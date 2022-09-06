ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dekalb County, GA

Stone Mountain Park to host 54th annual Yellow Daisy Festival Sept. 8-11

STONE MOUNTAIN, GA– Featuring more than 350 artists from across the United States, Stone Mountain Park’s 54th annual Yellow Daisy Festival will take place Sept. 8-11. New in 2022, will be theYellow Daisy Vintage Village. Located within the lower meadow of Yellow Daisy Festival, vendors from across the globe will showcase antiques, vintage collectibles, and amazing farmhouse chic home goods and décor.
STONE MOUNTAIN, GA
Springfield Baptist Church in Conyers, GA mobilizes to send bottled water to help with crisis in Jackson, MS

CONYERS, GA—In response to Jackson, Mississippi’s water crisis, Springfield Baptist Church in Conyers is mobilizing to send bottled water to Jackson. According to news reports, rainfall of historic proportions flooded Mississippi’s Pearl River, triggering equipment failures at the O.B. Curtis water treatment plant in Jackson, MS, the state’s capitol city. Officials say some 150,000 residents are without safe drinking water as a result of the crisis.
CONYERS, GA
Rockdale County to begin livestreaming Board of Education meetings

CONYERS, GA–Rockdale County Public Schools began livestreaming the Board of Education meetings on Sept. 8, providing citizens the opportunity to view the meeting in real time. Recordings also will be posted to the district’s You Tube channel for later viewing. Live streaming began with the Board’s work session at...
ROCKDALE COUNTY, GA
City of Stone Mountain, GA appoints Darnetta K.Tyus as its new city manager

Today, Mayor Beverly Jones announced that Darnetta K. Tyus will be the City of Stone Mountain’s new City Manager. “We were looking for someone with passion, vision, energy, and experience who could communicate well, motivate people, become part of our community, and help us to move forward,” said Jones. “After consulting the Georgia Municipal Association and reviewing online applicants, we decided upon Darnetta K. Tyus. Ms. Tyus comes to us with a proven history of successful goal execution and impeccable references. We assessed her professional achievements and were very impressed with her ability to expediently initiate and execute projects in a timely and effective manner. We are very excited to have Darnetta Tyus join our team as City Manager.”
STONE MOUNTAIN, GA
DeKalb County Ethics Board to meet Sept. 15

DECATUR, GA—The DeKalb County Board of Ethics will conduct a board meeting on Thursday, Sept. 15, 6 p.m. The meeting will be held via Zoom at https://dekalbcountyga.zoom.us/j/88137432677. Join by phone at 602-333-0032 or 888-270-9936 and use conference code 171493. Agenda. Adoption of Agenda. Approval of the Minutes of August...
DEKALB COUNTY, GA
DeKalb Board of Registration and Elections to meet Sept. 8

DECATUR, GA—The DeKalb Board of Registration and Elections will conduct its normal monthly business on Thursday, Sept. 8, 4:30 p.m. The meeting will be conducted via teleconference (Zoom). Simultaneous public access to the meeting will be available via livestream on DCTV’s UStream channel at https://video.ibm.com/channel/dctv-channel-23. To make a...
DEKALB COUNTY, GA
Atlanta City Council issues statement following passing of CNN Journalist Bernard Shaw

ATLANTA — The Atlanta City Council issued the following statement on Sept. 8 after the passing of Bernard Shaw, acclaimed journalist and former lead news anchor for CNN:. “We lost an icon with the passing of Bernard Shaw. Our deepest condolences go out to his family, friends, and the journalism community. His former colleagues, television viewers, and the world are undoubtedly mourning his passing and remembering his outstanding class and dignity. He was renowned. He was guided by the highest and strongest standards of journalism and was an inspiration to so many in his profession. Our sympathies are with his wife, Linda, and children, Amar and Anil. He was an indispensable man and an unforgettable part of the CNN newsroom. We know he will be deeply missed by many in Atlanta and throughout the world.”
ATLANTA, GA
Atlanta Mayor Dickens isolating, working from home after positive COVID test

ATLANTA— Mayor Andre Dickens tested positive for COVID-19 this morning (Sept. 6), his spokesman Michael Smith said. The mayor has mild, cold-like symptoms. He will isolate at home and will continue to hold meetings virtually, Smith stated. The mayor encourages all Atlantans to stay vigilant and to get vaccinated...
ATLANTA, GA
Two Rockdale County, GA educators honored as Yale Educator Award recipients

ROCKDALE COUNTY, GA—Jennifer Harris and David Hornbeck of Rockdale Magnet School for Science and Technology in Conyers, Georgia have been recognized by the Yale Office of Undergraduate Admissions as recipients of the 2022 Yale Educator Award. The Yale Educator Recognition Program recognizes outstanding educators from around the world who...
ROCKDALE COUNTY, GA
Atlanta Press Club Loudermilk-Young Debate Series to host General Election debates for federal, state candidates

ATLANTA—The Atlanta Press Club Loudermilk-Young Debate Series will host General Election debates for U.S. Senate, Governor, Secretary of State, Lt. Governor, Attorney General, Agriculture Commissioner, Insurance Commissioner, Labor Commissioner, State School Superintendent and U.S. Congressional Districts One, Two, Six, Seven, Ten, Thirteen and Fourteen. The debate series will take place at Georgia Public Broadcasting, 260 14th Street, NW, Atlanta, on Oct. 16-18.
ATLANTA, GA

