Update: PCC bomb threat given 'all clear'

An alert from Pima Community College has reported the earlier bomb threat in the area has been cleared.

Buildings are being evacuated due to a 'suspicious item' at St. Elizabeth's Health Center at 140 W. Speedway Blvd. near the Pima Community College Downtown Campus, near the corner of Speedway Boulevard and 6th Avenue.

According to a PCC alert, the threat was at the neighboring health center the afternoon of Tuesday, Sept. 6.

Tucson Police Department says there are no road closures at this time, but is asking drivers and the public to avoid the intersection while they investigate.

Officers are currently on location and checking on the legitimacy of the threat.

