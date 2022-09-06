ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Leon County, FL

WCTV

Morning Pep Rally visits the Franklin County Seahawks

EASTPOINT, Fla. (WCTV) -The third Morning Pep Rally of 2022 on The Good Morning Show featured the Seahawks from Franklin County. Morning Pep Rally is a chance for local schools and the community to show their support for the hometown team ahead of that night’s football game. If you...
FRANKLIN COUNTY, FL
WCTV

First Female Chief of Police sworn in for the City of Midway

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - History was made Thursday night as the City of Midway honored their new police chief with a pinning, making her the first ever female chief for the city. The milestone also made Kristie Cobb the first female Chief in the Big Bend area and she say,...
MIDWAY, FL
WCTV

WCTV Football Thursday Night: FHSAA and GISA High School Football Highlights (9/8)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Due to potential weather causing problems on Friday, two FHSAA games and one GISA game in the Big Bend and South Georgia were moved to Thursday. Nothing wrong with some Thursday Night Football! WCTV Sports’ Ryan Kelly and Dominic Miranda break down 1S #4 Munroe visiting 2S #3 Wakulla in a heavyweight matchup down in Crawfordville. Highlights also include Florida High vs. Taylor County as well as Valwood hosting Georgia Christian.
CRAWFORDVILLE, FL
CBS Miami

Former Florida data analyst Rebekah Jones to stand trial in January

TALLAHASSEE - Former Florida Department of Health data analyst Rebekah Jones, who drew national attention when she said Gov. Ron DeSantis' administration manipulated COVID-19 data, is scheduled to stand trial in January on allegations that she improperly accessed a department computer system. Jones' trial is scheduled to start Jan. 23 in Leon County circuit court, according to a notice posted this week in an online docket. Jones, who is running for a Northwest Florida congressional seat in the November election, was fired from her Department of Health job in May 2020. She was charged in January 2021 with illegally accessing the computer system in November 2020. Authorities accused her of sending a message on an internal Department of Health multi-user messaging account. "It's time to speak up before another 17,000 people are dead. You know this is wrong. You don't have to be part of this. Be a hero. Speak out before it's too late," the message said. Jones denied sending the message. In unsuccessfully seeking a dismissal of the case, her attorneys said the system was used by multiple people who shared a username and password.
FLORIDA STATE
WCTV

Quincy Stop the Violence rally

Leon County Commissioners approved a new $22.5 thousand awareness campaign regarding debris burning and air quality issues. First Alert Meteorologist Rob Nucatola has the details on the higher rain chances expected by late week. Charles' Evening First Alert Forecast - Monday, Sept. 5. Updated: Sep. 5, 2022 at 6:00 PM...
LEON COUNTY, FL
howafrica.com

Meet The First Ordained Black Minister In Florida, Reverend James Page

Reverend James Page is recognized as the first ordained black minister in Florida. He served as the pastor of Bethel Missionary Baptist Church. Page arrived to Leon County as the slave of John Parkhill from Richmond, Va. Very little is known about his early childhood. He worked as a gardener, carriage driver, and body servant to his owner. After Page was ordained, Parkhill gave him land for the Bel Air Church and a horse and buggy were maintained at the Parkhill stables for his use.
LEON COUNTY, FL
WCTV

Truck plunges into Chipola river in Jackson County

JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WCTV) - A city of Chipley employee wound up in the hospital and his work truck wound up in the Chipola River after a crash early Wednesday. Florida Highway Patrol says the truck was driving westbound on County Road 162 when it drifted to the right and brushed the guardrail.
JACKSON COUNTY, FL
WCTV

Leon Co. Commissioners approve burning-related air quality campaign

First Alert Meteorologist Rob Nucatola has the details on the higher rain chances expected by late week. Charles' Evening First Alert Forecast - Monday, Sept. 5. Rain chances will be lower for a couple of days before the odds ramp up starting Thursday. Meteorologist Charles Roop has the details and forecast.
LEON COUNTY, FL
WCTV

Stacey Abram’s ‘One Georgia’ tour stops in Valdosta

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The race for Georgia’s Governor is heating up. Tuesday night the democratic candidate stopped in South Georgia to talk with potential voters. Stacey Abrams first stopped by to talk with students at Valdosta State University and then hosting a rally at John W. Saunders Park .
VALDOSTA, GA
Sports
WCTV

Local high schools choosing to move their Friday night football games due to forecasted inclement weather

Florida High Vs. Taylor CountyThursday, Sept. 8, 2022. Wakulla County Vs. Robert F. MunroeThursday, Sept. 8, 2022Crawfordville7:00 p.m. If your school has moved or is planning to move its scheduled Friday night football game, please reach out to WCTV to let us know. Call 850-893-6666 or send us an email at news@wctv.tv, sports@wctv.tv, ryan.kelly@wctv.tv.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
WCTV

Multi-million-dollar manufacturing plant heads to South Georgia

LOWNDES COUNTY, Ga. (WCTV) - An economic boost is on its way...As a new manufacturing plant moves to set up shop in Valdosta. Georgia Governor Brian Kemp made the announcement Wednesday. The Governor’s Office said GAF materials will invest more than $140 million and create at least 135 new jobs...
VALDOSTA, GA
WCTV

Heavy rain anticipated late week into the weekend

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A complex, but large-scale weather pattern will set up over the Big Bend and South Georgia late week to bring the potential of 3 to 7 inches of rainfall over five days. Heavy rain during the end of the week into the weekend could bring a...
GEORGIA STATE
floridapolitics.com

No cap: Nikki Fried blasts Ron DeSantis’ latest medical marijuana restrictions

'You wanted to come out here and hurt the patients of the state.'. Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried is speaking out against new caps on medical marijuana allotments imposed by Gov. Ron DeSantis‘ administration. In Tallahassee Thursday with cannabis advocates, Commissioner Fried voiced objections to new rolling limits in concentrates.
FLORIDA STATE
WCTV

Tallahassee man found guilty in girlfriend’s murder

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A Tallahassee man accused of killing his girlfriend was found guilty Thursday evening and sentenced to life in prison. Anthony Nealy was on trial for the 2018 murder of Georgetta Crawford. Jurors deliberated for about five hours before reaching a verdict, prosecutors say, and the judge...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
WMBB

Wreck shuts down Interstate 10 in Jackson County

UPDATE: 3:30 p.m. Interstate 10 was reopened at 3:30 p.m. JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — Interstate 10 was shut down Thursday afternoon at State Road 69 after a vehicle collided with the overpass, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. Troopers said they were concerned about the integrity of the overpass and are detouring traffic in […]
JACKSON COUNTY, FL
WCTV

Update: Pine Grove Middle School evacuated after threat

LOWNDES COUNTY, Ga. (WCTV) – Pine Grove Middle School north of Valdosta has been cleared of students and staff Thursday morning for a couple of hours after a threat was found written on a bathroom wall. The School District says the building was evacuated out of an abundance of...
VALDOSTA, GA

