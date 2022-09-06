Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Kingsport Times-News
Events in Johnson City go on despite rain showers
JOHNSON CITY — Despite intermittent rain showers, Saturday was a very busy morning in Johnson City. Retired Major Gen. Tommy Baker, who serves as Tennessee’s commissioner of veterans services, was the guest speaker at the Kings Mountain Post 24 of the American Legion’s annual 9/11 Remembrance Ceremony.
PHOTOS: Explosion destroys home in Bristol Virginia
BRISTOL, Va. (WJHL) – A home has been completely destroyed in Bristol, Virginia following an explosion. According to Bristol Virginia Fire Chief Mike Armstrong, no one was inside the house on Booher Springs Rd when the explosion occurred. Armstrong said the call came in around 9:45 a.m. with people reporting that they heard the explosion […]
Kingsport Times-News
Large group of city, county, state and federal partners celebrate new Watauga boat ramp
ELIZABETHTON — Friday was a day to celebrate how a partnership among local, state and national agencies and private groups helped make possible a new boat ramp on the Watauga River at the site of some quality trout fishing on the northern edge of Elizabethton. The new ramp is...
wcyb.com
Crash blocks traffic near Interstate 81 and 26 interchange
KINGSPORT, Tenn. — Kingsport police report a crash on Interstate 81 southbound at mile marker 55 is blocking traffic up to exit 59 in Colonial Heights. This area includes the interchange between interstates 26 and 81. Police believe the crash is between a tractor trailer and a motor home...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Kingsport Times-News
Tri Cities Civil War Round Table welcomes historian Will Greene
KINGSPORT — Historian A. Wilson “Will” Greene will present “The Good, The Bad, and the (Really) Ugly: Leaders and Leadership at the Petersburg Campaign” at the Sept. 12 Tri Cities Civil War Round Table. The event will be held Monday at 7 p.m. in Room...
Post Register
VIDEO: Owners leave shortly before explosion levels home in Virginia
BRISTOL, Va. (WCYB) — A Bristol, Virginia home was leveled following an explosion and fire Saturday morning. It happened at a house in the 300 block of Booher Springs Road, around 9:45 a.m. The house was completely destroyed. The explosion rocked the neighborhood with heavy smoke pouring from the...
One dead in single-motorcycle crash in Johnson City
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL)- A Tennessee Highway Patrol report says one person is dead following a motorcycle accident on South Roan Street. According to the report, a rider was driving a Suzuki motorcycle at a high rate of speed when the rider failed to negotiate a curve, struck a tree and was thrown into another […]
Kingsport Times-News
This week at Johnson City Public Library (Sept. 11-17)
JOHNSON CITY — Here’s a look at what’s on tap this week at the Johnson City Public Library (100 W. Millard St.). To register or check out upcoming events at the Johnson City Public Library, visit jcpl.org/calendar. LIBRARY NEWS.
IN THIS ARTICLE
LIST: Fall & Halloween happenings across the Tri-Cities
(WJHL) — Spooky season is here once again, and whether you’re up for a good fright or prefer to keep it light with candy, costumes and pumpkins, News Channel 11 has an event listed below of autumn-related pastimes the entire family can enjoy. HAUNTED HOUSES & SPOOKY ATTRACTIONS Appalachian GhostWalksWhat: Lantern-led evening walking tours of […]
Kingsport Times-News
Austin captures Kingsport title in wild Street Stock finale
KINGSPORT — Rob Austin captured the Street Stock championship at Kingsport Speedway on Friday night when a season’s worth of racing came down to the final lap. Austin entered the final NASCAR Weekly Series race of the season trailing rival Tony Dockery by two points. The Castlewood driver of the No. 25 Camaro soon powered to the front of the field and stayed there to win for the sixth time this season on the three-eighths-mile concrete oval.
Some events canceled at Bristol Rhythm and Roots Reunion
BRISTOL, Va. (WJHL) – Some events at the Bristol Rhythm and Roots Reunion have been canceled due to rain. According to event organizers, all Children’s Day activities at Anderson Park and Yoga in Cumberland Square Park have been canceled. However, the music at the festival will happen rain or shine. You can download the festival’s […]
Traffic back to normal on I-26 after crash
Update: Traffic has returned to normal on Interstate 26 in the Gray area after a crash caused the delays Friday evening. GRAY, Tenn. (WJHL) — A crash on Interstate 26 is causing traffic delays near Gray. TDOT reports a “multi-vehicle crash” in the westbound lanes at mile marker 11. One lane of I-26 west was […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Kingsport Times-News
Rain fails to dampen spirits at Rhythm & Roots Reunion
BRISTOL — Exhilarated people young and old basked in Sunday’s glow. Potential for rain? Yeah, it was there. But neither weather nor the looming specter of COVID dampened either the elevated spirits or widespread exuberance of those who relished the festival.
Kingsport Times-News
Six Rivers Media welcomes new events director
KINGSPORT — Hayley Potter, an accomplished exhibits and marketing manager, has been appointed events director for Six Rivers Media. In her new role, Potter, 32, will oversee the company’s special events throughout the Six Rivers footprint.
Kingsport Times-News
Three injured in I-81 wreck in Kingsport
KINGSPORT — Three people were injured in a four-vehicle crash and fire on Interstate 81 Saturday. According to the Kingsport Police Department, the crash happened around 1 p.m. at mile marker 63 near Airport Parkway, with both southbound lanes and one northbound lane closed until about 8 p.m.
THP: two people injured in crash on I-81
UPDATE September 11, 6:03 p.m.: Tennessee Highway Patrol (THP) confirmed two people were injured in a crash that happened Sunday on I-81 near Kingsport. According to the release, a 2019 Ford E450 motor home was traveling north on I-81 near mile marker 55 when the vehicle traveled off the left side of the road into […]
wvlt.tv
‘It’s near collapse’ | Knox Co. judge describes current situation with Department of Children Services
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Knox County Juvenile judge Tim Irwin brought some of his major concerns about the current status of the Department of Children’s Services in Tennessee which includes how the department is near collapsing. He said the department was so short staffed, they can’t provide all of the services necessary for the children. Irwin said there were measures going on that aren’t legal.
Amid water shortages in Sevier County, a Hamblen County utility company thinks it has a solution
HAMBLEN COUNTY, Tenn. — A Hamblen County utility company said it can solve the problems people on English Mountain in Sevier County are having with reliably getting water to their homes. 10News spoke with Patricia Rogers in 2017 about the reliability problems. She said since then, nothing has changed.
UPDATE: 1-81 in Kingsport open after crash involving multiple vehicles
UPDATE 8:22 pm.: Officer Patton confirmed that as of approximately 8 p.m. I-81 in Kingsport is back open for travel. The crash reportedly involved four vehicles, two of which caught fire, and three people were transported to hospitals in the area for treatment of injuries sustained in the crash. The investigation remains ongoing and no […]
Kingsport Times-News
Playoff battles add to BMS race week intrigue
BRISTOL, Tenn. — Bristol Motor Speedway’s position in the NASCAR playoffs is ramping up action more than ever at the “Last Great Colosseum.”. Last season brought classic finishes in all three of NASCAR’s national series — Cup, Xfinity and Camping World Truck — on the high-banked short track, the highlights often replayed to promote Bristol races and the sport in general.
Comments / 2