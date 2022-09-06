ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indiana State

CBS Sacramento

These student loans are not eligible for forgiveness

Millions of federal student loan holders have an opportunity to get relief with President Biden's new forgiveness plan to cancel $10,000 – possibly even more for some low-income borrowers – in student loan debt per borrower. Mr. Biden said he's keeping his "campaign promise" to "give working and middle-class families breathing room" before the federal student loan payment moratorium ends in January 2023. It may not be the $50,000 some Democrats requested, but it still helps a large portion of the 43 million federal student loan borrowers who collectively owe more than $1.7 trillion.While this plan doesn't apply to private student loan borrowers,...
EDUCATION
CBS News

How to apply for student loan forgiveness under Biden's new plan

President Biden made a massive student loan debt relief announcement on Wednesday, revealing he's canceling up to $20,000 in student loan debt for millions of Americans. In fact, nearly 20 million people will be eligible to have their debt fully canceled under the new plan, Mr. Biden said. "An entire...
EDUCATION
CNET

Student Loan Forgiveness: How to Apply to Get Up to $20K in Student Debt Canceled

If you owe money on student loans, relief could be coming your way as up to $20,000 of that debt could soon be forgiven. Additionally, if you made payments on your student loans during the moratorium, you can request a refund from your loan servicer. The Biden administration has extended the pause on repaying student loans until January 2023.
EDUCATION
Business Insider

Georgia Democrats are increasingly concerned about Stacey Abrams' campaign against GOP Gov. Brian Kemp: report

Georgia Democrats are increasingly concerned about Abrams' campaign against Kemp, per The NYT. The 2022 gubernatorial race is a rematch of the 2018 contest between Abrams and the now-governor. While Warnock has connected well with some moderate Republicans, Abrams has trailed his numbers. Georgia Democrats have become increasingly concerned about...
GEORGIA STATE
Kiplinger

Student Loan Refunds Are Real, But You Might Not Be Eligible

With all the talk about President Biden’s student loan debt cancellation, you may be hearing about other ways to potentially maximize your student loan relief. One idea involves requesting a refund of student loan payments made during the pandemic pause. But it is important to know that not everyone is eligible for so-called federal student loan refunds.
COLLEGES
Fortune

A millennial who paid off $100K in student loans just months before Biden announced forgiveness says the president should ‘forgive all of it’

There was no confetti. No congratulations or fanfare of any kind. No one cheered for Steve, a 36-year-old software engineer in Texas, when he woke up at 6 a.m. on March 15, 2022, and made his final student loan payment. He didn’t think this moment would be so matter-of-fact, considering the huge—and at times painful—impact his loans had on his life.
TEXAS STATE
CNET

How to Apply for $10K-$20K Student Loan Debt Forgiveness

President Joe Biden on Wednesday announced his administration is canceling as much as $20,000 in student loan debt for borrowers who meet income guidelines. The administration is also extending the pause on repaying student loans till January 2023. While some borrowers may automatically see their debt forgiven by the Department...
COLLEGES
Cheddar News

U.S. to Cancel At Least $10,000 in Student Loan Debt for Those Earning Less Than $125,000 Per Year

President Biden announced the U.S. will cancel between $10,000 and $20,000 in student debt for Americans earning less than $125,000 per year while extending the pandemic-era pause on loan payments until the end of the year. Lower-income individuals will be eligible for additional relief. Former student loan policy expert at the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau and Co-Founder and CEO of Summer Will Sealy joins Cheddar News' Closing Bell to discuss.
EDUCATION
CNBC

White House fires back at Republicans planning to challenge student loan forgiveness

The Biden administration is firing back at Republicans considering bringing a legal challenge against President Joe Biden's historic move to forgive student debt. A White House spokesman, Abdullah Hasan, accused the GOP of double standards that punished the middle class. The Biden administration is firing back at Republicans considering bringing...
POTUS
Salon

Forgiven student loan debt may be taxed in certain states: report

US President Joe Biden addresses media representatives during a press conference at the NATO summit at the Ifema congress centre in Madrid, on June 30, 2022. (BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP via Getty Images) This article originally appeared on AlterNet. President Joe Biden's Student Loan Debt Relief Plan has provided much-needed relief for...
MINNESOTA STATE
Axios

Democrats get another chance to campaign on health care

For the second election cycle in a row, a Republican-appointed federal judge in Texas has given Democrats an opening to campaign on saving the Affordable Care Act — an opportunity they relish. Why it matters: Weaponizing the GOP's 2017 attempt to repeal and replace the ACA was hugely successful...
TEXAS STATE
Axios

House GOP's diversity bet

House Republicans are running more than 60 nominees of color on general election ballots nationwide, with Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) looking for a sequel to a 2020 cycle in which he more than doubled the number of GOP women in Congress. Why it matters: McCarthy is trying to win back...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Axios

Scoop: Larry Hogan's "tough on crime" push

As elements of his party feud over the FBI's search of Trump's Florida estate Mar-a-Lago, Maryland's Republican Gov. Larry Hogan is using his final weeks in office to launch a new "tough on crime" offensive, Axios has learned. Why it matters: Hogan is seeking to chart a political future as...
MARYLAND STATE
