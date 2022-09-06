GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Smoke from wildfires will blow from the north into Western Colorado tonight and Wednesday. The highest concentrations of smoke will be tonight in the Grand Valley, so you may smell smoke. Air Quality Alerts have been issued for areas just north of us, including Garfield County. While the thickest smoke and the worst air quality will be just north of our area, the smoke will increase and you’re likely to notice it through at least Wednesday. Forecast data indicate the smoke will begin to thin and disperse on Thursday.

GARFIELD COUNTY, CO ・ 2 DAYS AGO