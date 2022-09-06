Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
nbc11news.com
Assessment begins on trash and trailers on state land east of Grand Junction
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - New information as we follow up on a chunk of land east of Grand Junction just off I-70. It is owned by the State Land Board. And today the State Land Board, the Mesa County Sheriff’s Office, and code enforcement personnel started to contact individuals in the RVs east of the go-kart track on 29 Road in the north desert, and assess the trash situation.
nbc11news.com
Delta County going forward with massive solar farm project
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - After losing to an initial divided vote, a large solar farm project is now going forward in Delta County. Guzman Energy has been given the go-ahead from the Delta County Commissioners to proceed with the Garnet Mesa Solar Farm project. In March 2022, the Delta...
KJCT8
Crews race to fire in Grand Junction
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Fire crews are trying to knock down flames along the railroad tracks south of Orchard Mesa Cemetery along 26 7/8 Road. It is burning near railroad tracks and officials closed the railroad line and motor vehicle road while fire teams do their work. A plume...
KJCT8
City of Grand Junction utilizing American Rescue Plan money to tackle homelessness, mental and behavioral health
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - The City of Grand Junction’s American Rescue Plan Act Advisory Committee has received 30 applications for funding, setting the stage to distribute $9 million in state and local fiscal recovery funds. Of the 30 applications, 12 addressed mental and behavioral health, 11 for housing,...
IN THIS ARTICLE
The Colorado Department of Transportation is hiring
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KREX) — The Colorado Department of Transportation has 130 vacancies right now stretching across 15 counties on the Western Slope and much of the San Louis Valley. Our Khira Isaacs spoke with C-DOT’s Director of Maintenance to see how understaffing is directly affecting the Western Slope and what plans are in motion […]
nbc11news.com
Fruita author and landscaper renowned for work on crevice gardens
FRUITA, Colo. (KKCO) - A local author has a new book out on crevice gardening. Kenton Seth co-authored the book on this specific type of rock gardening that helps mountain plants grow anywhere by recreating the climate they thrive in. Seth and co-author Paul Spriggs saw a need to give...
Bivalent Booster Now Available in Mesa County
The Mesa County Public Health is currently accepting appointments for the Bivalent COVID-19 Booster.
Mesa County Farm Recognized for Reaching Centennial
The Johnson-Reaphook Ranch has been in business since 1900, and History Colorado and the Colorado Department of Agriculture have commemorated their achievement
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
nbc11news.com
Community Hospital breaks ground on new clinic in Palisade
PALISADE, Colo. (KKCO) - The Town of Palisade and Community Hospital will break ground on a new primary care and acute care clinic at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, September 13, 2022. The new 6,700 square foot building will be located at 731 Iowa Ave., in the construction lot west of the Palisade Fire Station.
112-Year-Old Grand Junction Farmhouse With Chicken Coop for Sale
This farmhouse in Grand Junction has five bedrooms and two and a half bathrooms. The over 2,300 square foot house boasts views of the Grand Mesa as well as the Bookcliffs. There's plenty of space for relaxing and hosting parties in the backyard as there's a front and back porch, lots of patio space and an enclosed seating area. The farmhouse's backyard also has a shed and chicken coop too.
Crime Stoppers: Help Find Theft Suspects
Mesa County Crime Stoppers is looking for information that can aid in identifying theft suspects.
CSP issues 11 speeding summons on I-70 in one night
Colorado State Patrol wrote 11 summons for people speeding through a construction zone on Interstate 70 in just a little over an hour.
ouraynews.com
CEO: Cedar Point merger to offer more medical services, efficiencies
Mountain Medical Center patients will have access to broader services and benefit from integrated health records through the merger with Montrose’s Cedar Point Health, said Chief Executive Officer Cory Phillips. The physician- owned practice now includes the Ridgway clinic, under an agreement that took effect Aug. 23. Dr. Joel Gates is now one of Cedar Point’s physician-owners, and will continue…
nbc11news.com
White Ford F-350 kills bicyclist on 29 1/2 Road, flees scene
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - The Colorado State Patrol announced Thursday that it is seeking information regarding a fatal hit-and-run in Grand Junction in July that killed a local bicyclist. Authorities state that a Grand Junction man was riding his bicycle along 29 1/2 road on July 22 at around...
KJCT8
Mark Miller Behind Bars
GRAND JUNCTION CITY SAYS IT'S AMERICAN RESCUE PLAN ACT ADVISORY COMMITTEE...RECEIVED 30 APPLICATIONS FOCUSING ON HOUSING...HOMELESSNESS AND MENTAL AND BEHAVIORAL HEALTH. THE AMERICAN MUCKRAKERS PAC WANTS THE FEDS TO CHECK OUT ALLEGATIONS OF CORRUPTION IN GARFIELD COUNTY. Tina Peters Lawsuit. Updated: 5 hours ago. A DENVER BASED JUDGE TOSSED INDICTED...
nbc11news.com
Grand Junction Police looking for attempted kidnapping suspect
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Grand Junction Police are looking for a man suspected of trying to kidnap a 12-year old girl at Eagle Rim Park in Orchard Mesa just a little after 2PM Wednesday. Officers say the girl told them the man asked her to follow him and then...
KKTV
Colorado clerk Tina Peters enters a not guilty plea for alleged election system breach
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKTV) - Tina Peters entered a not guilty plea on Wednesday tied to an alleged election system breach. Peters, the clerk and recorder for Mesa County, faces 10 criminal charges, including seven felony charges. Some of the charges include attempting to influence a public servant, identity theft, and criminal impersonation. The three misdemeanor charges include first-degree official misconduct, violation of duty and failure to comply with requirements set in place by the Colorado Secretary of State.
nbc11news.com
Smoke increases as heat starts to ease...slowly
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Smoke from wildfires will blow from the north into Western Colorado tonight and Wednesday. The highest concentrations of smoke will be tonight in the Grand Valley, so you may smell smoke. Air Quality Alerts have been issued for areas just north of us, including Garfield County. While the thickest smoke and the worst air quality will be just north of our area, the smoke will increase and you’re likely to notice it through at least Wednesday. Forecast data indicate the smoke will begin to thin and disperse on Thursday.
KJCT8
Cooler air on the way into Western Colorado
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Cooling has begun. We told it would be very small cooling at first, so our Thursday was still warm enough that record high temperatures were broken at both Grand Junction and Montrose. Slow Cooling Has Started. We’re still warm, but we’ve cooled enough to notice...
KJCT8
Sen. Hickenlooper, Gov. Polis, House Candidate Frisch react to Queen of England’s death
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Local Colorado leadership has issued reactions to the death of Queen Elizabeth II at 96. The Queen died Thursday after 70 years on the throne, holding the title of Britain’s longest reigning monarch. Representative Lauren Boebert and Senator Michael Bennet have not issued statements...
Comments / 0