Nancy Rupp Rock, age 86, died Sunday, September 4, 2022. Nancy was a lifelong caregiver, extending far beyond her immediate family. She was born on May 10, 1936, in Gowanda, NY to Joseph and Anne Rupp. She graduated from nursing school in Rochester NY, earned her Bachelor of Science from the University of Michigan, and was a registered nurse her entire life. She served in the communities of Des Moines, Iowa, Holland Hospital, Ottawa County Health Department, and Evergreen Commons Day Center in Holland, MI. She was a woman of strong faith and excelled in her role as a partner in nurturing communities of faith with her husband. She was an avid reader, puzzler, and volunteer. She was a longtime member of Hope Church and loved integrating nature into her faith. She was mom and grandma Rock to all and was loved dearly. Her hugs were legendary.

HOLLAND, MI ・ 2 DAYS AGO