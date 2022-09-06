ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Hollywood Gossip

Amy Roloff Ditches Chris Marek, Sparks Wild Divorce Speculation

Amy Roloff went home to Michigan this past weekend for a family wedding. Seems like a pretty basic and harmless thing for someone to do, right?. And yet: The visit to the Little People, Big World star’s native state set off somewhat of an uproar on social media because followers took note of her photos from the event and wondered:
OK! Magazine

Family At Odds: 'Sister Wives' Stars Kody & Robyn Brown Get Into Heated Argument In Season 17 Clip

Sister Wives is back for Season 17 — and tensions within the Brown family are at an all-time high. In a preview for the highly anticipated season, premiering Sunday, September 11, Kody Brown and his fourth wife, Robyn Brown, are struggling in their marriage as the patriarch's other relationships crumble. “Sometimes you just can’t sleep in the same bed with your spouse because you’re struggling. Maybe she just needs a break,” Robyn admits in the preview regarding his rift with third wife Christine Brown. “He doesn’t need to not be there. In fact, it should be the other way around....
People

Adam Levine and Behati Prinsloo Expecting Third Baby

The couple are already parents to daughters Gio Grace and Dusty Rose Adam Levine and Behati Prinsloo are growing their family! The Maroon 5 frontman, 43, and Victoria's Secret model — who tied the knot in 2014 — are expecting their third baby together, PEOPLE confirms. The couple's new arrival will join daughters Gio Grace, 4, and Dusty Rose, 5. On Monday, Levine and Prinsloo stepped out for lunch in Santa Barbara, where the mom-to-be showed off her baby bump in a silk floral dress. In a conversation with Entertainment Tonight in November, Prinsloo talked about the possibility...
urbanbellemag.com

LHHATL Star Momma Dee Calls Out Sheree Whitfield for Dating Martell Holt

Martell Holt’s drama with Melody Holt and Arionne Curry isn’t slowing him down. The relationship between “Real Housewives of Atlanta” star Sheree Whitfield and “Love & Marriage: Huntsville” cast member Martell Holt seemingly became Instagram official last week.   Previously, It’s been reported the reality show stars recently became an item while LAMH is on hiatus. Martell is seemingly balancing this new relationship while co-parenting with both his ex-wife Melody Holt and former mistress Arionne Curry.
HollywoodLife

Clara Chia Marti: 5 Things To Know About Woman Seen With Gerard Pique After Shakira Split

Gerard Pique has been spending a lot of time with Clara Chia Marti since he and Shakira announced their breakup at the beginning of June. The musician, 45, and her husband, 35, released a joint statement revealing that they were separating while asking for privacy. Since splitting from the “Hips Don’t Lie” singer, Gerard has been spotted kissing Clara, 23, and it appears that the two are getting to know each other very well. Find out more about Clara here!
SheKnows

Spencer Pratt Revealed the 'Rudest Celebrity He's Ever Met' Is a Beloved 'Friends' Star & Social Media is Going Nuts

Just when you thought you saw all the celebrity beef out there, two celebrities decide to call out a beloved Friends star. After JoJo Siwa revealed who the rudest celebrity she ever met was (and had a huge month-long feud with), Spencer Pratt was asked the same question: “Spence, tell us the rudest celebrity you’ve met!!” Without hesitation, Pratt told his fans through a TikTok, “Oh, that’s easy. Phoebe from Friends. Hands down, one of the worst humans I’ve ever come in contact with. By far.” @spencerpratt Replying to @stephdabest6 ♬ original sound – spencerpratt Not only did Pratt call out...
People

Larry Birkhead Celebrates Daughter Dannielynn on 16th Birthday: 'It's Been a Wild Ride'

"Mom is looking down!" Larry Birkhead wrote, in part, as his birthday message to his and Anna Nicole Smith's daughter, Dannielynn, as she turns 16 Larry Birkhead is full of emotion as he celebrates his daughter's 16th birthday. On Wednesday, Birkhead shared a collage of photos featuring daughter Dannielynn in her younger years to commemorate the milestone birthday. "Sixteen years ago my beautiful baby was born. That's if you want to feel really old," the proud dad joked. "Many people thought the odds were stacked against you, but maybe that...
People

Artem Chigvintsev Says Returning to 'DWTS' as a Married Man Has Changed His Perspective as a Pro

Artem Chigvintsev is entering the new season of Dancing with the Stars as a changed man. The longtime dance pro is currently preparing to return to the ballroom for the show's 31st season, airing Sept. 19 on Disney+. He's got a new partner in Heidi D'Amelio — a.k.a the mom to TikTok sensation Charli D'Amelio, who is also joining the new season and pairing up with Mark Ballas.
People

People

