styles’ is onstage on Madison Square Garden. At least, that’s where he finally felt comfortable enough to address the rumor that he hocked a loogie on Chris Pine during the Don’t Worry Darling premiere at the Venice Film Festival.
RELATED PEOPLE
wmagazine.com
Kanye West Has Seen the Errors of His Ways… Because of the Queen’s Death?
Around 24 hours after Buckingham Palace announced the death of Queen Elizabeth II at age 96, we’re at peak saturation of tributes to England’s longest ruling monarch. They’ve come from the obvious: pretty much all of the royals, including her successor Prince Charles; the presidents of France and the US; the most recent of the 15 Prime Ministers to take office during the late royal’s 70-year reign. They’ve come from the unexpected: the Twitter accounts of Heinz, Playmobil, and the Ohio State University Marching Band. The list goes on for each category, but so far only one of those paying homage could be classified as extremely unexpected: Kanye “Ye” West. Apparently, the rapper and Yeezy designer has been a royalist this whole time.
wmagazine.com
Florence Pugh to Skip Don’t Worry Darling’sAmerican Premiere
We won’t be getting a follow-up to the seemingly tense scene on the red carpet at Don’t Worry Darling’s debut in Venice. While the film will have a proper American premiere in New York City with a cast Q&A session later this month, star Florence Pugh will not be attending. In fact, according to Rolling Stone, Pugh and director Olivia Wilde aren’t presently scheduled to jointly promote the film in any capacity again.
wmagazine.com
Jessica Chastain and Eddie Redmayne Will Literally Give You Goosebumps in the Good Nurse Trailer
Don’t let the title of The Good Nurse fool you: The titular character is bad, bad, bad news. Played by Eddie Redmayne, Charles Cullen is a full-on serial killer: As recounted in Charles Graeber’s 2013 deep dive into the real-life events, he’s believed to have murdered up to 400 people over the course of the 16 years he practiced in Pennsylvania and New Jersey. (Unsurprisingly, he’s currently serving 17 life sentences after confessing to 40 instances in which injected his patients with lethal doses of insulin.) But for the first 20 seconds of the trailer, you’d never guess that Redmayne’s Charles Cullen is capable of such monstrosities. “I don’t want to talk about work,” he tells his former coworker Amy Loughren (Jessica Chastain, fresh off her Oscar win) when they meet up at a diner. When she asks if it’s because what they’re saying is true, Charles replies with a look that will give you chills.
wmagazine.com
Queen Elizabeth II’s Life in Looks
It’s perhaps impossible to overstate the enormous legacy of Queen Elizabeth II, who passed away peacefully at Balmoral Castle in the Highlands of Scotland on Thursday at age 96. A relatively small but significant portion of it comprises her personal style. England’s longest-reigning monarch started off dressing conservatively, favoring white dresses back in her princess days. But as the decades wore on, she slowly but surely decided to branch out. Color became a necessity when she began matching the national flags of the countries she visited on her royal tours, and by the time she’d hit her 50th year on the throne, in 2002, she’d opened herself up to the whole rainbow. In the years leading up to her passing, it wasn’t unusual to find her dressed in neon pink or highlighter green—typically from head to toe, as she had a habit of coordinating even her umbrellas with her ensembles. In remembrance, take a look back at what she chose to wear on some of the most memorable events of her life.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Jodi Picoult: ‘My most treasured possessions are my grandmother’s handwritten recipes. They are terrible’
Born in New York, Jodi Picoult, 56, published her first book in 1992; she has written nearly 30 novels and been translated into 34 languages. Several of her novels have been adapted for television, and My Sister’s Keeper became a film starring Cameron Diaz and Abigail Breslin in 2009. Picoult’s play of The Book Thief premieres at the Octagon theatre, Bolton, on 17 September. She is married with three children and lives in New Hampshire.
wmagazine.com
Gigi Hadid Will Always Value Virgil Abloh’s Support of Her Design Dreams
Gigi Hadid is many things: a young mother, a creative, and a celebrated model chief among them. As of September 7th, she is also the founder and creative director of Guest in Residence, a classic yet colorful luxury cashmere brand that’s challenging what it means to be a genderless label in fashion today.
wmagazine.com
Emily Ratajkowski Puts Her Own Spin on Business Casual While Out With Gigi Hadid
It was so rainy on Tuesday in New York City that the National Weather Service issued a flood warning. But you’d never be able to tell from the evening’s paparazzi photos of Emily Ratajkowski, who looked put-together as ever when helping Gigi Hadid celebrate the launch of her new cashmere knitwear brand, Guest in Residence, at Le Chalet. Though, Ratajkowski opted for head-to-toe Miu Miu in the form of a cropped button-down, wide-legged navy trousers, and a black leather purse. The viral Miu Miu mini set may be a thing of the past, but Ratajkowski has remained loyal to the label’s cropped take on business casual. She starred in the brand’s most recent campaign, after all.
wmagazine.com
New York Fashion Week Spring 2023: See All the Best Looks
New York Fashion Week is back and the masks are off—for the most part. With over 100 brands presenting their spring 2023 collections over roughly six days, the season is set to be as packed as it was all the way back in 2019 (were we ever so young?). On Friday, September 9th, Proenza Schouler officially kicked things off with a spirited 20th anniversary show featuring an all-star cast of models including W’s 50th anniversary Issue cover stars Bella Hadid, Anok Yai, Kendall Jenner and Shalom Harlow. The evening concluded with Fendi decamping from Milan to stage a special Fendi runway presentation in celebration of 25 years of the house’s iconic baguette bag. And because birthday parties are always better with friends, Fendi creative director Kim Jones invited Marc Jacobs to put his own spin on the Italian luxury brand. The result is a collection of outsized proportions with bursts of NYC-neon brights. Check back here often as we present the latest and greatest looks to hit the runways.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wmagazine.com
Brie Larson Gives ‘Dancing Queen’ Energy at the Premiere of Her New Show, Growing Up
Move over ‘90s style, your resurgence has had than enough time. Now, it’s the ‘70s turn, and Brie Larson is leading the charge. The actress just attended the premiere for her new Disney+ show, Growing Up, wearing a sparkly jumpsuit that would look pretty good on the back of a horse at Studio 54.
wmagazine.com
The Can’t-Miss Designers of New York Fashion Week Spring 2023
New York Fashion Week is nearly upon us. And if you’ve attended previous seasons, this one’s calendar will give you flashbacks to just how packed it used to be. Some of the highlights are obvious—Tom Ford, anyone?—but there are others you’d do best not to let slip through the cracks. Here, a roundup of the five labels and designers to keep on your radar in the week to come.
wmagazine.com
Julia Fox Kicks Off Fashion Week the Only Way Julia Fox Can
New York Fashion Week has officially begun, meaning it’s time for Julia Fox to rise up from the Lower East Side, smear on some black eye makeup, and take the world by storm, one skin-bearing look at a time. The actress knows exactly the part she now plays in the week’s festivities, as the Internet’s sort of Fairy God Mother of NYFW, and she seems to be fully embracing it, even dressing the part.
Beloved singer Darius Campbell Danesh’s death ruled accident
Beloved singer Darius Campbell Danesh’s cause of death was revealed after he was found dead at his Minnesota apartment last month. The 41-year-old Scottish vocal sensation, who appeared on “Pop Idol,” died from “inhalation of chloroethane,” the Southern Minnesota Regional Medical Examiner’s Office confirmed. Autopsy results listed “toxic effects of chloroethane” and “suffocation” which led to his sudden death, ITV reports. The death was ruled an accident by the coroner. Danesh first orbited toward stardom thanks to his rendition of the Britney Spears’ hit track “…Baby One More Time” in 2001 as a cast member on reality show “Popstars.” Soon after, he auditioned for...
Comments / 0