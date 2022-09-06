Read full article on original website
406mtsports.com
Week 2: Behind 63 point effort, No. 4 Montana State rolls past Morehead State
The No. 4 Bobcats (2-0) scored over 60 points for the first time since 2015 in their defeat of Morehead State (0-2) Saturday at Bobcat Stadium. Shorthanded Montana State Bobcats roll past Morehead State, improve to 2-0 BRADEN SHAW Bozeman Daily Chronicle. Updated Sep 10, 2022. Montana State cruised despite...
406mtsports.com
Montana State volleyball swept by North Dakota State
FARGO, N.D. — North Dakota State out-hit Montana State .305 to .127 en route to a 25-17, 25-23, 25-21 victory over the Bobcats on Saturday morning in the Bentson Bunker Fieldhouse. Montana State’s (3-6) middle blocking tandem of Emma Pence and Jordan Radick guided MSU with 10 and eight...
406mtsports.com
Shorthanded Montana State Bobcats roll past Morehead State, improve to 2-0
BOZEMAN — As soon as quarterback Tommy Mellott decided to throw back over the middle, the pressure from Morehead State’s defensive front met him in the backfield. Mellott was rocked as the ball left his hands, the ball floating toward the end zone. But the pass still found its target, as tight end Derryk Snell snatched the ball out of the air and dove for the 9-yard touchdown.
406mtsports.com
Three takeaways: Montana State offense starts quickly, defense strong on third down, RB depth gets thinner
BOZEMAN — The No. 4-ranked Montana State football team moved to 2-0 this season with a 63-13 defeat of Morehead State on Saturday in front of 19,927 fans at Bobcat Stadium. Here are three takeaways from the contest. Offense strikes quickly. The Bobcats entered as 42 1/2-point favorites against...
406mtsports.com
Marcus Wehr steadily improving in transition from Montana State's defensive line to O-line
BOZEMAN — Shortly after Montana State reconvened after the FCS title game in January, head coach Brent Vigen sat down with then-defensive lineman Marcus Wehr about a potential shift for the 2022 season. Wehr had traveled with the team throughout the 2021 season and appeared in three games —...
406mtsports.com
Five things to watch: Morehead State at Montana State
BOZEMAN — The Montana State football team will face an opponent from Kentucky for the first time when it hosts Morehead State at 1:30 p.m. Saturday. The Eagles (0-1) last played on Aug. 27 and lost to No. 23 Mercer 63-13, while No. 4-ranked Montana State (1-0) earned a 40-17 Gold Rush win over McNeese State last Saturday. The Morehead State matchup marks the first time Montana State has ever faced another MSU in consecutive games, according to the Bobcat athletic department.
406mtsports.com
Players to watch and game information for Morehead State at Montana State
Time, date, place: 1:30 p.m., Saturday, Bobcat Stadium. Vigen was previously the offensive coordinator at Wyoming for seven seasons before coming to MSU in 2021. Earlier in his career he served as an assistant coach at North Dakota State. Coach Rob Tenyer. Record: 41-58 Year: 10th. Before being named head...
406mtsports.com
Montana State volleyball beats Fordham, wins North Dakota Tournament
GRAND FORKS, N.D. — After dropping four five-set matches in the early nonconference season, the Montana State volleyball team finally came out on the winning end of a match that went the distance, rallying for a 25-15, 23-25, 22-25, 25-22, 15-7 victory over Fordham to capture the title at the North Dakota Tournament on Friday night in the Betty Engelstad Sioux Center.
406mtsports.com
Great Falls CMR runs past Belgrade to open conference play
GREAT FALLS – C.M. Russell opened its Eastern AA football season with a 63-6 romp over Belgrade Friday night at Memorial Stadium. Senior quarterback Cole Taylor passed for more than 350 yards and five touchdowns as the Rustlers moved to 1-0 in league play, 2-1 overall. He also scored one TD on the ground as coach Dennis Morris’ Rustlers rolled up 556 total yards against the winless Panthers (0-3).
406mtsports.com
Bozeman's defense is opportunistic in 24-14 win over Great Falls
BOZEMAN — The Bozeman High defense had an admirable second-half showing a week ago, holding Missoula Sentinel to zero points. Against Great Falls High on Friday evening, that unit built on that momentum by coming up with several game-shifting plays to help the Hawks to a 24-14 victory at Van Winkle Stadium.
406mtsports.com
Simon Fraser volleyball sweeps MSU Billings in GNAC opener
BURNABY, British Columbia — Camryn Vosloh had 12 kills and nine digs and Jocelyn Sherman added 13 kills and six digs to lead Simon Fraser to a sweep of Montana State Billings in GNAC women's volleyball Thursday. Simon Fraser prevailed 25-23, 25-13, 25-20. It was the GNAC opener for...
406mtsports.com
No. 18 Colorado Mesa men's soccer team scores victory over MSU Billings
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. — The No. 18 Colorado Mesa men's soccer team built a four-goal advantage en route to a 5-1 victory over Montana State Billings Thursday. Five different players scored goals for Colorado Mesa (3-1-0). Ryan Hanley scored the Jackets' goal at the 68:49 mark on an assists...
406mtsports.com
Laurel's Phil Dietz drives to ASCS Frontier Region win in Belgrade
BELGRADE — Five-time Montana sprint car champion Phil Dietz added to his resume on Friday night, once again winning the ASCS Frontier Region sprint car portion of the Big Sky Supernationals at Gallatin Speedway. Andrew Kunas of Stagg Motor Sports PR reported that the Laurel driver, twice a champion...
406mtsports.com
No. 11 Western Washington sweeps MSUB in volleyball
BELLINGHAM, Wash. — Olivia Fairchild and Calley Heilborn had 10 kills apiece Saturday night as No. 11 Western Washington swept Montana State Billings 25-15, 25-20, 25-17 in GNAC women's volleyball. Western Washington improved to 2-0 in conference and 7-3 overall. The Yellowjackets fell to 0-2 and 6-3. Jahsita Fa'ali'i...
406mtsports.com
Montana State Billings women's soccer ties with Black Hills State
SPEARFISH, S.D. — Jackie Sharpe scored in the 82nd minute Friday afternoon as visiting Montana State Billings battled Black Hills State to a 1-1 draw in women's soccer. It was Sharpe's first collegiate goal for MSUB (0-3-2). The goal put the Yellowjackets ahead 1-0, but Black Hills State tied...
