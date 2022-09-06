There’s a reason Grand Banks is one of the few brands that tempts sailors to make the jump to the powerboat side of things—it consistently turns out yachts with a classic air. And with the 85, the builder has also made a jump itself, breaching the 80-foot mark for the first time, and entering the megayacht world—albeit at the lower end. Robb Report had a chance to step aboard the new flagship at last week’s Cannes Yachting Festival for its European premiere. The 85 has the characteristic lines that made Grand Banks an iconic brand so many years ago. The boat’s...

BOATS & WATERCRAFTS ・ 16 MINUTES AGO