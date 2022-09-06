I have no idea if my timing is correct on this one, but there are so many things that point to its favor, I'm not sure how much I care. This has passed my double screen test and is definitely one I will be eyeing for a real life investment. It's pulled back considerably from its 2018 highs and is looking very affordable right now. I am estimating 2019 EBITDA to be somewhere in the range of $80-85MM, which means this is trading at about 5 times its 2019 EBITDA (this is using my estimates - not historical figures). The firm also generates somewhere close to $50MM in free cash flow and does not have a large debt burden. The only thing I see missing from this one is a small dividend but I expect that will be coming within the next 12 months once they have proven they can maintain solid cash flow and earnings performance. I estimate earnings over the next 4 quarters to be a whopping $3 a share. That means it sports a forward P/E of somewhere close to 7. From most every metric I use, this firm looks super cheap. I think the chart might be turning around at this $20 as it seems to have found some near term support.

MARKETS ・ 1 DAY AGO