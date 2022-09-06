ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Antonio, TX

KSAT 12

Ozone Action Day alert issued for Friday in San Antonio

SAN ANTONIO – Friday, Sept. 9, has been declared an Ozone Action Day in San Antonio by The Texas Commission on Environmental Quality. This alert means that the atmospheric conditions are “expected to be favorable for producing high levels of ozone air pollution in the San Antonio area.”
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KENS 5 Eyewitness News

New Braunfels High School on lockdown as precaution following 'anonymous tip regarding a threat'

NEW BRAUNFELS, Texas — New Braunfels High School was placed on a lockdown on Thursday afternoon following an anonymous tip regarding a "threat" that was made. The 6A school is located on 2551 TX-337. KENS 5 reached out to the district, and their Executive Director of Communications Rebecca Villarreal sent us the letter that was addressed to parents.
NEW BRAUNFELS, TX
newscentermaine.com

Two juveniles being treated in San Antonio hospitals after shooting at Uvalde Memorial Park

UVALDE, Texas — Police in Uvalde asked the public to avoid the area of Uvalde Memorial Park after two people were shot early Thursday evening. Uvalde Police said two teens are being treated at San Antonio hospitals after sustaining injuries, and four suspects "are being questioned in regards to the shooting." An official with Sen. Roland Gutierrez's office told KENS 5 that "it doesn't appear an assault rifle was used."
UVALDE, TX
MySanAntonio

West Texas city named one of the worst places to retire

News Channel 25

Texas man steals over $1 million from local government

SAN ANTONIO — A San Antonio man was sentenced to three years and one month in prison after embezzling over a million dollars from the City of Johnson City. Federal authorities reported 37-year-old Anthony Michael Holland embezzled $1.175 million by falsifying city financial records when he was employed by the city and used the funds for personal benefits, including buying a residence in San Antonio.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KSAT 12

San Antonio panel clears way for 17-story curved hotel at Hemisfair

SAN ANTONIO – A city panel has cleared the way for a 17-story hotel to go up in a revitalized area of Hemisfair in downtown San Antonio. The Historic and Design Review Commission on Wednesday approved the conceptual design for the 200-room hotel, which will be owned and operated by Zachry Hospitality.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KENS 5 Eyewitness News

KENS 5 Eyewitness News

