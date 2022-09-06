KINGSPORT — Rob Austin captured the Street Stock championship at Kingsport Speedway on Friday night when a season’s worth of racing came down to the final lap. Austin entered the final NASCAR Weekly Series race of the season trailing rival Tony Dockery by two points. The Castlewood driver of the No. 25 Camaro soon powered to the front of the field and stayed there to win for the sixth time this season on the three-eighths-mile concrete oval.

