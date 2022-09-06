ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Woodford County, IL

Bradley assistant law professor explains teachers' union strike process

Early Thursday morning, the second round of federally-mediated negotiations between the Peoria Federation of Teachers (PFT) and Peoria Public schools ended without a conclusion. According to PFT president Jeff Adkins-Dutro, no agreement was reached. The federal mediator was called in after 19 unsuccessful rounds of bargaining between March and now.
PEORIA, IL
Spring Bay, IL
Local election workers bombarded with legal threats about 2020 election

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The Illinois Secretary of State Office is ordering election officials to keep 2020 election documents past the standard 22-month threshold, in response to a flurry of identical Freedom of Information Act letters from election deniers threatening to bring legal action regarding the 2020 election. Matt...
TAZEWELL COUNTY, IL
Two La Salle Businesses Accused Of Selling Alcohol To A Minor

Two dozen businesses in La Salle, Peru and Ottawa were recently tested to see if they would sell alcohol to a minor. Two businesses allegedly failed the test. The Illinois State Police carried out an alcohol compliance check late last month. Cashiers at La Salle Cigarette and Liquor and Beck's in La Salle are accused of selling alcohol to a minor.
PERU, IL
Labor scholar says there are high hurdles to unionize at Rivian

With the Rivian plant in Normal adding a second shift, the United Auto Workers has been quietly contacting workers about a possible union-organizing campaign. The union has declined to say anything publicly. Rivian employs some 5,000 people at the plant, though not all are on the manufacturing side. Illinois State...
NORMAL, IL
Peru Businesses Vandalized; Burglary Arrest Made Involving One Impacted Business

There were unpleasant surprises waiting Wednesday morning at a handful of Peru businesses. At some point Tuesday night into Wednesday morning, windows were damaged at John's Place, Shear Wizards, BP and the property that's soon to be home to the Flower Bar in Peru. All businesses are either on 4th or 5th Street.
PERU, IL
McLean County will consider 2 more solar farms

Two more renewable energy companies have applied to put up solar farms in McLean County. EDP Renewables of New York wants to build a nearly five-megawatt solar farm east of Central Illinois Regional Airport near Bloomington. ASD McLean IL Solar III, based in Denver, has applied for a second time...
MCLEAN COUNTY, IL
Pekin man sentenced to 10 years for drug charges

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Cody Mammen of Pekin has been sentenced to 10 years in federal prison for charges of possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine and cocaine. Mammen, 32, was indicted on March 15, 2022, and pleaded guilty on May 13, 2022. During the sentencing, the defense presented...
PEKIN, IL
Dalzell man found Sunday on restricted State property

A hunter got lost and was hunted down Sunday by area EMS. About 1pm, 36-year old Craig Arbet of Dalzell called help when he didn't recognize his surroundings. District Conservation Police's Sgt. Phil Wire said Arbet was on former Lonestar property donated to the Illinois Department of Natural Resources. It...
DALZELL, IL
Nearly $23M price tag for Bob Michel Bridge updates

EAST PEORIA, Ill. — Upgrades to the Bob Michel Bridge, including a new bicycle and pedestrian path, have risen to almost $22.3 million, according to documents from the City of East Peoria. The initial estimate was $19 million, according to the Illinois Department of Transportation following last December’s public...
EAST PEORIA, IL
National gas prices decline again, but Peoria gas prices go up

PEORIA, Ill. – The national average price for a gallon of gas has dropped for the 12th straight week — but, in Peoria, the average has gone up. AAA says the Peoria-Pekin metro area gas price average is currently $3.91 a gallon. GasBuddy says the national average decline...
PEORIA, IL
Tazewell County law enforcement warns of uptick in car burglaries

PEKIN, Ill. (WMBD) — Law enforcement in Tazewell County are investigating a recent uptick in car burglaries. As summer begins to wind down, Pekin Police said thieves stealing items inside cars have not. Public information officer Billie Jo Ingles said Pekin has recently experienced a significant increase in that crime. “It’s different places. Most recently […]
TAZEWELL COUNTY, IL

