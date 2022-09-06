ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Knoxville, TN

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Kingsport Times-News

Events in Johnson City go on despite rain showers

JOHNSON CITY — Despite intermittent rain showers, Saturday was a very busy morning in Johnson City. Retired Major Gen. Tommy Baker, who serves as Tennessee’s commissioner of veterans services, was the guest speaker at the Kings Mountain Post 24 of the American Legion’s annual 9/11 Remembrance Ceremony.
JOHNSON CITY, TN
WJHL

PHOTOS: Explosion destroys home in Bristol Virginia

BRISTOL, Va. (WJHL) – A home has been completely destroyed in Bristol, Virginia following an explosion. According to Bristol Virginia Fire Chief Mike Armstrong, no one was inside the house on Booher Springs Rd when the explosion occurred. Armstrong said the call came in around 9:45 a.m. with people reporting that they heard the explosion […]
BRISTOL, VA
wcyb.com

Crash blocks traffic near Interstate 81 and 26 interchange

KINGSPORT, Tenn. — Kingsport police report a crash on Interstate 81 southbound at mile marker 55 is blocking traffic up to exit 59 in Colonial Heights. This area includes the interchange between interstates 26 and 81. Police believe the crash is between a tractor trailer and a motor home...
KINGSPORT, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Kingsport, TN
Traffic
City
Knoxville, TN
Knoxville, TN
Business
State
Tennessee State
Kingsport, TN
Business
Local
Tennessee Business
City
Kingsport, TN
Knoxville, TN
Traffic
City
Bristol, TN
Local
Tennessee Traffic
Kingsport Times-News

Tri Cities Civil War Round Table welcomes historian Will Greene

KINGSPORT — Historian A. Wilson “Will” Greene will present “The Good, The Bad, and the (Really) Ugly: Leaders and Leadership at the Petersburg Campaign” at the Sept. 12 Tri Cities Civil War Round Table. The event will be held Monday at 7 p.m. in Room...
KINGSPORT, TN
Post Register

VIDEO: Owners leave shortly before explosion levels home in Virginia

BRISTOL, Va. (WCYB) — A Bristol, Virginia home was leveled following an explosion and fire Saturday morning. It happened at a house in the 300 block of Booher Springs Road, around 9:45 a.m. The house was completely destroyed. The explosion rocked the neighborhood with heavy smoke pouring from the...
BRISTOL, VA
WJHL

One dead in single-motorcycle crash in Johnson City

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL)- A Tennessee Highway Patrol report says one person is dead following a motorcycle accident on South Roan Street. According to the report, a rider was driving a Suzuki motorcycle at a high rate of speed when the rider failed to negotiate a curve, struck a tree and was thrown into another […]
JOHNSON CITY, TN
Kingsport Times-News

This week at Johnson City Public Library (Sept. 11-17)

JOHNSON CITY — Here’s a look at what’s on tap this week at the Johnson City Public Library (100 W. Millard St.). To register or check out upcoming events at the Johnson City Public Library, visit jcpl.org/calendar. LIBRARY NEWS.
JOHNSON CITY, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#East Tennessee#Gas Prices
WJHL

LIST: Fall & Halloween happenings across the Tri-Cities

(WJHL) — Spooky season is here once again, and whether you’re up for a good fright or prefer to keep it light with candy, costumes and pumpkins, News Channel 11 has an event listed below of autumn-related pastimes the entire family can enjoy. HAUNTED HOUSES & SPOOKY ATTRACTIONS Appalachian GhostWalksWhat: Lantern-led evening walking tours of […]
JONESBOROUGH, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Austin captures Kingsport title in wild Street Stock finale

KINGSPORT — Rob Austin captured the Street Stock championship at Kingsport Speedway on Friday night when a season’s worth of racing came down to the final lap. Austin entered the final NASCAR Weekly Series race of the season trailing rival Tony Dockery by two points. The Castlewood driver of the No. 25 Camaro soon powered to the front of the field and stayed there to win for the sixth time this season on the three-eighths-mile concrete oval.
KINGSPORT, TN
WJHL

Some events canceled at Bristol Rhythm and Roots Reunion

BRISTOL, Va. (WJHL) – Some events at the Bristol Rhythm and Roots Reunion have been canceled due to rain. According to event organizers, all Children’s Day activities at Anderson Park and Yoga in Cumberland Square Park have been canceled. However, the music at the festival will happen rain or shine. You can download the festival’s […]
BRISTOL, TN
WJHL

Traffic back to normal on I-26 after crash

Update: Traffic has returned to normal on Interstate 26 in the Gray area after a crash caused the delays Friday evening. GRAY, Tenn. (WJHL) — A crash on Interstate 26 is causing traffic delays near Gray. TDOT reports a “multi-vehicle crash” in the westbound lanes at mile marker 11. One lane of I-26 west was […]
GRAY, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Gas Price
Kingsport Times-News

Rain fails to dampen spirits at Rhythm & Roots Reunion

BRISTOL — Exhilarated people young and old basked in Sunday’s glow. Potential for rain? Yeah, it was there. But neither weather nor the looming specter of COVID dampened either the elevated spirits or widespread exuberance of those who relished the festival.
BRISTOL, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Six Rivers Media welcomes new events director

KINGSPORT — Hayley Potter, an accomplished exhibits and marketing manager, has been appointed events director for Six Rivers Media. In her new role, Potter, 32, will oversee the company’s special events throughout the Six Rivers footprint.
KINGSPORT, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Three injured in I-81 wreck in Kingsport

KINGSPORT — Three people were injured in a four-vehicle crash and fire on Interstate 81 Saturday. According to the Kingsport Police Department, the crash happened around 1 p.m. at mile marker 63 near Airport Parkway, with both southbound lanes and one northbound lane closed until about 8 p.m.
KINGSPORT, TN
WJHL

THP: two people injured in crash on I-81

UPDATE September 11, 6:03 p.m.: Tennessee Highway Patrol (THP) confirmed two people were injured in a crash that happened Sunday on I-81 near Kingsport. According to the release, a 2019 Ford E450 motor home was traveling north on I-81 near mile marker 55 when the vehicle traveled off the left side of the road into […]
KINGSPORT, TN
wvlt.tv

‘It’s near collapse’ | Knox Co. judge describes current situation with Department of Children Services

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Knox County Juvenile judge Tim Irwin brought some of his major concerns about the current status of the Department of Children’s Services in Tennessee which includes how the department is near collapsing. He said the department was so short staffed, they can’t provide all of the services necessary for the children. Irwin said there were measures going on that aren’t legal.
KNOX COUNTY, TN
WJHL

UPDATE: 1-81 in Kingsport open after crash involving multiple vehicles

UPDATE 8:22 pm.: Officer Patton confirmed that as of approximately 8 p.m. I-81 in Kingsport is back open for travel. The crash reportedly involved four vehicles, two of which caught fire, and three people were transported to hospitals in the area for treatment of injuries sustained in the crash. The investigation remains ongoing and no […]
Kingsport Times-News

Playoff battles add to BMS race week intrigue

BRISTOL, Tenn. — Bristol Motor Speedway’s position in the NASCAR playoffs is ramping up action more than ever at the “Last Great Colosseum.”. Last season brought classic finishes in all three of NASCAR’s national series — Cup, Xfinity and Camping World Truck — on the high-banked short track, the highlights often replayed to promote Bristol races and the sport in general.
BRISTOL, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy