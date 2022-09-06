Read full article on original website
Gov. Whitmer continues to voice her support for women's right to abortion
DETROIT, Mich. — While Michigan waits on the state's Supreme Court decision on a abortion rights petition, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer met multiple women in Detroit to talk about reproductive rights. Whitmer has repeatedly voice her support for women's right to abortion, even asking a judge to press pause on...
Abortion rights proposal will be in Michigan fall ballot
LANSING, Mich. (AP) -- A Michigan election board has placed an abortion-rights proposal on the fall ballot. The Board of State Canvassers on Friday obeyed an order from Michigan's highest court and closed a record-breaking petition drive to try to amend the state constitution. The amendment would affirm the right...
Local doctor talks about warning signs of a stroke
FLINT, Mich. - According to the CDC, every 40 seconds, someone in the country has a stroke, and every 3-and-a-half minutes, someone dies due to a stroke. Though anyone can experience a stroke, women, minorities, and those over the age of fifty-five are at higher risk. According to the CDC,...
Michiganders could receive a 12-month supply of birth control if bill is passed
LANSING, Mich. — A bill was introduced that would allow Michiganders to receive a 12-month supply of birth control at one time, according to State Rep. Julie M. Rogers (D-Kalamazoo). Rogers introduced House Bill 6366 Wednesday to help ensure contraception and other reproductive health services remain accessible for Michiganders...
'We respect women's rights in Michigan' Gov. Whitmer's statement on abortion ban ruling
LANSING, Mich. -- Governor Gretchen Whitmer released a statement Wednesday after the Michigan Court of Claims judge declared that Michigan's 1931 law on banning abortions is unconstitutional. "I have been fighting like hell to protect reproductive freedom in Michigan for months and am grateful for today’s lower court ruling declaring...
'Rainbow fentanyl': DEA warns of bright colored drugs
DETROIT, Mich. — A new trend, that the Drug Enforcement Administration called "rainbow fentanyl," is emerging nationwide to get young kids hooked on drugs. The pills and powders come in bright colors, shapes, and sizes and can contain fentanyl. The fentanyl appears to be a new method from the...
Teachers union spied on parent groups seeking to reopen schools amid pandemic, emails show
SAN DIEGO, Calif. (TND) — A public records request from a parents' group which sought to keep schools open during the COVID-19 pandemic apparently shows the California Teachers Association (CTA) – one of the state's largest and most powerful teachers' unions – was spying on them and other similar groups seeking to reopen schools.
Debate over ranked-choice voting heats up after Alaska primary
HUNT VALLEY, Md. (TND) — A heated debate among politicians surrounding ranked-choice voting has ignited since Alaska’s primary election. Some lawmakers say the electoral system “gives all Americans a voice” and is “sensible” to weed out extreme candidates, while others call it a “scam” that “disenfranchises voters.”
DNR: Black bear population in Michigan reaches manageable number
NORTHERN MICHIGAN (WPBN/WGTU) -- The Michigan Department of Natural Resources says it has reached a decade-long goal for the black bear population. DNR wildlife biologists say there are about 13,000 black bears living in Michigan, with roughly 3,000 of them living in the Northern Lower Peninsula. According to the DNR,...
Wearing a fleece jacket, Newsom tells Californians not to use A/C after 4 pm to save energy
SACRAMENTO, CALIF (TND) — California Governor Gavin Newsom is getting slammed as a hypocrite after donning a fleece jacket and hat while urging Californians not to use their air conditioning after 4 p.m. to "save energy" amid an unprecedented heat wave in the West. Californians, you've stepped up to...
Michigan wins $375 million investment and 170 jobs from Hemlock Semiconductor
LANSING, Mich. -- Governor Gretchen Whitmer joined Michigan Economic Development Corporation (MEDC) Wednesday and announced support for an infrastructure project to enable a $375 million investment from Hemlock Semiconductor Operations (HSC), creating 170 jobs in Thomas Township. The expansion builds on the state's recent wins on the semiconductor industry, including...
Gov. Whitmer announces $2M tourism investment in Sault Ste. Marie
LANSING, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- Governor Gretchen Whitmer announced Tuesday the Sault Ste. Marie Convention & Visitors Bureau has been awarded $2 million in grants. The money will go to the Sault Ste. Marie International 500 Raceway as part of the U.S. Department of Commerce's Economic Development Administration (EDA) grant program.
Georgia investigators name killer in 34-year-old Michigan cold case
DADE COUNTY, Ga. — Investigators in Georgia identified the murderer of a Michigan woman who went missing nearly 34 years ago. Henry Fredrick Wise, a truck driver, killed Stacey Lyn Chahorski, of Norton Shores, in 1988, according to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation. He had a criminal history that predated mandatory DNA testing for felony arrests.
Two men convicted in Whitmer kidnapping plot request third trial
LANSING, Mich. — Citing a complaint against a juror, attorneys for two men convicted in a plot to kidnap Gov. Gretchen Whitmer filed a request for a new trial Tuesday. They also asked for a Remmer hearing, or a legal proceeding to determine if a juror has been improperly influenced or has engaged in misconduct.
Thresher shark washes ashore in Washington, public necropsy performed at beach
SEASIDE, Ore. (KATU) — A large thresher shark washed up on a Washington state beach Friday, and staff with an Oregon aquarium held a public necropsy to educate beachgoers the following day. The Seaside Aquarium said it first learned the shark washed ashore Friday night on the Long Beach...
Mackinac Island to host its first ever LGBTQ+ pride festival
MACKINAC ISLAND, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- The first ever Mackinac Island Pride Festival is scheduled to take place later this month. The event will take place from Sep. 22 to Sep. 25, according to a press release from Straits Pride. Another story: Gov. Whitmer announces $2M tourism investment in Sault Ste....
78-year-old Maryland man charged with murdering his 67-year-old girlfriend
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. (WJLA) — Booker Wilkins of Temple Hills, Maryland has been charged with murdering his girlfriend Sunday morning. Wilkins, 78, shot 67-year-old Sandra Watson of Saint Pauls, North Carolina during a dispute, Prince George’s County Police in Maryland said in a statement on Monday. When...
Clarkston woman dies after being hit by truck
OAKLAND COUNTY, Mich. - The Oakland County Sheriff's Office says that a Clarkston woman is dead after being hit by a truck while she was walking in Springfield Twp. The crash happened around 11:15 a.m. on Wednesday on Keir Rd. near Ellis Rd. The 67-year-old woman, identified as Margaret Anne...
