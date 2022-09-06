ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jenelle Evans Reveals Her Role in ‘Teen Mom: The Next Chapter’

By Rachel Hunt
Showbiz Cheat Sheet
Showbiz Cheat Sheet
 2 days ago

Despite a Teen Mom : The Next Chapter trailer teasing an appearance by Jenelle Evans in the new season, the reality TV alum insists she won’t be joining the series. MTV opted to merge the Teen Mom universe of OG and Teen Mom 2 by inviting Amber Portwood, Catelynn Baltierra, Cheyenne Floyd, Maci Bookout McKinney, Ashley Jones, Briana DeJesus, Jade Cline and Leah Messer to be in the cast. Although MTV fired Jenelle Evans after her husband, David Eason, killed the family dog, Nugget , she’s mentioned in the new trailer for Teen Mom: The Next Chapter . But Jenelle insists she won’t be back.

‘Teen Mom: The Next Chapter’ teased Jenelle Evans’ return to MTV

In an Aug. 15 trailer for Teen Mom: The Next Chapter , Briana tells the group that Jenelle wants to come.

“Jenelle wanted to come,” Briana explains in the teaser.

Then viewers catch a glimpse of Jenelle in a quick clip.

“Jenelle?” someone replies, in shock. “It’s happening. It’s happening.”

The sneak peek teases the return of Jenelle for Teen Mom: The Next Chapter ; however, she’s not listed as a cast member.

Jenelle tells fans she won’t return for ‘Teen Mom: The Next Chapter’

“Let me squash this rumor pretty quick because it’s going around everywhere,” Jenelle explained to followers on social media. “Everyone is pretty confused. No, I will not be on Teen Mom Next Chapter .”

Then she added that it was her choice to decline to return to any of the Teen Mom franchise shows.

“They asked me to go to the Teen Mom Reunion show recently and I said, ‘No.’ I declined for many different reasons, I’m not going to say. I wish the girls the best and I hope they have fun, but I don’t think it was something that was meant for me.”

Will Jenelle ever return to the ‘Teen Mom’ franchise?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2aJU14_0hkcYIYE00
Jenelle Evans | Nancy Rivera/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

After explaining that Jenelle won’t return for Teen Mom: The Next Chapter , she answered another pressing question from fans.

“Would I ever go back to that show?” Jenelle continued. “Probably not, I would do my own thing and create my own show maybe. I don’t want to be a part of a group or a clique anymore. I just want to show my life to you guys. Other than that, I’ve been filming.”

Jenelle Evans appears in ‘Teen Mom: The Next Chapter’ at Briana’s party

Although Jenelle is not a cast member in Teen Mom: The Next Chapter , she did reveal that she agreed to let MTV film her at Bri’s party. Briana threw a party to celebrate her victory against Kailyn Lowry in court. ( Kailyn lost her defamation suit against Briana).

“Was MTV there at the party?” Jenelle reflected in a YouTube video. “Yes, they were there at the party. Did they film me? Yes, I signed an agreement to film. But did we have any conversations? We had a little bit of conversation about how I am doing, when I arrived. But other than that, we just had fun.”

She added that there was no drama at the party, and the girls even caught up for Starbucks the next day. The two different YouTube videos paint a different picture of whether Jenelle appears in Teen Mom: The Next Chapter . However, it’s evident that Jenelle is not a cast member of the new series, but she does make an appearance for one event.

What is Jenelle Evans doing in 2022 since leaving ‘Teen Mom’?

Jenelle Evans created a YouTube Channel after leaving MTV’s Teen Mom franchise. She shares her daily life with her children and husband, David Eason, via YouTube, TikTok, Facebook, and Instagram.

The Teen Mom alum authored a book, Read Between the Lines: From the Diary of a Teenage Mom , in 2017. She recently created an OnlyFans account. Jenelle tried her hand at podcasts and sells merchandise like “Jenelle Eason” sweatshirts. According to Instagram , she’s a digital creator.

Teen Mom: The Next Chapter premieres on MTV on Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET beginning Sept. 6.

RELATED: ‘Teen Mom 2′: How Jenelle Evans’ Relationship with MTV Changed

The Hollywood Gossip

Kailyn Lowry: Confirming Pregnancy Rumors With Revealing Outfit?

For several weeks now, rumors that Kailyn Lowry is pregnant with her fifth child have been circulating non-stop on social media. Lowry has mostly kept mum on the issue, which might tell us all we need to know. M. But while Kail has yet to make any sort of formal...
CELEBRITIES
Page Six

‘Teen Mom’ star Tyler Baltierra shows off 24-pound weight loss

Tyler Baltierra is “pumped” about his body transformation. The husband of “Teen Mom” star Catelynn Lowell shared before-and-after photos on Instagram Thursday to show the results of his diet. “OFFICIALLY DONE with this cut,” he captioned the post. “I managed to drop 24 POUNDS while maintaining the strength I built while I was gaining!” Baltierra, 30, noted that he took the first shirtless snap at the end of March when he was “203lbs at the end of my bulk,” while the second photo showed him weighing in at “179lbs at the end of my cut.” “I’m pretty happy with the results. It makes me even...
WEIGHT LOSS
HollywoodLife

Cheyenne Floyd Reveals Why She’s Extremely ‘Nervous’ For New ‘Teen Mom’ Show To Air

Cheyenne Floyd, 29, is gearing up for the premiere of Teen Mom: The Next Chapter on Sept. 6 and promises it will be unlike any other show she’s been involved in. The reality star sat down to discuss what fans can expect on the new MTV series, which is a “reimagining” of the Teen Mom franchise and will feature familiar faces from the Teen Mom OG and Teen Mom 2 casts. She also admitted she’s super “nervous” for viewers to watch her because it’s proven to be one of the most “emotional” seasons for her.
TV & VIDEOS
In Touch Weekly

Teen Mom’s Leah Messer Claps Back at Troll Over Fiance Jaylan, Hints at More Kids

Defending her man! Teen Mom 2 star Leah Messer clapped back at a troll who said her fiancé, Jaylan Mobley, was in their relationship “for the fame.”. “Believe me, at this point, he’s wishing he wasn’t in it for fame now, and sure as f—k wouldn’t be doing what he continues to do for not just me, but MY three daughters as well,” the Hope, Grace & Faith author, 30, wrote in a reposted reply to a troll via her Instagram Stories on Monday, September 5. “He’s got his own career and this ‘fame’ world isn’t as glamorizing as sooooo many people wanna think it is. You have to see the bs they put out HIM, our relationship and our kids? That s—t can get to you mentally if you don’t rise above it. TRUST ME, it’s not the reality fame he fell in love with.”
RELATIONSHIPS
In Touch Weekly

Teen Mom’s Cheyenne Floyd, Fiance Zach Davis Open Up About Shooting: ‘It Was Somebody We Both Knew’

Teen Mom: The Next Chapter star Cheyenne Floyd and her fiancé, Zach Davis, opened up about the traumatic shooting they faced in a car with her children, Ryder Wharton — whom she shares with ex Cory Wharton — and Ace, whom she shares with Zach. The couple recounted the incident during an episode of the reality TV show, which aired on Tuesday, September 6.
CELEBRITIES
Showbiz Cheat Sheet

Showbiz Cheat Sheet

