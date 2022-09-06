Read full article on original website
Related
KRQE News 13
Rain chances finally return again this weekend
Hot and dry weather continues to stick around across New Mexico. Rain chances return though this weekend with widespread storms and cooler temperatures across the state. Near-record heat returned again Wednesday afternoon to the Four Corners with high temperatures climbing into the mid-90s. A blanket of clouds are pushing into New Mexico today. These are the outermost cloud bands from a hurricane that’s 800 miles away in the Pacific Ocean, off the coast of the Baja California, Mexico.
There's a Chance of Rain in New Mexico This Weekend
New Mexico is a notoriously arid environment. As a result, rains are frequently celebrated in the Land of Enchantment. Thankfully, drizzles are anticipated this weekend. “September is off to a warm and hazy start in New Mexico. But, by this weekend, temperatures could drop and rain is expected to return. Daniel Porter, a National Weather Service meteorologist, said western wildfires could cause smoky skies this week. While Thursday is expected to be a hot, a weak storm might work its way into Albuquerque, New Mexico this weekend. Albuquerque is expected to have a high temperature of 93 degrees on Wednesday, with no chance of rain. Thursday in the city could hit 92 degrees. A weak storm system may work its way through New Mexico on Friday and into the weekend.” —Theresa Davis.
Drier week, record heat possible for parts of New Mexico
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – A massive area of high pressure continues to drive the weather across New Mexico this week. The high will do three main things: first, it will bring significantly warmer than average temperatures across the west. Record high temperatures are possible near the four corners. This heat is expected to stick around through Thursday. […]
Bear spotted beating the heat in the East Mountains
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – While temperatures continue to stay hot across the state, it’s not just humans that are trying to stay cool. Pictures taken this weekend in David Canyon in the East Mountains shows a bear out for a swim trying to beat the heat. Jack Sanders says it was quite a site. It also […]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
For the Second Year in a Row, this New Mexico Ski Area Won’t Open
Outside's long reads email newsletter features our strongest writing, most ambitious reporting, and award-winning storytelling about the outdoors. Sign up today. Citing an expected La Niña winter and employment issues, Sandia Peak Ski Area announced that it won’t open for the 2022-2023 season, making this the second season in a row that the small ski area just east of Albuquerque won’t spin. General manager Ben Abruzzo told OBJ that even though ski operations would not commence this season, the profitable Sandia Aerial Peak Tramway and Ten3 restaurant would continue operations as normal.
Why is the Rio Grande running dry?
The clear snow-fed stream of the Rio Grande begins its journey toward the Gulf of Mexico, high in the Rocky Mountains. The snow melt from the San Juan Mountains of Colorado and northwestern Mexico feeds into the Rio Grande.
White Sands Hot Air Balloon & Music Festival Is Back – See What’s in Store
If the conditions are right the weekend of September 16, colorful hot air balloons will dot the skies over Alamogordo and White Sands National Monument. After a two-year pandemic pause, the White Sands Balloon and Music Festival is taking flight this month. The early fall adventure will include tethered balloon rides, and sunrise hot air balloon mass ascensions.
Big crowds expected at 2022 New Mexico State Fair
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Thursday is opening day for the New Mexico State Fair and organizers say this state fair will be the first time since 2019 that everything feels normal again. Gates open at 10 a.m. Thursday with $2 admission for opening day. The 2022 New Mexico State Fair features the return of 4-H and […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
KRQE Newsfeed: Homeless encampments, Video shows horrific conditions, Dry skies, Sandia Ski closed, State Fair
Thursday’s Top Stories Former State Police pilot reaches settlement in gender discrimination lawsuit New Valle de Oro center helps connect land’s past to its future Local vendors team up to offer lucky couple their dream New Mexico wedding Sports Desk: Nathaniel Jones is ready to play some Lobo football 10 films you might not know […]
newmexicomagazine.org
Enjoy Old World Charm at Casa Rondeña
ENTERING THROUGH THE hand-built arches of Casa Rondeña Winery on a sunny, spur-of-the-moment afternoon, my friend and I look at each other and ask, “How have we never been here before?”. We know we’re in Los Ranchos de Albuquerque, a village nestled inside of the state’s largest city,...
KRQE News 13
Arizona hazmat crash causes I-10 closure west of Lordsburg
LORDSBURG, N.M. (KRQE) – All westbound lanes of I-10 west of Lordsburg are closed due to a hazmat crash in Arizona, according to a tweet from New Mexico State Police. Traffic is being diverted onto Highway 70. Motorists are asked to reduce speed and watch for emergency personnel. No...
newmexicomagazine.org
Five Things to Do This Weekend
Head to the New Mexico State Fair, see a social-justice art show, eat up the annual Pie Town Festival, hear jazz legends in Taos, and celebrate the Las Cruces landscape. 1 Eat all the funnel cake. The first weekend of the New Mexico State Fair is upon us with indulgent...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
After wildfire, a New Mexico city has less than one month of water left
LAS VEGAS, N.M. (KRQE) – Thousands of people saw the flames get dangerously close to Las Vegas, New Mexico this summer when the Hermits Peak Calf Canyon Fire roared through nearby forest land. While firefighters kept the flames from running through town, Las Vegas is now dealing with a bigger problem: it’s municipal water supply. Runoff […]
KRQE News 13
PHOTOS: Visitors enjoy animals at state fair
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The first day of the New Mexico State Fair kicked off on Thursday. Visitors were able to enjoy animals at the petting zoo.
La Familia Growers Market hosts 4th annual event
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Music, food trucks, vendors, and more. This will all be featured at the La Familia Growers Market. The event takes place every Friday. The La Familia Growers Market happens every Friday at Dolores Huerta Gateway Park from 4:30 P.M. to 7:30 P.M. They are gearing up for the 4th Annual La Familia […]
A New Mexico Dad Strolls His 2 Kids Around In a Classy Lowrider
There are some dads out there that don't get enough credit that they deserve. The best kind of dads live for their children and goes above and beyond for them. For example, the best type of dads out there are the ones that will request extra time instead of just the minimum. Some dads in El Paso are given every other weekend when it comes to visitation.
KRQE News 13
New Mexico State Fair 2022: Discounts, Special Recognition Days
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The New Mexico State Fair has announced the discount days and special recognition days. The fair runs from September 8 – 18. Below is a list of discount days and special recognition days:. September 9 – 11, 2022 – Teacher & State Employee Appreciation...
$750K in disaster relief funding headed to Grant County
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham has signed an emergency declaration for Grant County because of flooding. That order will put $750,000 toward repairing roads and other property that was damaged by flooding. That includes damage along Highway 180 where a critical bridge was washed out along the highway. It was temporarily filled with rocks […]
Five Dispensaries in New Mexico You Want to Visit At Least Once
If you're not over 21 (yet), please wait until your birthday to come back and enjoy this post. If you're in Texas, marijuana is illegal. It is illegal medicinally and for recreational use. However, it IS legal in New Mexico and Arizona. Stick around until the end of the article...
New Mexico State Fair 2022: What you need to know
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The 2022 New Mexico State Fair starts September 8, and, as always, there’s going to be plenty to do. Along with the staples like the food court and midway, events that were halted in the past years due to the pandemic will be making a return such as the Student Art Exhibit […]
Comments / 0