Edmond, OK

KOCO

Sooners, Cowboys move to Top 10 in AP Top 25 after wins

The Sooners and the Cowboys moved to the Top 10 in the Associated Press Top 25 after their wins. OU football moved up one spot to No. 6 after beating Kent State 33-3 on Saturday. Marvin Mims caught seven passes for 163 years and two touchdowns to help overcome a slow start.
NORMAN, OK
KTUL

Stillwater police remove large snake from Airbnb

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Stillwater police responded to an interesting call Wednesday morning at an Airbnb. Police shared a picture on Facebook of Sgt. Cluck holding a large ball python. The guest says they went to make some breakfast when they found the snake. In the post, Stillwater police...
STILLWATER, OK
KOCO

Person taken to hospital after crash with school bus on highway in Seminole

SEMINOLE, Okla. — A driver was taken to a hospital after a crash involving a school bus on a highway in Seminole. Around 6:10 a.m. Friday, a Seminole Public Schools bus was traveling north on Highway 3 when a southbound vehicle went left of center and hit the bus head-on. The Oklahoma Highway Patrol said the driver was pinned for about 30 minutes before crews freed him.
SEMINOLE, OK
News 9 KWTV - Oklahoma City

1 Woman Shot At Northeast OKC Home

Oklahoma City police responded to a shooting Tuesday afternoon. The shooting happened at a home near Northeast 23rd Street and North Prospect Avenue. A woman, who authorities said was shot in the abdomen, was taken via stretcher from the home to a nearby ambulance for treatment. No potential suspect information...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK

