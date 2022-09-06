Read full article on original website
Related
wglt.org
People person: At 91, McLean County court clerk retires, but may pursue another job
Margaret Blakeman retired on Thursday from her part-time job as a McLean County court clerk. At 91, she plans to move closer to her son in Quincy where she may look for another job. “I don’t want to sit around and dry up like an old mushroom,” Blakeman said during...
wcbu.org
Peoria County health official explains new 'bivalent' COVID-19 booster shots
Federal officials say the United States could be entering a new phase in the treatment of COVID-19. The federal government has started distributing a new set of booster shots for the fall cold and flu season. The FDA approved the shots last week, shortly followed by recommendations for use from the CDC.
spotonillinois.com
Rezin on new FOID rule: We know the 'vital importance of keeping firearms out of the hands of dangerous individuals'
These are the top 10 home sales for Livingston County in August 2022, according to BlockShopper.com. In August 2022, there were 27 homes sold, with a median home sale price of $139,900 in Livingston County. Top 10 home sales in Livingston County for August 2022BuyerCityAddressSale... Posted in:. Places:. 12:05. 12:05.
wcbu.org
Bradley assistant law professor explains teachers' union strike process
Early Thursday morning, the second round of federally-mediated negotiations between the Peoria Federation of Teachers (PFT) and Peoria Public schools ended without a conclusion. According to PFT president Jeff Adkins-Dutro, no agreement was reached. The federal mediator was called in after 19 unsuccessful rounds of bargaining between March and now.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wcbu.org
Q&A: Peoria Mayor Ali remains optimistic District 150, teachers’ union will reach an agreement
As contract talks between Peoria Public Schools and the Peoria Federation of Teachers continue to linger, the possibility increases for a work stoppage that keeps kids out of the classrooms. Peoria Mayor Rita Ali says she believes a teacher's strike is not something either side truly wants. In her latest...
wcbu.org
A new carbon dioxide pipeline could run through Peoria and Tazewell counties
Up to 12 million tons of carbon dioxide per year could be piped through Peoria and Tazewell counties en route to a central Illinois sequestration site if plans for a new pipeline move forward. Wolf Carbon Solutions is planning the Mt. Simon Hub pipeline from Cedar Rapids, Iowa to Decatur,...
wcbu.org
Book challenges and bans surge nationwide, and Illinois is no different
Book banning is again making headlines across the United States, a practice that first emerged in America back in 1650. While back then, religion tended to be at the heart of most bans and censorship, that has shifted over time, with more resulting from a wider variety of topics. For...
Central Illinois Proud
Local election workers bombarded with legal threats about 2020 election
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The Illinois Secretary of State Office is ordering election officials to keep 2020 election documents past the standard 22-month threshold, in response to a flurry of identical Freedom of Information Act letters from election deniers threatening to bring legal action regarding the 2020 election. Matt...
IN THIS ARTICLE
starvedrock.media
Two La Salle Businesses Accused Of Selling Alcohol To A Minor
Two dozen businesses in La Salle, Peru and Ottawa were recently tested to see if they would sell alcohol to a minor. Two businesses allegedly failed the test. The Illinois State Police carried out an alcohol compliance check late last month. Cashiers at La Salle Cigarette and Liquor and Beck's in La Salle are accused of selling alcohol to a minor.
wglt.org
Labor scholar says there are high hurdles to unionize at Rivian
With the Rivian plant in Normal adding a second shift, the United Auto Workers has been quietly contacting workers about a possible union-organizing campaign. The union has declined to say anything publicly. Rivian employs some 5,000 people at the plant, though not all are on the manufacturing side. Illinois State...
wcbu.org
LaSalle County man faces up to 5 years in prison for role in Jan. 6 Capitol breach
A LaSalle County man could spend up to five years in federal prison for his role in the Jan. 6, 2021 insurrection on Capitol Hill. Matthew Capsel, 28, of Ottawa, pleaded guilty last week to interfering with a law enforcement officer during a civil disorder. Prosecutors say Capsel was among...
starvedrock.media
Peru Businesses Vandalized; Burglary Arrest Made Involving One Impacted Business
There were unpleasant surprises waiting Wednesday morning at a handful of Peru businesses. At some point Tuesday night into Wednesday morning, windows were damaged at John's Place, Shear Wizards, BP and the property that's soon to be home to the Flower Bar in Peru. All businesses are either on 4th or 5th Street.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wglt.org
McLean County will consider 2 more solar farms
Two more renewable energy companies have applied to put up solar farms in McLean County. EDP Renewables of New York wants to build a nearly five-megawatt solar farm east of Central Illinois Regional Airport near Bloomington. ASD McLean IL Solar III, based in Denver, has applied for a second time...
wglt.org
Rejecting teacher resignations, Unit 5 tests how Illinois might respond to staffing shortage
Unit 5 has invoked a rarely used state statute that allows school districts to reject teacher resignations in certain circumstances. McLean County's largest district denied four resignations, submitted by special education teachers weeks before the first day of school. Two of the teachers agreed to stay for the 2022-2023 school year.
Central Illinois Proud
Pekin man sentenced to 10 years for drug charges
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Cody Mammen of Pekin has been sentenced to 10 years in federal prison for charges of possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine and cocaine. Mammen, 32, was indicted on March 15, 2022, and pleaded guilty on May 13, 2022. During the sentencing, the defense presented...
KWQC
Sheriff: Part of Route 78 shut down in Henry Co. due to multiple crashes
HENRY CO., Ill. (KWQC) - Illinois Route 78 is shut down from Interstate 80 and Country Road 22 north due to multiple crashes in Henry County, the sheriff’s office said Thursday morning in a Facebook post. Details are limited at this time, but a TV6 crew on scene said...
starvedrock.media
Dalzell man found Sunday on restricted State property
A hunter got lost and was hunted down Sunday by area EMS. About 1pm, 36-year old Craig Arbet of Dalzell called help when he didn't recognize his surroundings. District Conservation Police's Sgt. Phil Wire said Arbet was on former Lonestar property donated to the Illinois Department of Natural Resources. It...
1470 WMBD
Nearly $23M price tag for Bob Michel Bridge updates
EAST PEORIA, Ill. — Upgrades to the Bob Michel Bridge, including a new bicycle and pedestrian path, have risen to almost $22.3 million, according to documents from the City of East Peoria. The initial estimate was $19 million, according to the Illinois Department of Transportation following last December’s public...
1470 WMBD
National gas prices decline again, but Peoria gas prices go up
PEORIA, Ill. – The national average price for a gallon of gas has dropped for the 12th straight week — but, in Peoria, the average has gone up. AAA says the Peoria-Pekin metro area gas price average is currently $3.91 a gallon. GasBuddy says the national average decline...
Tazewell County law enforcement warns of uptick in car burglaries
PEKIN, Ill. (WMBD) — Law enforcement in Tazewell County are investigating a recent uptick in car burglaries. As summer begins to wind down, Pekin Police said thieves stealing items inside cars have not. Public information officer Billie Jo Ingles said Pekin has recently experienced a significant increase in that crime. “It’s different places. Most recently […]
Comments / 1