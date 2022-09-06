Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
UNLV Football: The Rebels prepare to take on the Cal Bears for the first timeEugene AdamsParadise, NV
Free Event: The 30th Prince Kūhiō Hoʻolauleʻa & Pacific Island FestivalEugene AdamsHenderson, NV
A White Tiger Named Mantacore Nearly Mauled His Famous Trainer to DeathYana BostongirlLas Vegas, NV
Bodega Bagel: Delivering delicious New York Style bagels to HendersonEugene AdamsHenderson, NV
Related
Thrillist
The Insider’s Guide to Exploring Sin City’s Downtown Arts District
Las Vegas’ Downtown Arts District dates back to the 1940s, when it was a modest mix of residential and commercial spaces. Over the years, it became more industrial and quietly developed a reputation as a cultural hub between the tourist corridors of the Strip and Downtown's Fremont Street. "We...
Crooks & crooners: Secrets safe with longtime Las Vegan who mingled with famous, infamous in ‘card room’
For more than a decade starting in the mid-1970s, Geraldine Burpee ran the exclusive Las Vegas Country Club card room -- the men’s only back room where so many dealmakers like Moe Dalitz, Mr. Las Vegas, met. And when she died Aug. 26 at 86 she took with her memories of crooks and crooners, tales of the influential men who shaped what Las Vegas is today.
963kklz.com
September Is A Great Month For Food Lovers In Las Vegas
For me, September is the best month of the year in Las Vegas when it comes to food festivals, and boy do I love food! All kinds of food! Italian, Greek, Asian, American, fusion, food trucks, oh my! It’s all good, and I love trying new things. One of...
news3lv.com
Oddities and reptile expos coming to Las Vegas in September
Las Vegas (KSNV) — October is only 25 days away, but before the haunted houses set up shop in Las Vegas, you can attend a horror convention. The Oddities and Curiosities Expo arrives at the World Market Expo in less than two weeks, on Saturday, September 17, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
news3lv.com
Local Italian restaurant returns to The Palms this fall
Las Vegas (KSNV) — A local Italian restaurant notable for its cuisine and panoramic views is returning to an off-strip casino this November. Vetri Cucina is set to return to The Palms Resort on Tuesday, November 1, the company announced on Thursday. Aside from its Italian cuisine, the restaurant...
news3lv.com
Celebrity keg tappers announced for Oktoberfest at Hofbräuhaus Las Vegas
Las Vegas (KSNV) — A local German restaurant is gearing up for the annual Oktoberfest, which is just around the corner. Hofbräuhaus Las Vegas has announced its full lineup of celebrity keg tappers, with the first one kicking off on Friday, September 9. Following the time-honored tradition of...
news3lv.com
The Dollar Loan Center to host Henderson Farmers Market every Monday
Las Vegas (KSNV) — A farmers market is coming to Henderson every Monday starting this fall. The Dollar Loan Center announced they would host the Henderson Farmers Market at the venue every Monday starting September 12. Guests looking to attend can head over from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m....
luxury-houses.net
An Impressive Custom Home with Two Stories of Living and Entertainment Space in Henderson Seeking $5.875 Million
The Home in Henderson, an impressive modern estate with multiple entertaining spaces offering views of the surrounding mountains and serene desertscape is now available for sale. This home located at 1595 Villa Rica Dr, Henderson, Nevada offers 5 bedrooms and 7 bathrooms with over 6,000 square feet of living spaces. Call Ivan G Sher (Phone: 702-315-0223) at BHHS Nevada Properties for more detailed and set a tour schedule of the Home in Henderson.
IN THIS ARTICLE
A New Bagel Experience
Las Vegas(KLAS)- Some of the best mornings begin with a bagel and Henderson now has a new bagel spot. ‘Bodega Bagel’ a New York style bagel shop opened its doors and JC Fernandez gives us all the details.
Artists needed for utility box art project in Clark County
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — It’s becoming a bright and colorful trend across the Las Vegas valley. Colorful utility boxes are often times seen at intersections and the need for more artists to lend their creativity is now needed. Clark County Public Art Zap program is seeking up to 12 artists to design, prepare and paint […]
news3lv.com
Neon Feast's Al Mancini looks at new restaurant openings, updates around Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — There is plenty to sink your teeth into when it comes to dining around the Las Vegas valley. Al Mancini, creator of Neon Feast, joined us to talk about some highlights when it comes to anniversaries, openings and updates.
news3lv.com
Michael Shulman talks return of Diana Ross to Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A music legend is returning to Las Vegas. Michael Shulman joined us to share the details of Diana Ross's new show at Encore Theater.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
It’s a Lobster Feast
Las Vegas(KLAS)- National Lobster day is coming up and Chef Stephen Hopcraft from STK joins Kendall Tenney to talk about how they’re turning this day into a month-long celebration.
news3lv.com
Lions Diabetes Wellness Club hosts Poker Run
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The Lions Diabetes Wellness Club is hosting its poker run soon. Donna Cutler and Linda Lewis-James joined us to share all the details.
cohaitungchi.com
30 Unique Things to Do Off the Strip in Vegas (non-touristy hidden gems)
You are reading: Things to do in vegas off strip | 30 Unique Things to Do Off the Strip in Vegas (non-touristy hidden gems) Anyone who has been to Las Vegas knows that there is no shortage of things to do on the Strip. However, for those who have been there several times, the novelty of casinos and shows can start to wear thin.
news3lv.com
Flight Club to host multiple hiring events starting Wednesday
Las Vegas (KSNV) — A new entertainment venue is looking to fill over 100 positions before it opens to the public during an upcoming job fair. Flight Club will be hosting multiple hiring events starting Wednesday, September 7, through Saturday, September 24. The company is looking to hire bartenders,...
news3lv.com
Rumbazo Festival hosts Hispanic Heritage Month celebration
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Celebrate a night of Latin music and pride with this weekend's Hispanic Heritage month celebration. El Reventón del Año will feature fan-favorite artists such as Becky G, Prince Royce, and Maluma at the Las Vegas Event Center. “While this may be regarded as...
news3lv.com
Breeze Airways adds 8 new routes to Las Vegas
Las Vegas (KSNV) — If you’re looking to get away, one airline is offering more flight destinations from Las Vegas, with flights starting at just under $30. Breeze Airways announced eight new cities you can fly to from Las Vegas, including Jacksonville, Westchester, Huntsville, Norfolk, Salt Lake City, Hartford, Charleston, and Akron.
Fox5 KVVU
Dates announced for annual Art in the Park event in Boulder City
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Boulder City’s beloved Art in the Park event will once again be held this October. According to Boulder City Hospital’s website, Art in the Park will be held Oct. 1 and 2. Marking the event’s 58th year, the craft gathering will again be...
sunews.net
Rats with wings, or birds with heart?
Pigeons have one of the worst reputations in the world, commonly called “rats with wings.” The Municipal Code in Las Vegas refers to pigeons as “flying rats.” Other phrases like “public nuisance” and “pest” are thrown around casually, as though these animals are not important. With language like this used to describe pigeons for decades, it is no wonder that visitors and volunteers are shocked that we have over 50 adoptable pigeons here at Wild Friends.
Comments / 0