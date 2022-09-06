Read full article on original website
OHP: 1 Injured Following School Bus Crash Near Seminole
One person was injured in a crash involving a car and a school bus Friday morning on State Highway 3 near Seminole, according to the Seminole Fire Department. The bus driver, Bobby Sanford, 35, was heading northbound, and the driver of the car, Austin Grace, 29, was going southbound, went to the left of the center and struck the bus, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol (OHP).
Video shows scary moments vehicle crashed into school bus carrying Seminole cross country runners
SEMINOLE, Okla. — A driver was taken to a hospital Friday morning after a crash involving a school bus on a Seminole highway. Seminole High School's cross country team was heading to a meet around 6:10 a.m. when a vehicle nearly hit their bus head-on. The coach driving the bus is being called a hero for his reactive driving.
Man, 14-year-old die in Creek County crash
CREEK COUNTY, Okla. — A Bristow man and a 14-year-old boy died in a Creek County crash on Thursday, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol. The crash happened on OK-48, 10 miles south of Bristow just before 4 p.m. The 66-year-old driver and the teen were pinned in their...
New details show serious crash in Oklahoma City stemmed from multi-city pursuit
OKLAHOMA CITY — Authorities have released new details about a crash earlier this week that nearly split a car and a tree in half and sent police on a search for a suspect. Law enforcement originally thought the scene Monday night on East Reno Avenue and Grand Boulevard was just an accident, but new details show the crash was something much bigger.
OKC motorcycle officer nearly hit by trailer
An Oklahoma City police officer is counting his lucky stars after narrowly avoiding a disaster.
3 Ninnekah students injured in car crash on way to school
An Oklahoma school district is working to raise funds for a family following a car accident.
OHP: Woman dead after fatal car accident
A woman is dead after a rollover car accident in Mcintosh County Wednesday night.
Driver in custody after crashing truck into Remington Park's main entrance
OKLAHOMA CITY — The main entrance of Remington Park was a crime scene Thursday afternoon as Oklahoma County deputies took a Texas driver into custody after they say he crashed into the building. "We've got a lot of questions in terms of why he was driving so erratically. He...
Suspect, Victim Identified Following Homicide In NW OKC
The suspect and victim have been identified following a homicide that happened Thursday morning in northwest Oklahoma City, according to Oklahoma City police. Officers said they were called to do a welfare check at a home at around 8:30 a.m. near Northwest 37th Street and North Council Road. Two people...
OCPD: 1 Shot In Leg, Victim's Condition Not Yet Known
Oklahoma City police responded to a shooting on the city's northeast side. Authorities said one person was shot in the leg at a home Thursday afternoon near Northeast 23rd Street and North Kelley Avenue. The home is located just east of the State Capitol. The extent of the victim's injuries...
Construction bolts flatten tires in Oklahoma City
An unusual road hazard flattened the tires of several vehicles traveling on the Broadway Extension in Oklahoma City.
Suspect search underway after Oklahoma City dispensary burglary
OKLAHOMA CITY — Authorities are searching for suspects after an Oklahoma City dispensary was broken into early Thursday morning. Shortly before 2 a.m., as many as six suspects broke through the front window of a dispensary near Interstate 240 and Sunnylane Road with welding glass cylinders. Police said the...
Elk City police officer shoots, kills allegedly armed suspect, OSBI investigating
The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation is investigating an officer-involved shooting after an Elk City Police Department officer shot and killed an allegedly armed suspect.
Short Chase With OCSO Deputies Ends At Casino’s Front Door
A short chase ended Thursday with half of a pickup truck inside an Oklahoma City casino. The Oklahoma County Sheriff's Office said the driver topped speeds over 100 miles per hour before he crashed into Remington Park. Deputies found its driver, Pete Puckett from Texas, not in the crash debris...
Perkins man accused of choking 13-year-old girl
(Stillwater, Okla.) — A 33-year-old Perkins man accused of choking a 13-year-old female relative on three occasions at his residence has been ordered to appear in court on Oct. 3 when he can seek a preliminary hearing on three counts of child abuse alleged to have occurred between June 12 and July 4.
Intruder Shot In Face While Climbing Through Woman’s SE OKC Bedroom Window
Two scenes, which are four miles apart, are involving two Oklahoma City metro police departments. Oklahoma City police are investigating after a man was shot in the face Tuesday while climbing into a woman’s bedroom window. Police said the alleged intruder managed to drive himself to a friend’s home...
Oklahoma County deputy saves man from overdosing on Fentanyl
A deputy with the Oklahoma County Sheriff’s Office received praise Wednesday after saving a man’s life over Labor Day weekend. When the clock was ticking as a man overdosed on Fentanyl, the deputy stayed calm and jumped into action.
Shots Fired At Grady County Home, Manhunt Underway
Law enforcement in Grady County is hunting for a man who they say fired a shot in his parents home. It happened on County Street 2800 near Rush Springs. According to police, Michael Pearson got into a fight with his father at the home. He fired a shot during the altercation but nobody was hit.
Police search for suspect after man, juvenile shot in Oklahoma City
OKLAHOMA CITY — Oklahoma City police responded to a double shooting off N. Jordan Avenue, just east of Martin Luther King Avenue. Police told KOCO 5 that a man and a juvenile female were shot. The suspect walked up to the property and shot both victims when they were...
Authorities find owner of loose buffalo in McClain County
MCCLAIN COUNTY, Okla. — Authorities have found the owner of a buffalo that got loose Wednesday. The McClain County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help finding the owner of a buffalo that got loose. Authorities posted on social media that the buffalo was in the area of...
