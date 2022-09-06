Read full article on original website
Related
Taylor Lautner Is Getting Married, And His Wife's Name Could Be Super Awkward
The 'Twilight' actor proposed to Taylor Dome in November 2021.
Landon Barker Reveals the Photo of Charli D’Amelio He Keeps as His Phone Screen
Watch: Charli D'Amelio & Landon Barker Flaunt Kravis-Style PDA. Landon Barker has his relationship with Charli D'Amelio on lock. On Aug. 30, the 19-year-old son of Travis Barker shared with fans the super sweet photo of his girlfriend he keeps on his iPhone's lock screen. Taking to his Instagram Stories,...
MLB・
The Hollywood Gossip
Amy Roloff Ditches Chris Marek, Sparks Wild Divorce Speculation
Amy Roloff went home to Michigan this past weekend for a family wedding. Seems like a pretty basic and harmless thing for someone to do, right?. And yet: The visit to the Little People, Big World star’s native state set off somewhat of an uproar on social media because followers took note of her photos from the event and wondered:
Family At Odds: 'Sister Wives' Stars Kody & Robyn Brown Get Into Heated Argument In Season 17 Clip
Sister Wives is back for Season 17 — and tensions within the Brown family are at an all-time high. In a preview for the highly anticipated season, premiering Sunday, September 11, Kody Brown and his fourth wife, Robyn Brown, are struggling in their marriage as the patriarch's other relationships crumble. “Sometimes you just can’t sleep in the same bed with your spouse because you’re struggling. Maybe she just needs a break,” Robyn admits in the preview regarding his rift with third wife Christine Brown. “He doesn’t need to not be there. In fact, it should be the other way around....
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Pregnant Behati Prinsloo Shows Off Baby Bump While Out with Husband Adam Levine
Stepping out in Santa Barbara over the weekend, Prinsloo was spotted out to lunch with husband Adam Levine while wearing a blue floral print dress and chunky black flip-flops. On Tuesday, PEOPLE confirmed that the Victoria's Secret model and the Maroon 5 frontman are expecting their third baby. The couple's...
‘Sister Wives’ Star, Robyn Brown, Once Claimed Her Kids ‘Asked’ for a New Dad
'Sister Wives' fans have been questioning how Robyn Brown attempted to rewrite her personal history for years. a 2015 tweet proves just how far she was willing to go.
Adam Levine and Behati Prinsloo Expecting Third Baby
The couple are already parents to daughters Gio Grace and Dusty Rose Adam Levine and Behati Prinsloo are growing their family! The Maroon 5 frontman, 43, and Victoria's Secret model — who tied the knot in 2014 — are expecting their third baby together, PEOPLE confirms. The couple's new arrival will join daughters Gio Grace, 4, and Dusty Rose, 5. On Monday, Levine and Prinsloo stepped out for lunch in Santa Barbara, where the mom-to-be showed off her baby bump in a silk floral dress. In a conversation with Entertainment Tonight in November, Prinsloo talked about the possibility...
He Has a Type! See ‘90 Day Fiance’ Star Tim Malcolm’s Dating History: From Veronica to Linda
He’s got a type! 90 Day Fiancé star Tim Malcolm made his debut to the franchise while dating his then-girlfriend Jeniffer Tarazona during season 3 of 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days. However, it’s his previous relationship with his ex-fiancée, Veronica Rodriguez, that has really stolen the show.
RELATED PEOPLE
urbanbellemag.com
LHHATL Star Momma Dee Calls Out Sheree Whitfield for Dating Martell Holt
Martell Holt’s drama with Melody Holt and Arionne Curry isn’t slowing him down. The relationship between “Real Housewives of Atlanta” star Sheree Whitfield and “Love & Marriage: Huntsville” cast member Martell Holt seemingly became Instagram official last week. Previously, It’s been reported the reality show stars recently became an item while LAMH is on hiatus. Martell is seemingly balancing this new relationship while co-parenting with both his ex-wife Melody Holt and former mistress Arionne Curry.
People
'Sister Wives' ' Christine Brown Reveals the Final Straw That Made Her Leave Kody: 'He Broke My Little Girl's Heart'
Christine Brown is opening up about what ultimately made her leave her husband, Kody Brown, after 26 years together. "He broke my little girl's heart," the Sister Wives star, 50, says in the latest issue of PEOPLE. In September 2020 the couple's 19-year-old daughter Ysabel underwent major surgery to correct...
Christine Brown Is a 'Sobbing Mess' as Youngest Child Truely Starts Middle School
Christine Brown is seeing her youngest child off to middle school. In an Instagram post, the Sister Wives mom admitted she got emotional watching her 12-year-old Truely Brown embark on her first day of junior high. "It's Truely's first day of middle school. She's so excited to make friends!" Christine,...
Kylie Jenner Cried ‘Nonstop’ for 3 Weeks After Her Son Was Born: ‘I Should Be Really Happy’
Honesty hour. Kylie Jenner opened up about the struggles of her postpartum journey during the new trailer for season 2 of The Kardashians, which dropped on Monday, August 29. "I should be really happy right now....
IN THIS ARTICLE
Amal Clooney Sparkles in Yellow Sequin Mini at 'Ticket To Paradise' Afterparty with Husband George
Amal Clooney shined bright on Wednesday night, as she stepped out with husband George Clooney in London. The couple — who are parents to 5-year-old twins Alexander and Ella — were photographed holding hands outside 180 The Strand, where the afterparty for George's latest movie, Ticket to Paradise, was being held following its London premiere.
'Boy Meets World' star Rider Strong reveals why he and Ben Savage 'didn't get along that well' when the show started
Rider Strong said on his "Boy Meets World" rewatch podcast that he initially didn't get along with Savage because he was a "northern California snob."
Clara Chia Marti: 5 Things To Know About Woman Seen With Gerard Pique After Shakira Split
Gerard Pique has been spending a lot of time with Clara Chia Marti since he and Shakira announced their breakup at the beginning of June. The musician, 45, and her husband, 35, released a joint statement revealing that they were separating while asking for privacy. Since splitting from the “Hips Don’t Lie” singer, Gerard has been spotted kissing Clara, 23, and it appears that the two are getting to know each other very well. Find out more about Clara here!
‘Sister Wives’ Fans Furious: Kody Brown Protects Robyn, Slams Christine in Season 17 Teaser Clip
'Sister Wives' Kody Brown defended Robyn Brown against wife Christine as the two discussed their marriage troubles in a season 17 teaser.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Spencer Pratt Revealed the 'Rudest Celebrity He's Ever Met' Is a Beloved 'Friends' Star & Social Media is Going Nuts
Just when you thought you saw all the celebrity beef out there, two celebrities decide to call out a beloved Friends star. After JoJo Siwa revealed who the rudest celebrity she ever met was (and had a huge month-long feud with), Spencer Pratt was asked the same question: “Spence, tell us the rudest celebrity you’ve met!!” Without hesitation, Pratt told his fans through a TikTok, “Oh, that’s easy. Phoebe from Friends. Hands down, one of the worst humans I’ve ever come in contact with. By far.” @spencerpratt Replying to @stephdabest6 ♬ original sound – spencerpratt Not only did Pratt call out...
Larry Birkhead Celebrates Daughter Dannielynn on 16th Birthday: 'It's Been a Wild Ride'
"Mom is looking down!" Larry Birkhead wrote, in part, as his birthday message to his and Anna Nicole Smith's daughter, Dannielynn, as she turns 16 Larry Birkhead is full of emotion as he celebrates his daughter's 16th birthday. On Wednesday, Birkhead shared a collage of photos featuring daughter Dannielynn in her younger years to commemorate the milestone birthday. "Sixteen years ago my beautiful baby was born. That's if you want to feel really old," the proud dad joked. "Many people thought the odds were stacked against you, but maybe that...
Artem Chigvintsev Says Returning to 'DWTS' as a Married Man Has Changed His Perspective as a Pro
Artem Chigvintsev is entering the new season of Dancing with the Stars as a changed man. The longtime dance pro is currently preparing to return to the ballroom for the show's 31st season, airing Sept. 19 on Disney+. He's got a new partner in Heidi D'Amelio — a.k.a the mom to TikTok sensation Charli D'Amelio, who is also joining the new season and pairing up with Mark Ballas.
Sister Wives’ Christine Brown Denounces Polygamy After Kody Brown Divorce: ‘I Get to Live Life For Me’
Change of heart. Sister Wives star Christine Brown has denounced polygamy after her divorce from ex Kody Brown, revealing that she is only interested in monogamy for her future relationships. Months after Christine, 50, announced that she left Kody, 53, the reality star insisted that she’s made the right decision....
People
316K+
Followers
50K+
Post
170M+
Views
ABOUT
http://PEOPLE.com is the No. 1 site for celebrity news—and now you can subscribe to our Snapchat Discover channel!https://people.com/
Comments / 0