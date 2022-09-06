ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vox

Snap CEO Evan Spiegel isn’t ready to sell his company

Snap co-founder and CEO Evan Spiegel is leading a company with a steeply declining stock price, competition from a much bigger industry rival, and painful staff cuts — but he isn’t ready to give up. “When I look at the long-term opportunity in our business, I really believe...
Vox

Why are American lives getting shorter?

Life expectancy for Americans has suffered a historic drop in the last couple of years, according to new estimates from the CDC and a June preprint study. While every demographic’s life expectancy dropped in 2020 and 2021, Black, Hispanic, and Indigenous communities were hit the hardest. Life expectancy at...
Vox

The cost of reparations

At the heart of the reparations debate are questions about what reparations for Black Americans could look like. If cash payments are one way forward, how much money would be sufficient to cover the horrors of centuries of slavery and decades of Jim Crow and racial discrimination? And how would the United States, with its inflation woes and mounting debt, pay for them?
Benzinga

Donald Trump-Themed Alternative Investments To DWAC: 3 Stocks And 1 ETF To Watch

Trump Media & Technology Group going public via SPAC merger was one of the biggest stock storylines of 2021. The company may be staying private a bit longer, with the SPAC seeking to take the company public failing to reach an extension on the vote. With the company no longer being a stock for fans of former President Donald Trump to invest in, here’s a look at some public companies and an ETF that Trump investors could explore.
