On Common Ground News
Stone Mountain Park to host 54th annual Yellow Daisy Festival Sept. 8-11
STONE MOUNTAIN, GA– Featuring more than 350 artists from across the United States, Stone Mountain Park’s 54th annual Yellow Daisy Festival will take place Sept. 8-11. New in 2022, will be theYellow Daisy Vintage Village. Located within the lower meadow of Yellow Daisy Festival, vendors from across the globe will showcase antiques, vintage collectibles, and amazing farmhouse chic home goods and décor.
On Common Ground News
Springfield Baptist Church in Conyers, GA mobilizes to send bottled water to help with crisis in Jackson, MS
CONYERS, GA—In response to Jackson, Mississippi’s water crisis, Springfield Baptist Church in Conyers is mobilizing to send bottled water to Jackson. According to news reports, rainfall of historic proportions flooded Mississippi’s Pearl River, triggering equipment failures at the O.B. Curtis water treatment plant in Jackson, MS, the state’s capitol city. Officials say some 150,000 residents are without safe drinking water as a result of the crisis.
On Common Ground News
Cedar Grove, Columbia head for Top 10 battles, five games set for DeKalb stadiums this weekend
Five high school football games are set for DeKalb County stadiums this weekend, while ranked teams, Cedar Grove and Columbia, travel to face a pair of Top 10 ranked opponents from high classifications. The Class 3A No. 1 ranked Cedar Grove Saints (2-0) put it on the line heading to...
On Common Ground News
Rockdale County to begin livestreaming Board of Education meetings
CONYERS, GA–Rockdale County Public Schools began livestreaming the Board of Education meetings on Sept. 8, providing citizens the opportunity to view the meeting in real time. Recordings also will be posted to the district’s You Tube channel for later viewing. Live streaming began with the Board’s work session at...
On Common Ground News
Rockdale Clerk of Courts, Conyers-Rockdale Library announce Law Library Speaker Series
CONYERS, GA – The Rockdale Clerk of Courts and the Conyers-Rockdale Library is pleased to announce the Law Library Speaker Series, which will cover a host of relevant topics presented by attorneys specializing in the subject areas covered. The programs are free and open to the public. The Law...
On Common Ground News
City of Stone Mountain, GA appoints Darnetta K.Tyus as its new city manager
Today, Mayor Beverly Jones announced that Darnetta K. Tyus will be the City of Stone Mountain’s new City Manager. “We were looking for someone with passion, vision, energy, and experience who could communicate well, motivate people, become part of our community, and help us to move forward,” said Jones. “After consulting the Georgia Municipal Association and reviewing online applicants, we decided upon Darnetta K. Tyus. Ms. Tyus comes to us with a proven history of successful goal execution and impeccable references. We assessed her professional achievements and were very impressed with her ability to expediently initiate and execute projects in a timely and effective manner. We are very excited to have Darnetta Tyus join our team as City Manager.”
On Common Ground News
DeKalb County Ethics Board to meet Sept. 15
DECATUR, GA—The DeKalb County Board of Ethics will conduct a board meeting on Thursday, Sept. 15, 6 p.m. The meeting will be held via Zoom at https://dekalbcountyga.zoom.us/j/88137432677. Join by phone at 602-333-0032 or 888-270-9936 and use conference code 171493. Agenda. Adoption of Agenda. Approval of the Minutes of August...
On Common Ground News
DeKalb Board of Registration and Elections to meet Sept. 8
DECATUR, GA—The DeKalb Board of Registration and Elections will conduct its normal monthly business on Thursday, Sept. 8, 4:30 p.m. The meeting will be conducted via teleconference (Zoom). Simultaneous public access to the meeting will be available via livestream on DCTV’s UStream channel at https://video.ibm.com/channel/dctv-channel-23. To make a...
On Common Ground News
Smyrna woman arrested during contraband drop attempt at DeKalb County Jail
DECATUR, GA– The suspect drove up to the rear of the DeKalb County Jail beyond the “Authorized Vehicles Only” sign and parked in a spot reserved for the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office Fugitive Unit. Smyrna, Georgia resident Cara Leanne Johnson, 34, was arrested on Sept. 4,...
On Common Ground News
Atlanta City Council issues statement following passing of CNN Journalist Bernard Shaw
ATLANTA — The Atlanta City Council issued the following statement on Sept. 8 after the passing of Bernard Shaw, acclaimed journalist and former lead news anchor for CNN:. “We lost an icon with the passing of Bernard Shaw. Our deepest condolences go out to his family, friends, and the journalism community. His former colleagues, television viewers, and the world are undoubtedly mourning his passing and remembering his outstanding class and dignity. He was renowned. He was guided by the highest and strongest standards of journalism and was an inspiration to so many in his profession. Our sympathies are with his wife, Linda, and children, Amar and Anil. He was an indispensable man and an unforgettable part of the CNN newsroom. We know he will be deeply missed by many in Atlanta and throughout the world.”
On Common Ground News
Atlanta Mayor Dickens isolating, working from home after positive COVID test
ATLANTA— Mayor Andre Dickens tested positive for COVID-19 this morning (Sept. 6), his spokesman Michael Smith said. The mayor has mild, cold-like symptoms. He will isolate at home and will continue to hold meetings virtually, Smith stated. The mayor encourages all Atlantans to stay vigilant and to get vaccinated...
On Common Ground News
Two Rockdale County, GA educators honored as Yale Educator Award recipients
ROCKDALE COUNTY, GA—Jennifer Harris and David Hornbeck of Rockdale Magnet School for Science and Technology in Conyers, Georgia have been recognized by the Yale Office of Undergraduate Admissions as recipients of the 2022 Yale Educator Award. The Yale Educator Recognition Program recognizes outstanding educators from around the world who...
On Common Ground News
Atlanta Press Club Loudermilk-Young Debate Series to host General Election debates for federal, state candidates
ATLANTA—The Atlanta Press Club Loudermilk-Young Debate Series will host General Election debates for U.S. Senate, Governor, Secretary of State, Lt. Governor, Attorney General, Agriculture Commissioner, Insurance Commissioner, Labor Commissioner, State School Superintendent and U.S. Congressional Districts One, Two, Six, Seven, Ten, Thirteen and Fourteen. The debate series will take place at Georgia Public Broadcasting, 260 14th Street, NW, Atlanta, on Oct. 16-18.
