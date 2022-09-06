ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nebraska State

News Channel Nebraska

NSP: EMA canceled, Nebraska man found

RED CLOUD, Neb. -- The Nebraska State Patrol announced a missing south-central Nebraska man has been found. They have canceled the Endangered Missing Advisory. Around 1:20 p.m., the NSP said that 44-year-old Matthew Schoel was safely found.
NEBRASKA STATE
News Channel Nebraska

Prosecutors plan to issue warrant for double murder suspect

OMAHA, Neb. -- The state is expected to begin the process of bringing an accused killer back to Nebraska. 27-year-old Gage Walter has been in an Iowa jail since mid-August. He's been charged in the Omaha murders of his grandmother and great-grandmother. Prosecutors plan to ask the district court clerk...
OMAHA, NE
Nebraska State
News Channel Nebraska

NSP asks for help identifying felony reckless driver

KEITH COUNTY -- The Nebraska State Patrol has asked for help in identifying the individual shown in the picture for multiple charges. The driver is wanted for speeding more than 35mph over the speed limit; willful reckless driving, felony operating a motor vehicle to avoid arrest. On Tuesday, Sept. 6,...
KEITH COUNTY, NE
News Channel Nebraska

NSP: Hundreds of pounds of marijuana found in I-80 traffic stop

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. -- Authorities said that they arrested one person for over 300 pounds of marijuana. The Nebraska State Patrol said troopers arrested 40-year-old Jimma Tot of Georgia after locating more than 380 pounds of suspected marijuana during a traffic stop on Interstate 80 near Waco, Neb. Authorities said...
WACO, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Colorado DAs unveil data dashboards on prosecutions

DENVER (AP) — A bipartisan group of eight Colorado district attorneys on Thursday unveiled online data dashboards providing information to the public on the cases they prosecute, including the racial and economic status of defendants and the kinds of sentences handed down for them. The effort is part of...
COLORADO STATE
News Channel Nebraska

Troopers find stolen guns, narcotics during I-80 traffic stop

SCOTTSBLUFF, Neb. — Troopers with the Nebraska State Patrol arrested three people after locating multiple stolen firearms and controlled substances during a traffic stop in Cheyenne County Friday. The incident happened Friday around 6:50 a.m. when a trooper said they saw a Nissan Versa speeding while it was traveling...
CHEYENNE COUNTY, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Omaha homicide suspect arrested in Arkansas

OMAHA, Neb. -- After nearly a month, a suspect has been arrested in Arkansas in connection to an Omaha homicide. 20-year-old Wuanya Smith has been arrested in connection to the homicide of 22-year-old Anthony Collins III that happened Aug. 12. According to the Omaha Police Department, Smith was taken into...
OMAHA, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Gov. Ricketts orders flags at half staff for Queen Elizabeth II

LINCOLN, Neb. – Gov. Pete Ricketts ordered flags to fly at half staff in accordance with a proclamation from the White House to honor Queen Elizabeth II of the United Kingdom. Queen Elizabeth II had served as head of state in the United Kingdom for over 70 years, since...
NEBRASKA STATE

