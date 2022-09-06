The Weeknd's Canceled Concert Filmed For His HBO Show 'The Idol,' Fans Ghosted On Refunds

Mega

The Weeknd 's last-minute decision to scrap his Los Angeles concert was caught on film by HBO. Radar is told that concertgoers were informed they'd be filmed for his show The Idol, featuring Lily-Rose Depp , less than one hour before the singer took the stage on Saturday.

As RadarOnline.com exclusively reported , The Weeknd kept his audience at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood waiting for more than two hours before jumping on the stage to perform and abruptly calling it quits mid-song.

We spoke to several ticketholders, with one person claiming they are out of close to $1,000 for their VIP tickets, parking, and more.

This outlet can report that a "notice of premises" sign flashed on the big screen at 8:35 PM, hours after The Weeknd's concert was scheduled to start and nearly one hour before he went on.

The notice also informed the crowd that "this area is being taped or filmed," and they were consenting to be "photographed, filmed, or videotaped" without compensation.

Almost 30 minutes after the filming announcement, RadarOnline.com is told the trailer for The Weeknd and Lily-Rose's show was played. Johnny Depp 's daughter then appeared on the stage and introduced the Can't Feel My Face singer as his character on The Idol , Tedros.

After waiting nearly three hours for The Weeknd to appear, he disappointed the audience by canceling the concert only 15 minutes after he started performing. He later claimed he lost his voice and promised refunds — but RadarOnline.com is told by concertgoers that they are getting the runaround when attempting to get their money back.

One source told us that he bought two VIP tickets through Ticketmaster. "When I requested a refund online I was told that I would have to wait for the event promoter to initiate the refund process," the frustrated fan said, adding, "I was given no timeline as to how long that would take."

Others echoed the insider's concern, telling RadarOnline.com that as of Monday evening they had yet to be contacted by anyone regarding their refunds and the promised rescheduled show.

We're told that fans are questioning if the reason behind the cancelation was really due to .

"I believe he intended to cancel all along and just kept the audience there to be able to film that scene for his new series," one insider speculated.

"He filmed a scene DURING the concert. After they got Lily Depp, he came out, sang 2 songs. Then canceled. I’m sure the HBO money made it worth making his fans wait 5 hours for nothing," shared another.

The Weeknd is already on the road to recovery.

"Doctor says my voice is safe and with rest i'll be solid and able to bring the show my TORONTO fans are waiting for," he posted on Tuesday. He also promised the "LA date is being worked out soon."

RadarOnline.com has reached out to The Weeknd's rep, Ticketmaster, Live Nation, and HBO for comment.