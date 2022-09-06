Read full article on original website
Florida court rules that pregnant and orphaned 16-year-old girl is 'not mature enough' to decide on whether to have an abortion
A court in Florida has ruled that a 16-year-old orphaned girl cannot have an abortion because she is 'not mature enough' to make the decision, it was revealed today. The teenage girl, who does not have any parents, is now appealing the decision after she was barred from terminating her pregnancy following Circuit Judge Jennifer Frydrychowicz's ruling.
A federal judge ruled that a Texas law banning 18-to-20-year-olds from carrying handguns in public is unconstitutional
This ruling comes on the heels of a June Supreme Court ruling that dramatically expanded Second Amendment rights.
thecentersquare.com
Court rules California mandate requiring churches to pay for abortions is unconstitutional
(The Center Square) – A California mandate requiring churches to pay for elective abortions has been ruled unconstitutional by a federal district court. The mandate came from the California Department of Managed Health Care, a regulatory body governing managed health care plans, and forced churches to include elective abortions within their health insurance plans.
Greg Abbott Slammed After Saying Rape Victims Can Take Plan B Pill
"We want to support those victims, but also those victims can access health care immediately," the Texas governor said.
Voters reject Florida judge who denied teen an abortion because of her grades
The fight to preserve abortion rights is central to primary election campaigns in the wake of the US Supreme Court’s decision to strike down the constitutional right to abortion care, with a growing number of state laws outlawing abortion and severely restricting access.In separate elections on 23 August, voters in Florida ousted two officials who were widely criticised for their views on abortion rights.A judge in Florida’s Hillsborough County faced widespread condemnation for a January decision to deny a 17-year-old girl an abortion without parental consent, doubting her “intelligence or credibility” and citing her low grades in school.On Tuesday...
Republican tears up after teen nearly loses her uterus because of anti-abortion law he voted for
A South Carolina lawmaker became emotional on Tuesday after explaining that an anti-abortion law that he voted for could have resulted in the death of a young woman. Republican state Rep. Neal Collins told South Carolina's House Judiciary Committee that he would not be voting on a ban that only has exceptions for saving the life of the mother. The bill provides no provisions for victims of rape or incest.
“This is blackmail”: Republicans deny flood funding to New Orleans over opposition to abortion ban
This article originally appeared at Common Dreams. It is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0 License. Feel free to republish and share widely. Progressives are sounding the alarm about the lengths to which GOP officials appear willing to go to advance their deeply unpopular and reactionary agenda after Louisiana's State Bond Commission, at the urging of right-wing Attorney General Jeff Landry, once again denied flood prevention resources to New Orleans due to the city's opposition to the state's new abortion ban.
Anti-Abortion Republican Says Girls Raped by Dads Should Just Get Plan B
"There are options for rape victims, the way I understand it, if a rape victim goes to a hospital," Republican Representative Doug Gilliam told Newsweek.
‘I have to carry my baby to bury my baby’: woman denied abortion for fetus with fatal condition
An expectant Louisiana woman who is carrying a skull-less fetus that would die almost immediately after birth has cemented plans to travel to North Carolina to terminate her pregnancy, she said on Friday. Nancy Davis, 36, has been facing a choice of either carrying the fetus to term or traveling...
Forget Donald Trump, this Official Could Make a Run for President in 2024
Governor Abbott could make a run for U.S. PresidentScreenshot from Twitter. As Donald Trump is working through some legal issues from his time as President of the United States, this could open the door for another Republican to enter the race. Texas Governor Greg Abbott could be on the 2024 ballot.
Federal judge in Texas blocks Biden administration’s emergency abortion care guidance
A federal judge in Texas has blocked enforcement of a federal health rule that mandates medical providers must be able to provide emergency abortion care, regardless of state-level bans on abortion.US District Judge James Wesley Hendrix late on 23 August determined that guidance issued by President Joe Biden’s administration under the Emergency Medical Treatment and Active Labor Act was “unauthorised” and “well beyond” the text of the law, which is “silent on abortion”.“Since the statute is silent on the question, the guidance cannot answer how doctors should weigh risks to both a mother and her unborn child. Nor can...
AOL Corp
Florida prosecutor speaks out after DeSantis removes him: 'Feeding sugar to his diabetic base'
According to Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, Andrew Warren was a “woke” prosecutor who sought to impose the radical agenda of the billionaire George Soros on the residents of Hillsborough County. DeSantis suspended him on Aug. 4, after Warren said he would refuse to prosecute cases involving abortion or children’s gender-related surgeries, issues on which the ambitious governor has crusaded in recent months.
Texas rancher moves family to Louisiana after migrant incidents, says Biden has 'destabilized the border'
A Texas ranch owner said President Biden has completely "destabilized the border" and he does not think the situation will get any better until he leaves office. Double M Ranch owner Mike Hayes joined "Fox & Friends" Tuesday from El Indio, Texas to share what he has experienced as the border continues to see a surge of illegal crossings.
Beto O'Rourke Faces An Unexpected Roadblock In His Gubernatorial Campaign
The gubernatorial race in Texas is one that not only Texans are paying close attention to, but many Americans. The tight race between incumbent Governor Greg Abbott and Democratic candidate Beto O'Rourke has been heating up since the Robb Elementary School shooting that happened in Uvalde, Texas in May. O'Rourke made headlines after calling out Abbott for not doing anything in regards to gun violence, according to Politico. O'Rourke, who was just a Democratic nominee at the time, confronted Abbott saying, "The time to stop the next shooting is right now and you are doing nothing."
Oklahoma GOP candidate calls killing gay people ‘totally just’
A GOP candidate for the Oklahoma state house is under fire over his resurfaced remarks justifying the murder of gay people. Scott Esk was campaigning for a different seat in 2013 when he said that according to the Bible, Christians would be “totally in the right” to kill gay people in a Facebook comment thread.The comments gained renewed attention as Mr Esk’s prepares to take on fellow Republican Gloria Banister in a run-off primary election for Oklahoma’s 87th House District on Tuesday. Pressed about the remarks ahead of this week’s election, Mr Esk appeared to double down by calling...
Washington Examiner
Healthcare workers subjected to vaccine mandate will get $10M in legal settlement
A group of nearly 500 healthcare workers is slated to receive a $10 million payout in a first-of-its-kind settlement challenging their hospital's COVID-19 vaccine mandate. The coalition of workers at NorthShore University HealthSystem in Illinois filed their suit in October 2021, alleging the healthcare facility was illegally refusing to grant religious exemptions to the mandate. The July 29 settlement agreement by the state's Northern District Court means 473 current and former healthcare workers are soon to receive compensation for being denied religious exemptions from the healthcare system's vaccine requirement.
Beto's first ad, "every Texan needs to know that Abbott outlawed abortion with no exception for rape or incest."
"Every Texan needs to know that Greg Abbott outlawed abortion with no exception for rape or incest. Share our first TV ad — and join us in defeating him so we can restore a woman’s freedom to make her own decisions about her own body, health care, and future." Beto O'Rourke.
North Carolina judge strips state of abortion protections and puts back in place 20-week ban - citing the Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe
Abortions in North Carolina are no longer legal after 20 weeks of pregnancy, a federal judge ruled Wednesday, eroding protections in one of the South's few remaining safe havens for reproductive freedom. U.S. District Judge William Osteen reinstated an unenforced 20-week abortion ban, with exceptions for urgent medical emergencies, after...
buzzfeednews.com
Unaccompanied Immigrant Children Who Are Pregnant And In US Custody Are Being Moved Across State Lines To Access Abortion Services
Unaccompanied immigrant children who are in US custody and want to end a pregnancy are being moved to states that don’t have newly enacted abortion restrictions while advocates push to guarantee access for detainees across the board. New abortion bans or restrictions across the US have made it nearly...
A Win For Joe Biden: Idaho's Blanket-Ban On Abortions Receives Setback In Court
Idaho’s effort to impose a blanket ban on abortions received a setback on Wednesday after a federal judge ruled that the state must allow abortions in certain emergency cases. What Happened: U.S. District Judge B. Lynn Winmill, a Bill Clinton appointee, imposed a preliminary injunction that prevents the Gem...
