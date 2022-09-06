Read full article on original website
News Channel Nebraska
NSP: EMA canceled, Nebraska man found
RED CLOUD, Neb. -- The Nebraska State Patrol announced a missing south-central Nebraska man has been found. They have canceled the Endangered Missing Advisory. Around 1:20 p.m., the NSP said that 44-year-old Matthew Schoel was safely found.
News Channel Nebraska
Santa Claus state agency delivers millions back to Nebraskans in stockings large and small
One August morning, I noticed an envelope with first class postage – postal speak for Potentially Important – from a bank where I do not bank, sandwiched between the bills and the junk mail. Inside, I discovered some potentially exciting news indeed: I’d overpaid a credit card balance,...
News Channel Nebraska
News Channel Nebraska
Prosecutors plan to issue warrant for double murder suspect
OMAHA, Neb. -- The state is expected to begin the process of bringing an accused killer back to Nebraska. 27-year-old Gage Walter has been in an Iowa jail since mid-August. He's been charged in the Omaha murders of his grandmother and great-grandmother. Prosecutors plan to ask the district court clerk...
News Channel Nebraska
NSP asks for help identifying felony reckless driver
KEITH COUNTY -- The Nebraska State Patrol has asked for help in identifying the individual shown in the picture for multiple charges. The driver is wanted for speeding more than 35mph over the speed limit; willful reckless driving, felony operating a motor vehicle to avoid arrest. On Tuesday, Sept. 6,...
News Channel Nebraska
NCN Thursday morning brief
Stay up to date with all the latest news from all over Nebraska!
News Channel Nebraska
NSP: Hundreds of pounds of marijuana found in I-80 traffic stop
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. -- Authorities said that they arrested one person for over 300 pounds of marijuana. The Nebraska State Patrol said troopers arrested 40-year-old Jimma Tot of Georgia after locating more than 380 pounds of suspected marijuana during a traffic stop on Interstate 80 near Waco, Neb. Authorities said...
News Channel Nebraska
Colorado DAs unveil data dashboards on prosecutions
DENVER (AP) — A bipartisan group of eight Colorado district attorneys on Thursday unveiled online data dashboards providing information to the public on the cases they prosecute, including the racial and economic status of defendants and the kinds of sentences handed down for them. The effort is part of...
News Channel Nebraska
Troopers find stolen guns, narcotics during I-80 traffic stop
SCOTTSBLUFF, Neb. — Troopers with the Nebraska State Patrol arrested three people after locating multiple stolen firearms and controlled substances during a traffic stop in Cheyenne County Friday. The incident happened Friday around 6:50 a.m. when a trooper said they saw a Nissan Versa speeding while it was traveling...
News Channel Nebraska
Omaha homicide suspect arrested in Arkansas
OMAHA, Neb. -- After nearly a month, a suspect has been arrested in Arkansas in connection to an Omaha homicide. 20-year-old Wuanya Smith has been arrested in connection to the homicide of 22-year-old Anthony Collins III that happened Aug. 12. According to the Omaha Police Department, Smith was taken into...
News Channel Nebraska
65-year-old arrested after reportedly offering a child $10,000 to go inside his house
KIMBALL, Neb. -- A Nebraska Panhandle man faces charges for alleged enticement of a child. On July 24th, Kimball Police received a call about a possible sexual assault on a child. The call came from a person who saw reportedly saw the minor and 65-year-old Johnny Vigil walking together. A...
News Channel Nebraska
Gov. Ricketts orders flags at half staff for Queen Elizabeth II
LINCOLN, Neb. – Gov. Pete Ricketts ordered flags to fly at half staff in accordance with a proclamation from the White House to honor Queen Elizabeth II of the United Kingdom. Queen Elizabeth II had served as head of state in the United Kingdom for over 70 years, since...
