Whitewater, CO

Assessment begins on trash and trailers on state land east of Grand Junction

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - New information as we follow up on a chunk of land east of Grand Junction just off I-70. It is owned by the State Land Board. And today the State Land Board, the Mesa County Sheriff’s Office, and code enforcement personnel started to contact individuals in the RVs east of the go-kart track on 29 Road in the north desert, and assess the trash situation.
Delta County going forward with massive solar farm project

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - After losing to an initial divided vote, a large solar farm project is now going forward in Delta County. Guzman Energy has been given the go-ahead from the Delta County Commissioners to proceed with the Garnet Mesa Solar Farm project. In March 2022, the Delta...
Crews race to fire in Grand Junction

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Fire crews are trying to knock down flames along the railroad tracks south of Orchard Mesa Cemetery along 26 7/8 Road. It is burning near railroad tracks and officials closed the railroad line and motor vehicle road while fire teams do their work. A plume...
The Colorado Department of Transportation is hiring

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KREX) — The Colorado Department of Transportation has 130 vacancies right now stretching across 15 counties on the Western Slope and much of the San Louis Valley. Our Khira Isaacs spoke with C-DOT’s Director of Maintenance to see how understaffing is directly affecting the Western Slope and what plans are in motion […]
Fruita author and landscaper renowned for work on crevice gardens

FRUITA, Colo. (KKCO) - A local author has a new book out on crevice gardening. Kenton Seth co-authored the book on this specific type of rock gardening that helps mountain plants grow anywhere by recreating the climate they thrive in. Seth and co-author Paul Spriggs saw a need to give...
Community Hospital breaks ground on new clinic in Palisade

PALISADE, Colo. (KKCO) - The Town of Palisade and Community Hospital will break ground on a new primary care and acute care clinic at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, September 13, 2022. The new 6,700 square foot building will be located at 731 Iowa Ave., in the construction lot west of the Palisade Fire Station.
112-Year-Old Grand Junction Farmhouse With Chicken Coop for Sale

This farmhouse in Grand Junction has five bedrooms and two and a half bathrooms. The over 2,300 square foot house boasts views of the Grand Mesa as well as the Bookcliffs. There's plenty of space for relaxing and hosting parties in the backyard as there's a front and back porch, lots of patio space and an enclosed seating area. The farmhouse's backyard also has a shed and chicken coop too.
CEO: Cedar Point merger to offer more medical services, efficiencies

Mountain Medical Center patients will have access to broader services and benefit from integrated health records through the merger with Montrose’s Cedar Point Health, said Chief Executive Officer Cory Phillips. The physician- owned practice now includes the Ridgway clinic, under an agreement that took effect Aug. 23. Dr. Joel Gates is now one of Cedar Point’s physician-owners, and will continue…
White Ford F-350 kills bicyclist on 29 1/2 Road, flees scene

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - The Colorado State Patrol announced Thursday that it is seeking information regarding a fatal hit-and-run in Grand Junction in July that killed a local bicyclist. Authorities state that a Grand Junction man was riding his bicycle along 29 1/2 road on July 22 at around...
Mark Miller Behind Bars

GRAND JUNCTION CITY SAYS IT'S AMERICAN RESCUE PLAN ACT ADVISORY COMMITTEE...RECEIVED 30 APPLICATIONS FOCUSING ON HOUSING...HOMELESSNESS AND MENTAL AND BEHAVIORAL HEALTH. THE AMERICAN MUCKRAKERS PAC WANTS THE FEDS TO CHECK OUT ALLEGATIONS OF CORRUPTION IN GARFIELD COUNTY. Tina Peters Lawsuit. Updated: 5 hours ago. A DENVER BASED JUDGE TOSSED INDICTED...
Colorado clerk Tina Peters enters a not guilty plea for alleged election system breach

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKTV) - Tina Peters entered a not guilty plea on Wednesday tied to an alleged election system breach. Peters, the clerk and recorder for Mesa County, faces 10 criminal charges, including seven felony charges. Some of the charges include attempting to influence a public servant, identity theft, and criminal impersonation. The three misdemeanor charges include first-degree official misconduct, violation of duty and failure to comply with requirements set in place by the Colorado Secretary of State.
Smoke increases as heat starts to ease...slowly

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Smoke from wildfires will blow from the north into Western Colorado tonight and Wednesday. The highest concentrations of smoke will be tonight in the Grand Valley, so you may smell smoke. Air Quality Alerts have been issued for areas just north of us, including Garfield County. While the thickest smoke and the worst air quality will be just north of our area, the smoke will increase and you’re likely to notice it through at least Wednesday. Forecast data indicate the smoke will begin to thin and disperse on Thursday.
Cooler air on the way into Western Colorado

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Cooling has begun. We told it would be very small cooling at first, so our Thursday was still warm enough that record high temperatures were broken at both Grand Junction and Montrose. Slow Cooling Has Started. We’re still warm, but we’ve cooled enough to notice...
