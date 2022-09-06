ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

munaluchi

Royal Black Tie Wedding Serves Opulence in Atlanta, Georgia

Royal black tie wedding in Atlanta, Georgia serves opulence with extravagant decor, a lux cream & gold color story, and a private orchestra. Amanda & Sean’s royal wedding at the Four Season Hotel in Atlanta treated guests to a night of luxury! From being greeted at the elevator with champagne to being escorted into a grand ballroom draped in cream and gold silk, decorated with opulent floral arrangements of roses, calla lilies, and hydrangeas, and an aisle lined with romantic candles, their wedding was a stunning visual experience.
ATLANTA, GA
restaurantclicks.com

Live Music Restaurants in Atlanta for You to Check Out

Atlanta is the cultural hub of the south. I love checking out gallery openings, new plays, and concerts. Even better is when I get to enjoy a meal while I soak in some music. The best thing about Atlanta is that I will never run out of restaurants that feature stellar live music.
ATLANTA, GA
howafrica.com

Atlanta Will Be Home To The First Yeezy Store – Kayne West Reveals

Kanye West is looking to open Yeezy stores worldwide. On Instagram, the billionaire rapper shared he is on the lookout for anyone with retail experience, who can bring his vision to life. Based on the post, West plans to expand first in Atlanta, GA, before scaling globally. “We are going...
ATLANTA, GA
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Veteran Atlanta anchor Karyn Greer joins WSB-TV

ATLANTA — Ray Carter, Vice President and General Manager of WSB-TV Channel 2 announced the station’s official afternoon and evening anchor teams. Wendy Corona and Justin Farmer will continue to anchor Channel 2 Action News at 4 p.m. This team has been delivering the latest breaking news and important local stories to viewers in North Georgia since 2019.
ATLANTA, GA
secretatlanta.co

The Southeast’s Scariest Haunted House Returns To Atlanta This Spooky Season

If you’re a Halloween super fan anticipating all the tricks and treats that come along with the spooky season, you should definitely check out NETHERWORLD this Halloween! As Atlanta’s most popular self-guided, dark attraction, Netherworld is one of the most highly acclaimed Haunted Houses in the states. Famous for its over-the-top special effects, unique make-up, elaborate costuming, skilled stunt actors and unusual themes.
ATLANTA, GA
Alina Andras

3 Great Pizza Places in Georgia

If you happen to live in Georgia and you love to go out for pizza from time to time, then keep on reading because I have put together a list of three amazing pizza places in Georgia that you should definitely visit net time you are craving good food. All of them are highly praised by local people and are known for serving delicious food made with fresh and high quality ingredients. So if you have never visited these pizza spots, make sure you add them to your list and you pay them a visit as soon as possible. Once you taste their food, you'll want to keep going back for more.
GEORGIA STATE
townandtourist.com

15 BEST High-End Restaurants in Atlanta (Dining in Style!)

Disclosure: Town & Tourist may receive a commission for purchases made through links in this article, at no additional cost to you. Atlanta is a fantastic city with many unique attractions. Other names for Atlanta include “The Big Peach”, “ATL”, and “The City in a Forest”. The capital of Georgia has a fascinating culture thanks to its youthful population and vibrant city center. Filled with urban parks and amenities, and well-known walkable neighborhoods Atlanta is a go-to spot for rich history, culture, and cuisine.
ATLANTA, GA
CBS 46

Buy one, get one burger at Shake Shack through Sept. 12

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Shake Shack is holding a buy one, get one free deal in its app now through Sept. 12. Order one Shackburger in its app and get a second one free. The restaurant is best known for its burgers and milkshakes and has more than 350 locations in the United States.
ATLANTA, GA
WTVM

Two months until election day, Kemp, Abrams bringing in big names

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - With two months until Georgia’s nationally watched midterm elections, Gov. Brian Kemp and Democratic challenger Stacey Abrams are heading into the weekend with some high-profile celebrities and political officials joining their campaign. On Friday, Kemp and First Lady Marty Kemp will be campaigning in metro...
GEORGIA STATE
creativeloafing.com

NEWS BRIEF: Thousands of LPs and CDs up for grabs at Emory library

The Woodruff Library at Emory University is giving away thousands of records and compact discs until Thursday, Sep. 15. Covering classical music as well as some rock and jazz, more than 7,500 LPs and at least 1,000 CDs are there for the taking. Music scores and books are also in the offing, and more titles are being added during the course of the week.
ATLANTA, GA

