You Won’t Believe What Olivia Wilde Is Saying About Jason Sudeikis Now: ‘There’s A Reason I Left That Relationship’
This post has been updated since its initial 08/11/2022 publish date to include new information from Olivia Wilde’s latest interview with Variety. Olivia Wilde is opening up more about her tumultuous split from ex Jason Sudeikis in a new profile for Variety. The Booksmart director, 38, seemed to hint that the viral April incident (in which she was served with custody papers while giving a speech onstage at CinemaCon in Las Vegas) is a prime example of why she “left” the relationship.
Ryan Gosling and Margot Robbie are reportedly reuniting for an ‘Ocean’s 11’ prequel
If Ryan Gosling and Margot Robbie starring together in Greta Gerwig’s Barbie wasn’t spectacular enough, it seems like the pair could also be reuniting for an Ocean’s 11 prequel. The internet hasn’t been able to handle the actor’s being in the upcoming Barbie film; every wild shriek...
Florence Pugh Continues to Distance Herself From 'Don't Worry Darling' as Movie's Release Nears
Florence Pugh is reportedly limiting her involvement in the press for Don't Worry Darling. According to The Wrap, this may be an indication that the actress has had a falling out with director Olivia Wilde, though no indication has been made clear yet. The outlet reached out to three executives...
Tori Spelling, Dean McDermott and Candy Spelling hold hands during beach outing as couple is 'co-parenting'
Tori Spelling revealed her "co-parenting" routine with Dean McDermott as photos surfaced of the family spending time with the "Beverly Hills, 90210" star's mother Candy Spelling. Candy, Tori and Dean, along with the couple's 5-year-old son, enjoyed time at the beach Monday in Malibu. Monday's outing reportedly marks the first...
'Don't Worry Darling': Untangling All the Drama Around Olivia Wilde, Florence Pugh, Harry Styles & Chris Pine
Don't Worry Darling is proving to be a very ironic title for Olivia Wilde's sophomore directorial effort, as quite a bit of drama worth worrying about has unfolded over the course of production and the subsequent promotional blitz ahead of the film's release later this month. From the film's early...
Harry Styles Laughs as Olivia Wilde Addresses Florence Pugh Feud Rumors
The cast of "Don't Worry Darling," minus Pugh, arrived in Italy for the Venice Film Festival.
Mystery Woman May Have Conclusive Footage of Harry Styles Chris Pine 'Spit'
The internet has been rocked by footage showing Styles allegedly "spitting" on "Don't Worry Darling" co-star Pine.
Olivia Wilde Poses With Florence Pugh at ‘Don’t Worry Darling’ Premiere Amid Shia LaBeouf Drama: Photos
Keep it professional! Olivia Wilde and Florence Pugh posed together on the red carpet at the premiere of their new film Don’t Worry Darling — despite rumors that they aren’t getting along. During the event, which was held at the Venice International Film Festival on Monday, September 5, Wilde, 38, and Pugh, 26, posed on […]
Florence Pugh SLAYS the red carpet at Venice Film Festival with out of this world look
The long-awaited premiere of their movie Don't Worry Darling took place at the Venice Film Festival on Monday night. And Florence Pugh, 26, certainly made sure to steal the show with her entrance in a leggy playsuit, as she came face to face with Olivia Wilde and Harry Styles amid rumors of a feud between the two actresses.
Jason Momoa says Dune costar Timothee Chalamet ‘has balls’ over risqué Venice outfit
Jason Momoa has praised his Dune co-star Timothee Chalamet for his risqué red carpet outfit for Venice Film Festival.Arriving at the annual film event for the premiere of his latest film, Bones and All., Chalamet wore a red lamé haltersuit, custom made by Haider Ackerman and featuring a cutout on the back.The sleeveless piece also featured cut-outs on the side and a red scarf that was looped around his neck.Soon after Chalamet made his red carpet debut, many fans expressed how stunned they were by his look and how it defies societal stereotypes regarding what a man should wear.Momoa...
Michelle Williams Starred In ‘The Greatest Showman’ Because She Needed a Break From Intense Dramas
Michelle Williams went from 'Dawson's Creek' to dark fare like 'Blue Valentine.' To reset, she took on a surprising choice: 'The Greatest Showman.'
Florence Pugh’s ‘Don’t Worry, Darling’ Premiere Look Is All About Subtle Drama
Florence Pugh knows a thing or two about making an entrance. The Don’t Worry, Darling actor’s red carpet appearance was arguably the most anticipated sighting of the 79th annual Venice Film Festival, and Pugh’s glittering, night sky-inspired look proved worth waiting for. Between her Old Hollywood side part, petal-pink Valentino lipstick, and storybook-style gown, Pugh looks equally like a romantic heroine and the fairy godmother who helps her out along the way. Florence Pugh’s Venice Film Festival appearance may have been woefully abbreviated, but the star still managed to generate enough effortless fall beauty inspiration to last a full season and maybe beyond.
'Don't Worry Darling' received mixed reviews at Venice Film Festival. Here's what critics said about 'dud' Harry Styles and 'poised' Florence Pugh.
After weeks of behind-the-scenes controversy, "Don't Worry Darling" finally premiered at the Venice Film Festival. Here is what critics had to say.
Florence Pugh shares sweet message about Don’t Worry Darling cast after Venice premiere
Florence Pugh has shared a sweet message about the cast of Don’t Worry Darling amid rumours of tension between herself and director Olivia Wilde.The film, which premiered out of Venice Film festival earlier this week, has been plagued with speculation of on-set feuds and disputes around firings.Pugh, who was absent for the film’s press conference but attended its premiere later that night (Tuesday 6 September), has now praised her co-stars in an Instagram post shared on Wednesday (7 September). “I’m still taking it all in! Qwoaaar. What a moment this was?” wrote the Midsommar star.“A massive congratulations to everyone...
Brad Pitt and Margot Robbie Have a Once Upon a Time Reunion in Babylon First Look Photos
Brad Pitt and Margot Robbie play 1920s Hollywood stars at different stages of their career in Babylon, from La La Land director Damien Chazelle Brad Pitt and Margot Robbie are back, bringing more Hollywood history to the big screen. In this December's Babylon, Pitt and Robbie — who co-starred together in 2019's Once Upon A Time...In Hollywood and also both appeared in 2015's The Big Short — reunite, playing stars in Los Angeles in the 1920s when the movie business was transitioning from silent films to talkies. Oscar-winning...
‘The Banshees of Inisherin’ Review: Colin Farrell and Brendan Gleeson Reunite with Martin McDonagh in Vintage Form
Ireland’s rural West was the setting for a cluster of plays hatched out of a remarkably prolific early period in the mid-‘90s that thrust Martin McDonagh onto the map. But aside from the title initially intended to complete his Aran Islands trilogy, The Banshees of Inisherin remained for decades at a larval stage, unproduced and unpublished. The playwright considered it an immature work, floating the possibility of returning to it later in life. Preserving the title but spinning an entirely new yarn to flesh out its suggestion of folk balladry, the writer-director’s superbly acted fourth feature is his most Irish...
Florence Pugh once again declines to comment on a story revolving around Olivia Wilde
Once again, Florence Pugh is apparently taking the high road when it comes to making any kind of remark revolving around the drama surrounding Olivia Wilde and the film Don’t Worry Darling. While rumors persist that star Pugh quietly had a falling out with director Wilde during filming, such...
Olivia Wilde Finally Reveals Whether She Actually Left Jason Sudeikis For Harry Styles
Olivia Wilde is officially shutting down rumors that she left her ex-fiance, Jason Sudeikis, to start dating Harry Styles in the fall of 2020. “The complete horses*** idea that I left Jason for Harry is completely inaccurate,” she told Vanity Fair. “Our relationship was over long before I met Harry. like any relationship that ends, it didn’t end overnight. Unfortunately, Jason and I had a very bumpy road, and we officially dissolved the relationship towards the beginning of the pandemic. We were raising two kids during lockdown, so we co-parented through that time. Once it became clear that cohabitating was no longer beneficial for the children, it became the responsible thing to NOT, because we could be better parents as friends who lived in different houses.”
The Whale: Brendan Fraser gets ‘huge round of applause’ after first screening of Darren Aronofsky film
Brendan Fraser is reportedly so good in his new film that he received a round of applause at the end of the it’s first screeningThe Whale, a new psychological drama from Black Swan director Darren Aronofsky, saw Fraser undergo a physical transformation, as well as don prosthetics, to play a man “living with obesity”.Its official synopsis reads: “A reclusive English teacher suffering from severe obesity attempts to reconnect with his estranged teenage daughter for one last chance at redemption.”Many were hoping the film could be the one to launch a comeback-of-sorts for the Mummy actor, 53, who hasn’t had...
