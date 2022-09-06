ATLANTA — The Atlanta City Council issued the following statement on Sept. 8 after the passing of Bernard Shaw, acclaimed journalist and former lead news anchor for CNN:. “We lost an icon with the passing of Bernard Shaw. Our deepest condolences go out to his family, friends, and the journalism community. His former colleagues, television viewers, and the world are undoubtedly mourning his passing and remembering his outstanding class and dignity. He was renowned. He was guided by the highest and strongest standards of journalism and was an inspiration to so many in his profession. Our sympathies are with his wife, Linda, and children, Amar and Anil. He was an indispensable man and an unforgettable part of the CNN newsroom. We know he will be deeply missed by many in Atlanta and throughout the world.”

ATLANTA, GA ・ 13 HOURS AGO