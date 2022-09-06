Read full article on original website
Holland Dutch football to play just two more games
Holland Public Schools will play two more varsity football games before ending the season early, which the athletic director says comes as a difficult decision.
Grand Rapids Week 3 predictions: Will the surprise teams keep winning?
It has been a great start to the season for a handful of Grand Rapids area teams that haven’t had much success in recent years. West Ottawa, Wayland and Calvin Christian went a combined 1-26 last year, but after Week 3, all three teams are 2-0. Meanwhile, Union has a chance to do something it hasn’t done since 1998.
Rockford, September 08 High School 🏈 Game Notice
There are 2 high school 🏈 games in Rockford. The West Ottawa High School football team will have a game with Rockford High School on September 08, 2022, 13:30:00. The West Ottawa High School football team will have a game with Rockford High School on September 08, 2022, 15:30:00.
Poll results: See which Week 3 Muskegon-area game we will shoot, subscribers get free photos
Muskegon football hosts East Kentwood in Hackley Stadium Showcase — The undefeated Reeths-Puffer Rockets will head to Hackley Stadium tonight in a marquee OK Green Conference showdown against the Muskegon Big Reds. The Rockets haven’t beaten the Big Reds since 1999 but are gaining confidence by the snap so...
Muskegon native Ra’eese Aleem scores 10-round sweep of Mike Plania at FS1 event
If there were any doubts as to whether boxing phenom Ra’eese Aleem belonged in the junior featherweight title picture, they were swept away Sunday night. The Muskegon native showcased a powerful left hook, effective right-handed jabs from distance and an incredible pace in unanimous decision win over Mike Plania in their televised bout on FS1 from Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles.
West Ottawa football player in critical condition after Tuesday crash
OTTAWA COUNTY, Mich. — A West Ottawa varsity football player is in stable but critical condition after losing control of his car and hitting multiple trees earlier this week. Friends and family have identified the young man as 16-year-old Sam Smalldon, a junior wide receiver. Police say he was...
Community rallies around West Ottawa football player, his family after devastating crash
OTTAWA COUNTY, MI – The community is rallying around a West Ottawa High football player who was critically injured in a crash north of Holland. Sam Smalldon, 16, a junior wide receiver, suffered serious injuries this week in a single-vehicle crash. His family and friends are hopeful for a strong recovery.
Michigan native to give blast from past at Martin’s Funny Car Nationals
The Michigan native said his Buzzy’s Nitro Bomber Funny Car is even cooler to race. Note to readers: if you purchase something through one of our affiliate links we may earn a commission.
This College Was Named The #1 Party School In Michigan
Michigan is home to 15 public universities that all offer a great education. The most well-known school across the country is arguably the University of Michigan. Not only do they have a historic football team, but U-M Health was ranked as Michigan's #1 Hospital by U.S. News and World Report, the only hospital in Michigan named to the nation's Honor Roll of hospitals.
Doug Visser
Doug Visser, age 68, of Holland, Michigan passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, September 8, 2022. Doug was born on February 27, 1954, to Minard and Anna Visser in Grand Rapids. He married Mari VanderZwaag in 1976, and they were members of Noordeloos Christian Reformed Church in Holland for many years.
Henry Klein
Henry Klein age 77, of Hamilton, died Monday, September 5, 2022, at Vista Springs Holland Meadows. He was the son of Stanley and Albertha Klein and was a lifelong member of Hamilton Christian Reformed Church. Henry was a lifelong farmer and retired from Schipper Eggs. Henry was an avid outdoorsman...
Eugene “Speck” Vander Sluis
Eugene “Speck” Vander Sluis, age 85 of Holland, was welcomed home on September 6, 2022. Eugene was a member of Christ Memorial Church. He graduated from Holland Christian and worked at General Electric for 40 years. Following his retirement from GE, he drove a bus for West Ottawa Schools. He is also a former member of the Holland Township Fire Department.
Detroit Wing Company to open second Grand Rapids location
A chicken wing franchise is expanding in Grand Rapids. Detroit Wing Company will open its second location at 2500 E. Beltline Ave. SE, the former location of a Biggby Coffee. The carry-out-only restaurant is scheduled to open mid-September, “just in time for football and tailgate season,” according to the company.
Marilyn Montgomery
Marilyn Joan Montgomery, age 78, of Grand Haven, Michigan passed away on Sunday, September 4, 2022. Marilyn was born on January 11, 1944.
AG to visit Muskegon Public Schools administration to discuss school safety
Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel will visit a west Michigan school district to discuss school safety.
Marjorie Joyce Hoeve
Marjorie Hoeve, age 92 of Zeeland, was welcomed into Heaven by her Lord and Savior on September 5, 2022, where she was reunited with her husband Harvey. She will be lovingly cherished and remembered by her son, Scott (Deb) Hoeve their children Nick (Jacquelyn) Hoeve and Casey Hoeve, two great-grandchildren, Emma and Zach; son, Dan (Bev) Hoeve, and their children Aaron Hoeve, Anna (Cody) Lenters.
Why's That: Why is there a caboose in this Kalamazoo backyard?
Monika Allen lives in Holland, but she grew up in Kalamazoo and still has family here. A few years ago, driving on South Street in the West Main Hill neighborhood, she saw something unexpected. “I was in the car and I said, why is there a train, caboose, just on...
Nancy Rupp Rock
Nancy Rupp Rock, age 86, died Sunday, September 4, 2022. Nancy was a lifelong caregiver, extending far beyond her immediate family. She was born on May 10, 1936, in Gowanda, NY to Joseph and Anne Rupp. She graduated from nursing school in Rochester NY, earned her Bachelor of Science from the University of Michigan, and was a registered nurse her entire life. She served in the communities of Des Moines, Iowa, Holland Hospital, Ottawa County Health Department, and Evergreen Commons Day Center in Holland, MI. She was a woman of strong faith and excelled in her role as a partner in nurturing communities of faith with her husband. She was an avid reader, puzzler, and volunteer. She was a longtime member of Hope Church and loved integrating nature into her faith. She was mom and grandma Rock to all and was loved dearly. Her hugs were legendary.
Resthaven Breaks Ground on The Farmstead Independent and Assisted Living Campus for Seniors in West Michigan Market of Holland
HOLLAND, MI - The retirement community West Michigan seniors have been eagerly awaiting is finally underway. The first shovel hit the ground on August 22, 2022, marking the beginning of construction of The Farmstead by Resthaven, the visionary behind the project. The Farmstead by Resthaven, a new Independent Living and...
Donna Matteson Short
Donna Matteson Short, age 63 of Holland passed away Tuesday, September 6, 2022. She is survived by her husband of 37 years, Michael; her daughter Anne and her husband Jon Brand; her mother Janet Matteson; her siblings: Debbie Vojak, Danette and Jeff Johnson, Steve Matteson and Bridget O’Keefe; her brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law: Tim and Nancy Short, Cindy and Didi Afana, Rich Short and Pattiann Firmiss, and Mary Lousie and Carlos Guerrero.
