Las Vegas, NV

8 News Now

Crooks & crooners: Secrets safe with longtime Las Vegan who mingled with famous, infamous in ‘card room’

For more than a decade starting in the mid-1970s, Geraldine Burpee ran the exclusive Las Vegas Country Club card room -- the men’s only back room where so many dealmakers like Moe Dalitz, Mr. Las Vegas, met. And when she died Aug. 26 at 86 she took with her memories of crooks and crooners, tales of the influential men who shaped what Las Vegas is today.
LAS VEGAS, NV
963kklz.com

September Is A Great Month For Food Lovers In Las Vegas

For me, September is the best month of the year in Las Vegas when it comes to food festivals, and boy do I love food! All kinds of food! Italian, Greek, Asian, American, fusion, food trucks, oh my! It’s all good, and I love trying new things. One of...
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Oddities and reptile expos coming to Las Vegas in September

Las Vegas (KSNV) — October is only 25 days away, but before the haunted houses set up shop in Las Vegas, you can attend a horror convention. The Oddities and Curiosities Expo arrives at the World Market Expo in less than two weeks, on Saturday, September 17, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
LAS VEGAS, NV
City
Las Vegas, NV
Las Vegas, NV
Entertainment
Nevada State
Nevada Entertainment
Local
Nevada Government
Las Vegas, NV
Government
news3lv.com

Local Italian restaurant returns to The Palms this fall

Las Vegas (KSNV) — A local Italian restaurant notable for its cuisine and panoramic views is returning to an off-strip casino this November. Vetri Cucina is set to return to The Palms Resort on Tuesday, November 1, the company announced on Thursday. Aside from its Italian cuisine, the restaurant...
LAS VEGAS, NV
luxury-houses.net

An Impressive Custom Home with Two Stories of Living and Entertainment Space in Henderson Seeking $5.875 Million

The Home in Henderson, an impressive modern estate with multiple entertaining spaces offering views of the surrounding mountains and serene desertscape is now available for sale. This home located at 1595 Villa Rica Dr, Henderson, Nevada offers 5 bedrooms and 7 bathrooms with over 6,000 square feet of living spaces. Call Ivan G Sher (Phone: 702-315-0223) at BHHS Nevada Properties for more detailed and set a tour schedule of the Home in Henderson.
HENDERSON, NV
8 News Now

A New Bagel Experience

Las Vegas(KLAS)- Some of the best mornings begin with a bagel and Henderson now has a new bagel spot. ‘Bodega Bagel’ a New York style bagel shop opened its doors and JC Fernandez gives us all the details.
HENDERSON, NV
8 News Now

Artists needed for utility box art project in Clark County

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — It’s becoming a bright and colorful trend across the Las Vegas valley. Colorful utility boxes are often times seen at intersections and the need for more artists to lend their creativity is now needed. Clark County Public Art Zap program is seeking up to 12 artists to design, prepare and paint […]
CLARK COUNTY, NV
8 News Now

It’s a Lobster Feast

Las Vegas(KLAS)- National Lobster day is coming up and Chef Stephen Hopcraft from STK joins Kendall Tenney to talk about how they’re turning this day into a month-long celebration.
LAS VEGAS, NV
cohaitungchi.com

30 Unique Things to Do Off the Strip in Vegas (non-touristy hidden gems)

You are reading: Things to do in vegas off strip | 30 Unique Things to Do Off the Strip in Vegas (non-touristy hidden gems) Anyone who has been to Las Vegas knows that there is no shortage of things to do on the Strip. However, for those who have been there several times, the novelty of casinos and shows can start to wear thin.
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Flight Club to host multiple hiring events starting Wednesday

Las Vegas (KSNV) — A new entertainment venue is looking to fill over 100 positions before it opens to the public during an upcoming job fair. Flight Club will be hosting multiple hiring events starting Wednesday, September 7, through Saturday, September 24. The company is looking to hire bartenders,...
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Rumbazo Festival hosts Hispanic Heritage Month celebration

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Celebrate a night of Latin music and pride with this weekend's Hispanic Heritage month celebration. El Reventón del Año will feature fan-favorite artists such as Becky G, Prince Royce, and Maluma at the Las Vegas Event Center. “While this may be regarded as...
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Breeze Airways adds 8 new routes to Las Vegas

Las Vegas (KSNV) — If you’re looking to get away, one airline is offering more flight destinations from Las Vegas, with flights starting at just under $30. Breeze Airways announced eight new cities you can fly to from Las Vegas, including Jacksonville, Westchester, Huntsville, Norfolk, Salt Lake City, Hartford, Charleston, and Akron.
LAS VEGAS, NV
sunews.net

Rats with wings, or birds with heart?

Pigeons have one of the worst reputations in the world, commonly called “rats with wings.” The Municipal Code in Las Vegas refers to pigeons as “flying rats.” Other phrases like “public nuisance” and “pest” are thrown around casually, as though these animals are not important. With language like this used to describe pigeons for decades, it is no wonder that visitors and volunteers are shocked that we have over 50 adoptable pigeons here at Wild Friends.
KANAB, UT

