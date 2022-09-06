ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Abortion rights proposal will be in Michigan fall ballot

LANSING, Mich. (AP) -- A Michigan election board has placed an abortion-rights proposal on the fall ballot. The Board of State Canvassers on Friday obeyed an order from Michigan's highest court and closed a record-breaking petition drive to try to amend the state constitution. The amendment would affirm the right...
MICHIGAN STATE
Local doctor talks about warning signs of a stroke

FLINT, Mich. - According to the CDC, every 40 seconds, someone in the country has a stroke, and every 3-and-a-half minutes, someone dies due to a stroke. Though anyone can experience a stroke, women, minorities, and those over the age of fifty-five are at higher risk. According to the CDC,...
FLINT, MI
Michiganders could receive a 12-month supply of birth control if bill is passed

LANSING, Mich. — A bill was introduced that would allow Michiganders to receive a 12-month supply of birth control at one time, according to State Rep. Julie M. Rogers (D-Kalamazoo). Rogers introduced House Bill 6366 Wednesday to help ensure contraception and other reproductive health services remain accessible for Michiganders...
MICHIGAN STATE
'Rainbow fentanyl': DEA warns of bright colored drugs

DETROIT, Mich. — A new trend, that the Drug Enforcement Administration called "rainbow fentanyl," is emerging nationwide to get young kids hooked on drugs. The pills and powders come in bright colors, shapes, and sizes and can contain fentanyl. The fentanyl appears to be a new method from the...
MICHIGAN STATE
Debate over ranked-choice voting heats up after Alaska primary

HUNT VALLEY, Md. (TND) — A heated debate among politicians surrounding ranked-choice voting has ignited since Alaska’s primary election. Some lawmakers say the electoral system “gives all Americans a voice” and is “sensible” to weed out extreme candidates, while others call it a “scam” that “disenfranchises voters.”
ALASKA STATE
DNR: Black bear population in Michigan reaches manageable number

NORTHERN MICHIGAN (WPBN/WGTU) -- The Michigan Department of Natural Resources says it has reached a decade-long goal for the black bear population. DNR wildlife biologists say there are about 13,000 black bears living in Michigan, with roughly 3,000 of them living in the Northern Lower Peninsula. According to the DNR,...
MICHIGAN STATE
Michigan wins $375 million investment and 170 jobs from Hemlock Semiconductor

LANSING, Mich. -- Governor Gretchen Whitmer joined Michigan Economic Development Corporation (MEDC) Wednesday and announced support for an infrastructure project to enable a $375 million investment from Hemlock Semiconductor Operations (HSC), creating 170 jobs in Thomas Township. The expansion builds on the state's recent wins on the semiconductor industry, including...
MICHIGAN STATE
Gov. Whitmer announces $2M tourism investment in Sault Ste. Marie

LANSING, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- Governor Gretchen Whitmer announced Tuesday the Sault Ste. Marie Convention & Visitors Bureau has been awarded $2 million in grants. The money will go to the Sault Ste. Marie International 500 Raceway as part of the U.S. Department of Commerce's Economic Development Administration (EDA) grant program.
MICHIGAN STATE
Georgia investigators name killer in 34-year-old Michigan cold case

DADE COUNTY, Ga. — Investigators in Georgia identified the murderer of a Michigan woman who went missing nearly 34 years ago. Henry Fredrick Wise, a truck driver, killed Stacey Lyn Chahorski, of Norton Shores, in 1988, according to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation. He had a criminal history that predated mandatory DNA testing for felony arrests.
DADE COUNTY, GA
Two men convicted in Whitmer kidnapping plot request third trial

LANSING, Mich. — Citing a complaint against a juror, attorneys for two men convicted in a plot to kidnap Gov. Gretchen Whitmer filed a request for a new trial Tuesday. They also asked for a Remmer hearing, or a legal proceeding to determine if a juror has been improperly influenced or has engaged in misconduct.
MICHIGAN STATE
Mackinac Island to host its first ever LGBTQ+ pride festival

MACKINAC ISLAND, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- The first ever Mackinac Island Pride Festival is scheduled to take place later this month. The event will take place from Sep. 22 to Sep. 25, according to a press release from Straits Pride. Another story: Gov. Whitmer announces $2M tourism investment in Sault Ste....
MACKINAC ISLAND, MI
78-year-old Maryland man charged with murdering his 67-year-old girlfriend

PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. (WJLA) — Booker Wilkins of Temple Hills, Maryland has been charged with murdering his girlfriend Sunday morning. Wilkins, 78, shot 67-year-old Sandra Watson of Saint Pauls, North Carolina during a dispute, Prince George’s County Police in Maryland said in a statement on Monday. When...
SAINT PAULS, NC
Clarkston woman dies after being hit by truck

OAKLAND COUNTY, Mich. - The Oakland County Sheriff's Office says that a Clarkston woman is dead after being hit by a truck while she was walking in Springfield Twp. The crash happened around 11:15 a.m. on Wednesday on Keir Rd. near Ellis Rd. The 67-year-old woman, identified as Margaret Anne...
CLARKSTON, MI

