Oklahoma City, Douglass Trojan football mourns loss of legendary coach
OKLAHOMA CITY — Oklahoma City and Douglass Trojan football are mourning the loss of a legendary coach. Former coach Stanford White died Thursday at age 77. KOCO 5 spoke to his family about the legacy he leaves behind. His name will always be paired with Douglass Trojan Football in...
OU fan brings hotel to near Norman campus just in time for football season
NORMAN, Okla. — A University of Oklahoma fan noticed a lack of hotels near campus in Norman, so he decided to change that. After a few years of work, the NOUN Hotel is set to open this season for OU fans and Normanites alike. KOCO 5's Kolby Terrell toured...
Sooners, Cowboys move to Top 10 in AP Top 25 after wins
The Sooners and the Cowboys moved to the Top 10 in the Associated Press Top 25 after their wins. OU football moved up one spot to No. 6 after beating Kent State 33-3 on Saturday. Marvin Mims caught seven passes for 163 years and two touchdowns to help overcome a slow start.
Stillwater community climbs 110 flights of stairs to remember lives lost in 9/11
STILLWATER, Okla. — On Sunday, we remember the lives lost 21 years ago at the World Trade Center on 9/11. In Stillwater, people gathered to climb 110 flights of stairs at Boone Pickens Stadium. The 110 flights symbolize how many stairs first responders had to climb on that day.
Finishing Eliza's Run: Oklahomans honor Memphis teacher abducted, killed during morning run
OKLAHOMA CITY — Runners from Oklahoma City and across the country are honoring the Memphis teacher, mother and runner abducted one week ago by finishing her run. Eliza Fletcher, whose body was found Monday, was abducted while on a morning run. Around 4 a.m. Friday, runners gathered to start...
Preparations underway as Oklahoma State Fair set to begin next week
OKLAHOMA CITY — The Oklahoma State Fair kicks off in less than a week, and many people are ready for the annual fun the fair brings. Preparations are well underway, and tickets are officially on sale. "The theme this year is 'Your Fair Share of Fun" and, obviously, what...
Oklahoma museum shows off exhibits, showcase memorabilia from royal family
OKLAHOMA CITY — An Oklahoma museum is showing off its exhibits and showcase of memorabilia from the royal family. As we remember the Queen of England’s legacy and life, we remember things she loved. One thing you may not know the Queen was fascinated with was pigeons. Raising...
Beach Boys, special guests partner with Regional Food Bank for performance
OKLAHOMA CITY — The Beach Boys and other special guests partnered with the Regional Food Bank for a performance. Fun is coming to Oklahoma City! The Beach Boys plus some special guests will be performing at the Civic Center in partnership with the Regional Food Bank. "Truly, it’s fun,...
Stillwater police remove large snake from Airbnb
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Stillwater police responded to an interesting call Wednesday morning at an Airbnb. Police shared a picture on Facebook of Sgt. Cluck holding a large ball python. The guest says they went to make some breakfast when they found the snake. In the post, Stillwater police...
England natives living in Oklahoma discuss legacy of Queen Elizabeth II
EDMOND, Okla. — As the news broke that Queen Elizabeth II died Thursday, KOCO 5 spoke with Brits who now call Oklahoma home. They shared their personal memories of Her Majesty and what the passing means to them and their home country. Even though Eric King and Victor Neal...
Trooper retiring from OHP leaves behind history that will live forever
OKLAHOMA CITY — A trooper retiring from the Oklahoma Highway Patrol is saying goodbye, but the history she leaves behind will live forever. Lateka Alexander was the first and remained the only Black woman on the force. She is working to grow that legacy through recruiting. "It’s still a...
Allegations of card fraud at several Casey’s gas stations across Oklahoma
Several people in Oklahoma City are claiming their card information is getting into the wrong hands.
Video shows scary moments vehicle crashed into school bus carrying Seminole cross country runners
SEMINOLE, Okla. — A driver was taken to a hospital Friday morning after a crash involving a school bus on a Seminole highway. Seminole High School's cross country team was heading to a meet around 6:10 a.m. when a vehicle nearly hit their bus head-on. The coach driving the bus is being called a hero for his reactive driving.
Oklahoma City restaurant named one of ’50 Best New Restaurants in 2022′
OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – A new Oklahoma City restaurant is making headlines after it caught the attention of a national publication. Bon Appetit Magazine sent its staff across the country to search for the 50 best new restaurants in 2022. Ma Der Lao Kitchen was one of a handful...
Oklahomans honor lives lost during 9/11 terror attacks on American soil
OKLAHOMA CITY — This weekend marks 21 years since the 9/11 terror attacks on American soil. KOCO 5 looked at how Oklahomans are honoring the nearly 3,000 lives lost. "This story is one of the most historical days in American history," said Kari Watkins, president and CEO of Oklahoma City National Memorial Museum.
Driver in custody after crashing truck into Remington Park's main entrance
OKLAHOMA CITY — The main entrance of Remington Park was a crime scene Thursday afternoon as Oklahoma County deputies took a Texas driver into custody after they say he crashed into the building. "We've got a lot of questions in terms of why he was driving so erratically. He...
New details show serious crash in Oklahoma City stemmed from multi-city pursuit
OKLAHOMA CITY — Authorities have released new details about a crash earlier this week that nearly split a car and a tree in half and sent police on a search for a suspect. Law enforcement originally thought the scene Monday night on East Reno Avenue and Grand Boulevard was just an accident, but new details show the crash was something much bigger.
Person taken to hospital after crash with school bus on highway in Seminole
SEMINOLE, Okla. — A driver was taken to a hospital after a crash involving a school bus on a highway in Seminole. Around 6:10 a.m. Friday, a Seminole Public Schools bus was traveling north on Highway 3 when a southbound vehicle went left of center and hit the bus head-on. The Oklahoma Highway Patrol said the driver was pinned for about 30 minutes before crews freed him.
1 Woman Shot At Northeast OKC Home
Oklahoma City police responded to a shooting Tuesday afternoon. The shooting happened at a home near Northeast 23rd Street and North Prospect Avenue. A woman, who authorities said was shot in the abdomen, was taken via stretcher from the home to a nearby ambulance for treatment. No potential suspect information...
Suspect, Victim Identified Following Homicide In NW OKC
The suspect and victim have been identified following a homicide that happened Thursday morning in northwest Oklahoma City, according to Oklahoma City police. Officers said they were called to do a welfare check at a home at around 8:30 a.m. near Northwest 37th Street and North Council Road. Two people...
