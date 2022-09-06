Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
How A Ten Year Old Lost Her Life To An Evil Stepmother—If You Don't Want Kids Please Don't Get OneMary HolmanAtlanta, GA
Popeyes Employee Calls Police on Customer Attempting to Buy Homeless Man FoodBriana BelcherAtlanta, GA
3 Great Pizza Places in GeorgiaAlina AndrasGeorgia State
See More Deer, Fewer People, When You Hike Noses Creek at Kennesaw Mountain ParkDeanLandKennesaw, GA
Two Forsyth County restaurants fail health inspectionsJustine LookenottForsyth County, GA
Albany Herald
ON THE MARKET: Luxury Atlanta estate used in CW series 'Legacies' features multiple homes, sporting facilities
Kent Rock Manor is a luxury estate in Loganville which was made famous by the CW series, “Legacies” as the Salvatore Boarding School, and was once featured on MTV's Teen Cribs. The 50+ acre property features several distinct buildings including a manor with gated access, a carriage house...
Dragon Con ends in Atlanta with more visitors than organizers initially expected
ATLANTA — One of Atlanta's biggest conventions came to an end Monday. Dragon Con, Atlanta's internationally-known pop culture, fantasy, sci-fi and gaming convention, attracted 65,000 attendees during its five-day run. Convention organizers initially estimated that only 60,000 people would attend. The event, which started Thursday, sold out all five...
Royal Black Tie Wedding Serves Opulence in Atlanta, Georgia
Royal black tie wedding in Atlanta, Georgia serves opulence with extravagant decor, a lux cream & gold color story, and a private orchestra. Amanda & Sean’s royal wedding at the Four Season Hotel in Atlanta treated guests to a night of luxury! From being greeted at the elevator with champagne to being escorted into a grand ballroom draped in cream and gold silk, decorated with opulent floral arrangements of roses, calla lilies, and hydrangeas, and an aisle lined with romantic candles, their wedding was a stunning visual experience.
restaurantclicks.com
Live Music Restaurants in Atlanta for You to Check Out
Atlanta is the cultural hub of the south. I love checking out gallery openings, new plays, and concerts. Even better is when I get to enjoy a meal while I soak in some music. The best thing about Atlanta is that I will never run out of restaurants that feature stellar live music.
This Restaurant Serves The Best Cinnamon Rolls In Georgia
Here's where you can find them.
howafrica.com
Atlanta Will Be Home To The First Yeezy Store – Kayne West Reveals
Kanye West is looking to open Yeezy stores worldwide. On Instagram, the billionaire rapper shared he is on the lookout for anyone with retail experience, who can bring his vision to life. Based on the post, West plans to expand first in Atlanta, GA, before scaling globally. “We are going...
Veteran Atlanta anchor Karyn Greer joins WSB-TV
ATLANTA — Ray Carter, Vice President and General Manager of WSB-TV Channel 2 announced the station’s official afternoon and evening anchor teams. Wendy Corona and Justin Farmer will continue to anchor Channel 2 Action News at 4 p.m. This team has been delivering the latest breaking news and important local stories to viewers in North Georgia since 2019.
secretatlanta.co
The Southeast’s Scariest Haunted House Returns To Atlanta This Spooky Season
If you’re a Halloween super fan anticipating all the tricks and treats that come along with the spooky season, you should definitely check out NETHERWORLD this Halloween! As Atlanta’s most popular self-guided, dark attraction, Netherworld is one of the most highly acclaimed Haunted Houses in the states. Famous for its over-the-top special effects, unique make-up, elaborate costuming, skilled stunt actors and unusual themes.
3 Great Pizza Places in Georgia
If you happen to live in Georgia and you love to go out for pizza from time to time, then keep on reading because I have put together a list of three amazing pizza places in Georgia that you should definitely visit net time you are craving good food. All of them are highly praised by local people and are known for serving delicious food made with fresh and high quality ingredients. So if you have never visited these pizza spots, make sure you add them to your list and you pay them a visit as soon as possible. Once you taste their food, you'll want to keep going back for more.
secretatlanta.co
Downtown Atlanta’s Oldest Building Will Host A Craft Market For The Holidays
If you like to be prepared for the holidays, then you’re going to want to drop a pin on this spectacular craft holiday market. Shannon Mulkey and Christy Petterson have just announced the anticipated return of their Indie Craft Experience, taking place at the historic Georgia Freight Depot. Downtown...
townandtourist.com
15 BEST High-End Restaurants in Atlanta (Dining in Style!)
Disclosure: Town & Tourist may receive a commission for purchases made through links in this article, at no additional cost to you. Atlanta is a fantastic city with many unique attractions. Other names for Atlanta include “The Big Peach”, “ATL”, and “The City in a Forest”. The capital of Georgia has a fascinating culture thanks to its youthful population and vibrant city center. Filled with urban parks and amenities, and well-known walkable neighborhoods Atlanta is a go-to spot for rich history, culture, and cuisine.
The Number Of New Real Estate Listings Has Gone Down Drastically In Atlanta
Since people are flocking to the city for the reasonable cost of homes, they may be disappointed that new real estate listings have gone down in Atlanta.
fox5atlanta.com
Herschel Walker discusses Atlanta Medical Center closure in exclusive interview with FOX 5 Atlanta
GOP challenger Herschel Walker discussed Wellstar's decision to close Atlanta Medical Center in an exclusive interview with FOX 5 Atlanta. Sen. Raphael Warnock shared his differing approach last week.
CBS 46
Buy one, get one burger at Shake Shack through Sept. 12
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Shake Shack is holding a buy one, get one free deal in its app now through Sept. 12. Order one Shackburger in its app and get a second one free. The restaurant is best known for its burgers and milkshakes and has more than 350 locations in the United States.
Iconic part of Atlanta skyline goes into foreclosure after loan default
ATLANTA (AP) — Six office towers and an underground mall in downtown Atlanta are back in the hands of their lenders after the owner defaulted on a loan, a foreclosure that points to continuing uncertainty in the market for office space since the pandemic prompted much of America’s workforce to work from home.
WTVM
Two months until election day, Kemp, Abrams bringing in big names
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - With two months until Georgia’s nationally watched midterm elections, Gov. Brian Kemp and Democratic challenger Stacey Abrams are heading into the weekend with some high-profile celebrities and political officials joining their campaign. On Friday, Kemp and First Lady Marty Kemp will be campaigning in metro...
‘They gave us very short notice:’ Family devastated after Gwinnett care center announces closure
LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. — The Northside Gwinnett Extended Care Center has announced it is closing in just a few weeks. Channel 2′s Audrey Washington was at Northside Hospital in Lawrenceville and spoke with family members who depended on the center. They told Washington they are devastated. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV...
“Kia Boyz” viral trend leading to car thefts across the country now hitting metro Atlanta
ATLANTA — A viral social media trend that’s leading to a rash of car thefts across the country is now hitting Metro Atlanta. Atlanta Police tell Channel 2 Action News that they’ve made several arrests of thieves accused of stealing Kias and Hyundais. Police said the thieves believe they’re easier to steal.
Hartsfield-Jackson’s master plan grows in price, complexity
Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport's price tag for its expansion and modernization plans is nearly doubling, with more projects planned over a longer time frame.
creativeloafing.com
NEWS BRIEF: Thousands of LPs and CDs up for grabs at Emory library
The Woodruff Library at Emory University is giving away thousands of records and compact discs until Thursday, Sep. 15. Covering classical music as well as some rock and jazz, more than 7,500 LPs and at least 1,000 CDs are there for the taking. Music scores and books are also in the offing, and more titles are being added during the course of the week.
