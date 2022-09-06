ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tulare County, CA

Bakersfield Now

One dead, after fatal car crash near I-5

Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — California Highway Patrol responded to a car crash on Copus Road near the I-5, early Wednesday morning. Upon CHP's arrival, they said that they found a 2004 Ford overturned on the side of the road. CHP determined that the driver, Elvira Lopez, 55, did not...
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KMPH.com

Suspect wanted for stabbing, killing man in Porterville

PORTERVILLE, Calif. (FOX26) — A suspect is wanted for stabbing and killing a man in Porterville. The Tulare County Sheriff’s Office responded to the 200 block of S. Leggett St. Thursday afternoon. When deputies arrived, a man was found with multiple stabbing wounds. He was rushed to the...
PORTERVILLE, CA
KGET

‘My friends are dead! It’s all my fault!;’ Woman had BAC nearly twice legal limit in deadly crash: report

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Crying hysterically, an 18-year-old woman who allegedly drove under the influence when her car rolled down an embankment said she was to blame for the deaths of her two passengers, according to a court filing. “They’re dead,” the filing said Deleah Johnson told a California Highway Patrol officer. “My friends are […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KMJ

Bear Hit And Killed In Tulare County

DUCOR, Calif. (KMJ/FOX26) — A small bear was hit and killed in the town of Ducor California Sunday night sometime. The California Highway Patrol believes the bear was crossing SR 65 near Avenue 56 when it was hit and then crawled to Road 232. Michael Trice lives less than...
DUCOR, CA
#Big Rig#Traffic Accident#Avenue
KGET

Woman identified in fatal I-5 DUI crash

BAKERSFIELD, Calif., (KGET) — The Kern County Sheriff’s office has identified the woman who died in an alleged DUI crash in late August on the northbound lanes of I-5 north of Lebec Service Road. Erica Hayden, 18, of Bakersfield was the second passenger in the vehicle that overturned and crashed on Aug. 27., according to […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Sherriff confirms K-9 deputy died of heat-related issues

Update: K-9 Hannes was transported to UC Davis Veterinary Medicine Center in Tulare for a necropsy. The official cause of death was heat stroke, KCSO said. The coroner’s office says, there were no other significant findings to determine that Hannes had any underlying conditions. Heat stroke in canines can set in fast and often not […]
LAMONT, CA
yourcentralvalley.com

Man carjacked in Earlimart by armed suspects

EARLIMART, Calif. ( ) – The Tulare County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help locating a victim’s car after he was carjacked Wednesday afternoon. Investigators say the man was sitting inside his gold Lincoln Towncar near Tulare Avenue and State Street in Earlimart when two men approached him just before 3:00 p.m.
EARLIMART, CA
KGET

Suspicious circumstances surround BPD search for missing girl

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Police Department is looking for a missing girl they deem at-risk due to her age and “suspicious circumstances,” BPD officials said. Arianna Perez, 14, was last seen Wednesday around 7 p.m. in the 3500 block of White Lane, according to BPD. She is described as white, 5 feet 6 […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA

