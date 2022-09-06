Read full article on original website
Bakersfield Now
One dead, after fatal car crash near I-5
Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — California Highway Patrol responded to a car crash on Copus Road near the I-5, early Wednesday morning. Upon CHP's arrival, they said that they found a 2004 Ford overturned on the side of the road. CHP determined that the driver, Elvira Lopez, 55, did not...
1 killed in crash involving motorcycle in Tulare County, CHP says
One person is dead and another is seriously injured following a motorcycle crash near Orosi.
Man killed in crash in Porterville, police say
Police say the driver of a GMC pickup going east on Locust failed to stop at the intersection and hit a Ford Mustang.
KMPH.com
Suspect wanted for stabbing, killing man in Porterville
PORTERVILLE, Calif. (FOX26) — A suspect is wanted for stabbing and killing a man in Porterville. The Tulare County Sheriff’s Office responded to the 200 block of S. Leggett St. Thursday afternoon. When deputies arrived, a man was found with multiple stabbing wounds. He was rushed to the...
Child remains hospitalized after shooting, crash on Highway 65 in Tulare County
The California Highway Patrol is searching for the person who opened fire on a vehicle in Tulare County on Friday, sending a man and three kids to the hospital.
CHP seeks to identify person of interest in deadly crash
The California Highway Patrol is seeking to positively identify a person of interest in a June 25th deadly hit-and-run crash on Hwy. 119 near Par Street.
‘My friends are dead! It’s all my fault!;’ Woman had BAC nearly twice legal limit in deadly crash: report
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Crying hysterically, an 18-year-old woman who allegedly drove under the influence when her car rolled down an embankment said she was to blame for the deaths of her two passengers, according to a court filing. “They’re dead,” the filing said Deleah Johnson told a California Highway Patrol officer. “My friends are […]
KMJ
Bear Hit And Killed In Tulare County
DUCOR, Calif. (KMJ/FOX26) — A small bear was hit and killed in the town of Ducor California Sunday night sometime. The California Highway Patrol believes the bear was crossing SR 65 near Avenue 56 when it was hit and then crawled to Road 232. Michael Trice lives less than...
Woman killed in crash in Tulare County, CHP says
The California Highway Patrol is investigating a crash in Tulare County that killed a Sacramento woman.
Woman identified in fatal I-5 DUI crash
BAKERSFIELD, Calif., (KGET) — The Kern County Sheriff’s office has identified the woman who died in an alleged DUI crash in late August on the northbound lanes of I-5 north of Lebec Service Road. Erica Hayden, 18, of Bakersfield was the second passenger in the vehicle that overturned and crashed on Aug. 27., according to […]
Sherriff confirms K-9 deputy died of heat-related issues
Update: K-9 Hannes was transported to UC Davis Veterinary Medicine Center in Tulare for a necropsy. The official cause of death was heat stroke, KCSO said. The coroner’s office says, there were no other significant findings to determine that Hannes had any underlying conditions. Heat stroke in canines can set in fast and often not […]
Man stabbed to death in Porterville
Tulare County deputies are investigating after a man was stabbed to death on Thursday afternoon.
62-Year-Old Woman Killed 1 Other Injured In A Motor-Vehicle Accident In Visalia (Visalia, CA)
According to the Visalia California Highway Patrol, a motor-vehicle crash occurred on Sunday morning. The crash happened on highway 99 North of Avenue 152. According to the Police, a 2011 Ford northbound [..]
KMPH.com
One woman dead, One woman injured after car overturns off Highway 99 in Visalia
VISALIA, Calif. (FOX26) — A 62-year-old woman from West Sacramento was driving in a 2011 Ford northbound on highway 99 North of Avenue 152 where Visalia California Highway Patrol say she veered off the road and crashed Sunday morning. Officials say the Ford veered off the road onto the...
yourcentralvalley.com
Man carjacked in Earlimart by armed suspects
EARLIMART, Calif. ( ) – The Tulare County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help locating a victim’s car after he was carjacked Wednesday afternoon. Investigators say the man was sitting inside his gold Lincoln Towncar near Tulare Avenue and State Street in Earlimart when two men approached him just before 3:00 p.m.
Body found by construction workers in Tulare County
EARLIMART, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A body was discovered in Tulare County Tuesday morning by workers, according to the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies say they were called to the area of Road 192 and Avenue 68 in Earlimart just before 7 a.m. for a deceased body that was found in a canal. When Deputies arrived […]
Bakersfield Police Department provides updates on Union Avenue accidents
The Bakersfield Police Department has provided additional information in connection to separate accidents on Union Avenue over the weekend.
Suspicious circumstances surround BPD search for missing girl
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Police Department is looking for a missing girl they deem at-risk due to her age and “suspicious circumstances,” BPD officials said. Arianna Perez, 14, was last seen Wednesday around 7 p.m. in the 3500 block of White Lane, according to BPD. She is described as white, 5 feet 6 […]
Man shot and killed in Tulare, police say
A man has died after a shooting in Tulare early Monday morning.
Slain corrections counselor targeted because he was charging electric vehicle: reports
Also, police say a text sent from a number linked to Roberts said, “I just killed somebody. Watch the news.”
