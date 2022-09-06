ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Daily Mail

Florida court rules that pregnant and orphaned 16-year-old girl is 'not mature enough' to decide on whether to have an abortion

A court in Florida has ruled that a 16-year-old orphaned girl cannot have an abortion because she is 'not mature enough' to make the decision, it was revealed today. The teenage girl, who does not have any parents, is now appealing the decision after she was barred from terminating her pregnancy following Circuit Judge Jennifer Frydrychowicz's ruling.
FLORIDA STATE
thecentersquare.com

Court rules California mandate requiring churches to pay for abortions is unconstitutional

(The Center Square) – A California mandate requiring churches to pay for elective abortions has been ruled unconstitutional by a federal district court. The mandate came from the California Department of Managed Health Care, a regulatory body governing managed health care plans, and forced churches to include elective abortions within their health insurance plans.
CALIFORNIA STATE
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Government
The Independent

Voters reject Florida judge who denied teen an abortion because of her grades

The fight to preserve abortion rights is central to primary election campaigns in the wake of the US Supreme Court’s decision to strike down the constitutional right to abortion care, with a growing number of state laws outlawing abortion and severely restricting access.In separate elections on 23 August, voters in Florida ousted two officials who were widely criticised for their views on abortion rights.A judge in Florida’s Hillsborough County faced widespread condemnation for a January decision to deny a 17-year-old girl an abortion without parental consent, doubting her “intelligence or credibility” and citing her low grades in school.On Tuesday...
FLORIDA STATE
Salon

Republican tears up after teen nearly loses her uterus because of anti-abortion law he voted for

A South Carolina lawmaker became emotional on Tuesday after explaining that an anti-abortion law that he voted for could have resulted in the death of a young woman. Republican state Rep. Neal Collins told South Carolina's House Judiciary Committee that he would not be voting on a ban that only has exceptions for saving the life of the mother. The bill provides no provisions for victims of rape or incest.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Salon

“This is blackmail”: Republicans deny flood funding to New Orleans over opposition to abortion ban

This article originally appeared at Common Dreams. It is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0 License. Feel free to republish and share widely. Progressives are sounding the alarm about the lengths to which GOP officials appear willing to go to advance their deeply unpopular and reactionary agenda after Louisiana's State Bond Commission, at the urging of right-wing Attorney General Jeff Landry, once again denied flood prevention resources to New Orleans due to the city's opposition to the state's new abortion ban.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Person
Nathan Hecht
The Independent

Federal judge in Texas blocks Biden administration’s emergency abortion care guidance

A federal judge in Texas has blocked enforcement of a federal health rule that mandates medical providers must be able to provide emergency abortion care, regardless of state-level bans on abortion.US District Judge James Wesley Hendrix late on 23 August determined that guidance issued by President Joe Biden’s administration under the Emergency Medical Treatment and Active Labor Act was “unauthorised” and “well beyond” the text of the law, which is “silent on abortion”.“Since the statute is silent on the question, the guidance cannot answer how doctors should weigh risks to both a mother and her unborn child. Nor can...
TEXAS STATE
AOL Corp

Florida prosecutor speaks out after DeSantis removes him: 'Feeding sugar to his diabetic base'

According to Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, Andrew Warren was a “woke” prosecutor who sought to impose the radical agenda of the billionaire George Soros on the residents of Hillsborough County. DeSantis suspended him on Aug. 4, after Warren said he would refuse to prosecute cases involving abortion or children’s gender-related surgeries, issues on which the ambitious governor has crusaded in recent months.
FLORIDA STATE
#Abortion Issues#Abortion Laws#Politics State#Politics Legislative#Politics Federal#Politics Courts#Politics Judicial
The List

Beto O'Rourke Faces An Unexpected Roadblock In His Gubernatorial Campaign

The gubernatorial race in Texas is one that not only Texans are paying close attention to, but many Americans. The tight race between incumbent Governor Greg Abbott and Democratic candidate Beto O'Rourke has been heating up since the Robb Elementary School shooting that happened in Uvalde, Texas in May. O'Rourke made headlines after calling out Abbott for not doing anything in regards to gun violence, according to Politico. O'Rourke, who was just a Democratic nominee at the time, confronted Abbott saying, "The time to stop the next shooting is right now and you are doing nothing."
TEXAS STATE
The Independent

Oklahoma GOP candidate calls killing gay people ‘totally just’

A GOP candidate for the Oklahoma state house is under fire over his resurfaced remarks justifying the murder of gay people. Scott Esk was campaigning for a different seat in 2013 when he said that according to the Bible, Christians would be “totally in the right” to kill gay people in a Facebook comment thread.The comments gained renewed attention as Mr Esk’s prepares to take on fellow Republican Gloria Banister in a run-off primary election for Oklahoma’s 87th House District on Tuesday. Pressed about the remarks ahead of this week’s election, Mr Esk appeared to double down by calling...
OKLAHOMA STATE
Washington Examiner

Healthcare workers subjected to vaccine mandate will get $10M in legal settlement

A group of nearly 500 healthcare workers is slated to receive a $10 million payout in a first-of-its-kind settlement challenging their hospital's COVID-19 vaccine mandate. The coalition of workers at NorthShore University HealthSystem in Illinois filed their suit in October 2021, alleging the healthcare facility was illegally refusing to grant religious exemptions to the mandate. The July 29 settlement agreement by the state's Northern District Court means 473 current and former healthcare workers are soon to receive compensation for being denied religious exemptions from the healthcare system's vaccine requirement.
LAW
Daily Mail

North Carolina judge strips state of abortion protections and puts back in place 20-week ban - citing the Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe

Abortions in North Carolina are no longer legal after 20 weeks of pregnancy, a federal judge ruled Wednesday, eroding protections in one of the South's few remaining safe havens for reproductive freedom. U.S. District Judge William Osteen reinstated an unenforced 20-week abortion ban, with exceptions for urgent medical emergencies, after...
CONGRESS & COURTS

