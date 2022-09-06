Read full article on original website
Related
'One pill can kill' | Boerne ISD urges parents to stay alert after fentanyl overdoses
BOERNE, Texas — Boerne ISD warned parents about the dangers of counterfeit and illegal drugs, including fentanyl, in the community at a discussion event Wednesday. The “One Pill Can Kill” discussion comes after four students died recently in Hays CISD in Central Texas from fentanyl overdoses. The...
KSAT 12
Suicide now 2nd leading cause of death in people 10-34 in Bexar County
SAN ANTONIO – “I lost my father to suicide in 2010,” said Greg Watson from San Antonio. Watson was 21 at the time. “I ended up turning to my own self medication and grief and it was difficult to get outside of that,” Watson said. He...
KSAT 12
Ozone Action Day alert issued for Friday in San Antonio
SAN ANTONIO – Friday, Sept. 9, has been declared an Ozone Action Day in San Antonio by The Texas Commission on Environmental Quality. This alert means that the atmospheric conditions are “expected to be favorable for producing high levels of ozone air pollution in the San Antonio area.”
KSAT 12
Behind the Kitchen Door: Health inspectors order halt to pickle, ice sales due to non-working hand-washing sink
SAN ANTONIO – Recent health inspections revealed a convenience store with a rodent problem, a Mexican restaurant where employees weren’t washing their hands, and a popular fried chicken chain in need of a cleaning. While the three businesses got passing scores in the 80s, they still had several...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Almost half of San Antonio-area homes experienced price cuts amid cooling real estate market
In total, four Texas cities landed in Redfin's top 20 markets with the highest percentage of price cuts.
New Braunfels High School on lockdown as precaution following 'anonymous tip regarding a threat'
NEW BRAUNFELS, Texas — New Braunfels High School was placed on a lockdown on Thursday afternoon following an anonymous tip regarding a "threat" that was made. The 6A school is located on 2551 TX-337. KENS 5 reached out to the district, and their Executive Director of Communications Rebecca Villarreal sent us the letter that was addressed to parents.
$20 million secured to help San Antonio small businesses recover from pandemic
SAN ANTONIO — The small business community in San Antonio, still suffering from the impact of COVID, got some welcome news Wednesday. The San Antonio Hispanic Chamber of Commerce (SAHCC) and the LiftFund have secured millions of dollars in our county. They've secured $20 million dollars from the American...
newscentermaine.com
Two juveniles being treated in San Antonio hospitals after shooting at Uvalde Memorial Park
UVALDE, Texas — Police in Uvalde asked the public to avoid the area of Uvalde Memorial Park after two people were shot early Thursday evening. Uvalde Police said two teens are being treated at San Antonio hospitals after sustaining injuries, and four suspects "are being questioned in regards to the shooting." An official with Sen. Roland Gutierrez's office told KENS 5 that "it doesn't appear an assault rifle was used."
IN THIS ARTICLE
MySanAntonio
West Texas city named one of the worst places to retire
Many people save for decades planning for their retirement years, but not all places are equally accommodating locales for the golden years following the 9-to-5 grind., according to a new roundup. A recent roundup named the best and worst places to retire in the U.S. and Lubbock came in near...
MLK Commission asking to triple its funds ahead of 2023 March expected to return in person
SAN ANTONIO — The nation’s largest MLK March could return in person to San Antonio. Planning is underway for the march, but the city’s Martin Luther King Commission says it needs additional city funding to pull it off. The commission says they’re paying for more than just...
KSAT 12
San Antonio woman organizing flood relief for area where she’s from in Mexico
SAN ANTONIO – Rose Garza hopes what is now a desire to help flood victims in the state of Coahuila where she’s from will become an actual relief effort for the people who are still there. Heavy rain last week drenched not only the border cities of Ciudad...
KSAT 12
City of San Antonio faces uphill battle with problematic landlords, housing crisis
SAN ANTONIO – Last week, San Antonio Councilwoman Melissa Cabello-Havrda, Police Chief William McManus, city staff, and West Side residents dropped in on a local apartment complex that’s been on the city’s radar for years after facing many issues. “I was genuinely shocked at the conditions that...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
San Antonio officials release cause of death of Christina Powell
The death was ruled an accident.
Police recover $100,000 stolen machine used for medical procedures, arrest two suspects
SAN ANTONIO — Police officers were at the right place at the right time Thursday afternoon, when they overheard reports of a stolen botox machine on their radio. Officers pulled over and arrested two men who had the $100,000 machine in the back of their pickup truck. No word...
Kerbey Lane is now in San Antonio. Here's what to know before you go.
We get the queso hype.
Chinese online retailer Shein popping into San Antonio's River Center Mall this weekend
The stop at San Antonio's Shops at Rivercenter is part of company's 'SHEINTexas' tour.
KSAT 12
Woman accused of attempted kidnapping in San Antonio was bride who faked cancer in 2010, court records show
SAN ANTONIO – A woman who was arrested in San Antonio this week for allegedly trying to kidnap a child at a West Side Walmart store is the same woman convicted a decade ago after admitting that she faked a cancer diagnosis to scam people out of thousands of dollars to pay for her dream wedding and honeymoon, according to court records.
Argument between family members leads to shooting, police say
SAN ANTONIO — An argument between family members led to one man getting shot in a neighborhood just north of downtown Thursday, police said. Police at the scene said two people related to each other got into an argument around 2:20 p.m. in the 1200 block of Edison. That's...
News Channel 25
Texas man steals over $1 million from local government
SAN ANTONIO — A San Antonio man was sentenced to three years and one month in prison after embezzling over a million dollars from the City of Johnson City. Federal authorities reported 37-year-old Anthony Michael Holland embezzled $1.175 million by falsifying city financial records when he was employed by the city and used the funds for personal benefits, including buying a residence in San Antonio.
KSAT 12
San Antonio panel clears way for 17-story curved hotel at Hemisfair
SAN ANTONIO – A city panel has cleared the way for a 17-story hotel to go up in a revitalized area of Hemisfair in downtown San Antonio. The Historic and Design Review Commission on Wednesday approved the conceptual design for the 200-room hotel, which will be owned and operated by Zachry Hospitality.
KENS 5 Eyewitness News
San Antonio, TX
25K+
Followers
8K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT
San Antonio local newshttps://www.kens5.com/
Comments / 0