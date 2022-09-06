Read full article on original website
Why Tomorrow Could Be a Huge Day for the Stock Market
Investors have been watching the Federal Reserve closely to see how the agency will proceed. Powell has the opportunity to provide the market with more clarity. Powell will also provide his view of the current state of the economy.
3 Top Stocks to Buy in September
Target's foreseeable future should be much healthier than its recent past. Tobacco isn't the growth industry it used to be, but there is more than enough business to maintain Altria's dividend. Snap's cost-cutting and ramped-up focus on its core business could readily reverse the stock's weakness seen during the past...
Wednesday's Market Minute: We Have a Serious Problem
As rough as the last few weeks have been for stock bulls, it honestly could and probably should be worse. The dollar already broke out, Treasury yields are back at their highs, and bitcoin is diving to year-to-date lows. Yet the S&P 500 is sitting at 3900, a level it first found back in May. Based on recent correlations with all those other assets, you’d think it’d be worse.
3 Nasdaq 100 Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist in September
The growth-stock-packed Nasdaq 100 has three amazing deals hiding in plain sight.
A Bull Market Is Coming: 2 Monster Growth Stocks to Buy Now and Hold Forever
Prior to 2022, the S&P 500 had seen various bear markets in the last five decades, and all of them were followed by bull markets. Block's ability to bundle payment processing and banking services with a wide range of business software gives it an edge. Datadog has innovated at an...
1 Growth Stock Set to Soar 169% From Its 52-Week Low, According to Wall Street
Atlassian serves over 242,000 businesses, but that's merely a fraction of its total addressable market. The company is charting a path towards $10 billion in annual revenue, and it could get there within five years. One Wall Street investment bank predicts major upside for Atlassian stock.
3 Stocks That Turned $1,000 Into Half a Million Dollars
There have been several stocks that have delivered 500x returns for patient investors. Despite the common misconception, not all of them have been disruptive technology stocks.
Why Shares of Bilibili Are Falling Today
The company reported earnings results for the second quarter of the year.
2 Auto Stocks to Buy for 2022 and Beyond
Substantial opportunity exists for investors as electric vehicle sales surge. Battery technology will enable electric vehicles to reach mass adoption. Investing in key suppliers could be less risky than investing in auto manufacturers.
Nasdaq Bear Market: 2 Stocks You'll Wish You Had In Your Portfolio
The Nasdaq's sharp decline has created an opportunity to buy strong companies. Apple's sales growth should accelerate with the new iPhone release. Costco continues to draw members with its low prices on high-quality goods.
Why Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Stock Is Crushing It Today
Regeneron's stock was deep in the red through the first eight months of the year. Looming competition for the anti-blindness therapy Eylea has weighed on the biotech's shares this year. A key win in the clinic seems to be assuaging these fears today.
Why Iveric Bio Stock Is Skyrocketing This Week
Iveric Bio reported positive results on Tuesday for Zimura in treating geographic atrophy. Geographic atrophy is the advanced stage of age-related macular degeneration. Iveric plans to file for U.S. approval of Zimura by the end of 2023 Q1.
2 Cryptos That Could Dwarf Ethereum
Ethereum has a market cap that's 20 times bigger than Solana's and 40 times bigger than Avalanche's. Both are superior to Ethereum in performance metrics like processing speeds. They are rapidly growing their developer and user ecosystems, and could benefit from network effects to surpass Ethereum as the top Layer...
Where Will the Bear Market Bottom? History Offers a Very Clear Clue
Two indicators with a successful history of calling bottoms provide a range of where the S&P 500 could eventually bounce.
Mastercraft Boat Hldgs Inc
I have no idea if my timing is correct on this one, but there are so many things that point to its favor, I'm not sure how much I care. This has passed my double screen test and is definitely one I will be eyeing for a real life investment. It's pulled back considerably from its 2018 highs and is looking very affordable right now. I am estimating 2019 EBITDA to be somewhere in the range of $80-85MM, which means this is trading at about 5 times its 2019 EBITDA (this is using my estimates - not historical figures). The firm also generates somewhere close to $50MM in free cash flow and does not have a large debt burden. The only thing I see missing from this one is a small dividend but I expect that will be coming within the next 12 months once they have proven they can maintain solid cash flow and earnings performance. I estimate earnings over the next 4 quarters to be a whopping $3 a share. That means it sports a forward P/E of somewhere close to 7. From most every metric I use, this firm looks super cheap. I think the chart might be turning around at this $20 as it seems to have found some near term support.
Bear Market Jitters? 1 Growth Stock to Buy, and 1 to Avoid.
The semiconductor sector is expected to rapidly expand between now and 2030, and that makes Cohu stock a smart buy. Robinhood's business is shrinking, and its stock is unlikely to give investors the returns they want -- especially in this bear market.
Why Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Stock Marched Higher This Week
Catalyst's shares have been soaring all year, thanks to the rapid commercial uptake of its LEMS medication, Firdapse. Investors have rewarded the company for being one of the few cash flow positive entities in its peer group in 2022.
Why Joann Stock Was Up This Week
Joann is cutting costs and has reduced inventory, laying the groundwork for a return to profitability.
Why AMD Stock Is Rising Today
The analyst believes AMD has a strong product roadmap and a reasonable valuation.
Airbnb Stock: Bull vs. Bear
Airbnb is proving it can scale profitably, and its growth may just be getting started. Its asset-light business model has both advantages and disadvantages.
