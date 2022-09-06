Olivia Wilde is officially shutting down rumors that she left her ex-fiance, Jason Sudeikis, to start dating Harry Styles in the fall of 2020. “The complete horses*** idea that I left Jason for Harry is completely inaccurate,” she told Vanity Fair. “Our relationship was over long before I met Harry. like any relationship that ends, it didn’t end overnight. Unfortunately, Jason and I had a very bumpy road, and we officially dissolved the relationship towards the beginning of the pandemic. We were raising two kids during lockdown, so we co-parented through that time. Once it became clear that cohabitating was no longer beneficial for the children, it became the responsible thing to NOT, because we could be better parents as friends who lived in different houses.”

CELEBRITIES ・ 1 DAY AGO