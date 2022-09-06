ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bozeman, MT

406mtsports.com

Montana State volleyball swept by North Dakota State

FARGO, N.D. — North Dakota State out-hit Montana State .305 to .127 en route to a 25-17, 25-23, 25-21 victory over the Bobcats on Saturday morning in the Bentson Bunker Fieldhouse. Montana State’s (3-6) middle blocking tandem of Emma Pence and Jordan Radick guided MSU with 10 and eight...
BOZEMAN, MT
406mtsports.com

Shorthanded Montana State Bobcats roll past Morehead State, improve to 2-0

BOZEMAN — As soon as quarterback Tommy Mellott decided to throw back over the middle, the pressure from Morehead State’s defensive front met him in the backfield. Mellott was rocked as the ball left his hands, the ball floating toward the end zone. But the pass still found its target, as tight end Derryk Snell snatched the ball out of the air and dove for the 9-yard touchdown.
BOZEMAN, MT
406mtsports.com

Five things to watch: Morehead State at Montana State

BOZEMAN — The Montana State football team will face an opponent from Kentucky for the first time when it hosts Morehead State at 1:30 p.m. Saturday. The Eagles (0-1) last played on Aug. 27 and lost to No. 23 Mercer 63-13, while No. 4-ranked Montana State (1-0) earned a 40-17 Gold Rush win over McNeese State last Saturday. The Morehead State matchup marks the first time Montana State has ever faced another MSU in consecutive games, according to the Bobcat athletic department.
BOZEMAN, MT
406mtsports.com

Players to watch and game information for Morehead State at Montana State

Time, date, place: 1:30 p.m., Saturday, Bobcat Stadium. Vigen was previously the offensive coordinator at Wyoming for seven seasons before coming to MSU in 2021. Earlier in his career he served as an assistant coach at North Dakota State. Coach Rob Tenyer. Record: 41-58 Year: 10th. Before being named head...
BOZEMAN, MT
406mtsports.com

Montana State volleyball beats Fordham, wins North Dakota Tournament

GRAND FORKS, N.D. — After dropping four five-set matches in the early nonconference season, the Montana State volleyball team finally came out on the winning end of a match that went the distance, rallying for a 25-15, 23-25, 22-25, 25-22, 15-7 victory over Fordham to capture the title at the North Dakota Tournament on Friday night in the Betty Engelstad Sioux Center.
BOZEMAN, MT
406mtsports.com

Great Falls CMR runs past Belgrade to open conference play

GREAT FALLS – C.M. Russell opened its Eastern AA football season with a 63-6 romp over Belgrade Friday night at Memorial Stadium. Senior quarterback Cole Taylor passed for more than 350 yards and five touchdowns as the Rustlers moved to 1-0 in league play, 2-1 overall. He also scored one TD on the ground as coach Dennis Morris’ Rustlers rolled up 556 total yards against the winless Panthers (0-3).
GREAT FALLS, MT
406mtsports.com

Bozeman's defense is opportunistic in 24-14 win over Great Falls

BOZEMAN — The Bozeman High defense had an admirable second-half showing a week ago, holding Missoula Sentinel to zero points. Against Great Falls High on Friday evening, that unit built on that momentum by coming up with several game-shifting plays to help the Hawks to a 24-14 victory at Van Winkle Stadium.
BOZEMAN, MT
406mtsports.com

Simon Fraser volleyball sweeps MSU Billings in GNAC opener

BURNABY, British Columbia — Camryn Vosloh had 12 kills and nine digs and Jocelyn Sherman added 13 kills and six digs to lead Simon Fraser to a sweep of Montana State Billings in GNAC women's volleyball Thursday. Simon Fraser prevailed 25-23, 25-13, 25-20. It was the GNAC opener for...
BILLINGS, MT
406mtsports.com

Laurel's Phil Dietz drives to ASCS Frontier Region win in Belgrade

BELGRADE — Five-time Montana sprint car champion Phil Dietz added to his resume on Friday night, once again winning the ASCS Frontier Region sprint car portion of the Big Sky Supernationals at Gallatin Speedway. Andrew Kunas of Stagg Motor Sports PR reported that the Laurel driver, twice a champion...
BELGRADE, MT
406mtsports.com

No. 11 Western Washington sweeps MSUB in volleyball

BELLINGHAM, Wash. — Olivia Fairchild and Calley Heilborn had 10 kills apiece Saturday night as No. 11 Western Washington swept Montana State Billings 25-15, 25-20, 25-17 in GNAC women's volleyball. Western Washington improved to 2-0 in conference and 7-3 overall. The Yellowjackets fell to 0-2 and 6-3. Jahsita Fa'ali'i...
BELLINGHAM, WA
406mtsports.com

Montana State Billings women's soccer ties with Black Hills State

SPEARFISH, S.D. — Jackie Sharpe scored in the 82nd minute Friday afternoon as visiting Montana State Billings battled Black Hills State to a 1-1 draw in women's soccer. It was Sharpe's first collegiate goal for MSUB (0-3-2). The goal put the Yellowjackets ahead 1-0, but Black Hills State tied...
BILLINGS, MT

