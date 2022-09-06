Read full article on original website
Related
WCTV
Mike’s evening forecast Sep. 8, 2022
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Chief Meteorologist Mike McCall gives you the forecast for Thursday, Sep. 8, 2022. Watch the attached video for the full details.
WCTV
Morning Pep Rally visits the Franklin County Seahawks
EASTPOINT, Fla. (WCTV) -The third Morning Pep Rally of 2022 on The Good Morning Show featured the Seahawks from Franklin County. Morning Pep Rally is a chance for local schools and the community to show their support for the hometown team ahead of that night’s football game. If you...
WCTV
First Female Chief of Police sworn in for the City of Midway
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - History was made Thursday night as the City of Midway honored their new police chief with a pinning, making her the first ever female chief for the city. The milestone also made Kristie Cobb the first female Chief in the Big Bend area and she say,...
WCTV
WCTV Football Thursday Night: FHSAA and GISA High School Football Highlights (9/8)
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Due to potential weather causing problems on Friday, two FHSAA games and one GISA game in the Big Bend and South Georgia were moved to Thursday. Nothing wrong with some Thursday Night Football! WCTV Sports’ Ryan Kelly and Dominic Miranda break down 1S #4 Munroe visiting 2S #3 Wakulla in a heavyweight matchup down in Crawfordville. Highlights also include Florida High vs. Taylor County as well as Valwood hosting Georgia Christian.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Former Florida data analyst Rebekah Jones to stand trial in January
TALLAHASSEE - Former Florida Department of Health data analyst Rebekah Jones, who drew national attention when she said Gov. Ron DeSantis' administration manipulated COVID-19 data, is scheduled to stand trial in January on allegations that she improperly accessed a department computer system. Jones' trial is scheduled to start Jan. 23 in Leon County circuit court, according to a notice posted this week in an online docket. Jones, who is running for a Northwest Florida congressional seat in the November election, was fired from her Department of Health job in May 2020. She was charged in January 2021 with illegally accessing the computer system in November 2020. Authorities accused her of sending a message on an internal Department of Health multi-user messaging account. "It's time to speak up before another 17,000 people are dead. You know this is wrong. You don't have to be part of this. Be a hero. Speak out before it's too late," the message said. Jones denied sending the message. In unsuccessfully seeking a dismissal of the case, her attorneys said the system was used by multiple people who shared a username and password.
WCTV
Capital Twirlers Square Dance Club open house and lessons begin this month
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Capital Twirlers Square Dance Club is holding a free open house on Sept. 12 from 7 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Tallahassee Senior Center. Dance lessons start on Sept. 19 from 7 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the center and continue every Monday for the next 12 to 15 weeks.
WCTV
Quincy Stop the Violence rally
Leon County Commissioners approved a new $22.5 thousand awareness campaign regarding debris burning and air quality issues. First Alert Meteorologist Rob Nucatola has the details on the higher rain chances expected by late week. Charles' Evening First Alert Forecast - Monday, Sept. 5. Updated: Sep. 5, 2022 at 6:00 PM...
howafrica.com
Meet The First Ordained Black Minister In Florida, Reverend James Page
Reverend James Page is recognized as the first ordained black minister in Florida. He served as the pastor of Bethel Missionary Baptist Church. Page arrived to Leon County as the slave of John Parkhill from Richmond, Va. Very little is known about his early childhood. He worked as a gardener, carriage driver, and body servant to his owner. After Page was ordained, Parkhill gave him land for the Bel Air Church and a horse and buggy were maintained at the Parkhill stables for his use.
IN THIS ARTICLE
WCTV
Truck plunges into Chipola river in Jackson County
JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WCTV) - A city of Chipley employee wound up in the hospital and his work truck wound up in the Chipola River after a crash early Wednesday. Florida Highway Patrol says the truck was driving westbound on County Road 162 when it drifted to the right and brushed the guardrail.
wflx.com
FSU QB, West Palm Beach native Jordan Travis sells ‘Tiger King’ shirts for $24.23
First it was “4th and 14.” Now it’s the “Tiger King.”. Florida State quarterback Jordan Travis is capitalizing on his team's 24-23 victory against the LSU Tigers last Sunday in New Orleans, releasing a new shirt that shows an illustration of Travis sitting on a throne and wearing a crown in front of a Bengal tiger.
WCTV
Leon Co. Commissioners approve burning-related air quality campaign
First Alert Meteorologist Rob Nucatola has the details on the higher rain chances expected by late week. Charles' Evening First Alert Forecast - Monday, Sept. 5. Rain chances will be lower for a couple of days before the odds ramp up starting Thursday. Meteorologist Charles Roop has the details and forecast.
WCTV
Stacey Abram’s ‘One Georgia’ tour stops in Valdosta
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The race for Georgia’s Governor is heating up. Tuesday night the democratic candidate stopped in South Georgia to talk with potential voters. Stacey Abrams first stopped by to talk with students at Valdosta State University and then hosting a rally at John W. Saunders Park .
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WCTV
Local high schools choosing to move their Friday night football games due to forecasted inclement weather
Florida High Vs. Taylor CountyThursday, Sept. 8, 2022. Wakulla County Vs. Robert F. MunroeThursday, Sept. 8, 2022Crawfordville7:00 p.m. If your school has moved or is planning to move its scheduled Friday night football game, please reach out to WCTV to let us know. Call 850-893-6666 or send us an email at news@wctv.tv, sports@wctv.tv, ryan.kelly@wctv.tv.
WCTV
Multi-million-dollar manufacturing plant heads to South Georgia
LOWNDES COUNTY, Ga. (WCTV) - An economic boost is on its way...As a new manufacturing plant moves to set up shop in Valdosta. Georgia Governor Brian Kemp made the announcement Wednesday. The Governor’s Office said GAF materials will invest more than $140 million and create at least 135 new jobs...
WCTV
Heavy rain anticipated late week into the weekend
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A complex, but large-scale weather pattern will set up over the Big Bend and South Georgia late week to bring the potential of 3 to 7 inches of rainfall over five days. Heavy rain during the end of the week into the weekend could bring a...
floridapolitics.com
No cap: Nikki Fried blasts Ron DeSantis’ latest medical marijuana restrictions
'You wanted to come out here and hurt the patients of the state.'. Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried is speaking out against new caps on medical marijuana allotments imposed by Gov. Ron DeSantis‘ administration. In Tallahassee Thursday with cannabis advocates, Commissioner Fried voiced objections to new rolling limits in concentrates.
WCTV
Taylor Co. sets up sandbag locations to prepare for potential weekend flooding
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Taylor County is bracing for potential flooding this weekend. The county set up sandbag stations in Perry and Steinhatchee to prepare for heavy rainfall. According to Taylor County Emergency Management, residents should expect minor to moderate flooding over the next few days. Sheriff Wayne Padgett is...
WCTV
Tallahassee man found guilty in girlfriend’s murder
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A Tallahassee man accused of killing his girlfriend was found guilty Thursday evening and sentenced to life in prison. Anthony Nealy was on trial for the 2018 murder of Georgetta Crawford. Jurors deliberated for about five hours before reaching a verdict, prosecutors say, and the judge...
Wreck shuts down Interstate 10 in Jackson County
UPDATE: 3:30 p.m. Interstate 10 was reopened at 3:30 p.m. JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — Interstate 10 was shut down Thursday afternoon at State Road 69 after a vehicle collided with the overpass, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. Troopers said they were concerned about the integrity of the overpass and are detouring traffic in […]
WCTV
Update: Pine Grove Middle School evacuated after threat
LOWNDES COUNTY, Ga. (WCTV) – Pine Grove Middle School north of Valdosta has been cleared of students and staff Thursday morning for a couple of hours after a threat was found written on a bathroom wall. The School District says the building was evacuated out of an abundance of...
Comments / 0