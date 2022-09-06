Read full article on original website
Related
These student loans are not eligible for forgiveness
Millions of federal student loan holders have an opportunity to get relief with President Biden's new forgiveness plan to cancel $10,000 – possibly even more for some low-income borrowers – in student loan debt per borrower. Mr. Biden said he's keeping his "campaign promise" to "give working and middle-class families breathing room" before the federal student loan payment moratorium ends in January 2023. It may not be the $50,000 some Democrats requested, but it still helps a large portion of the 43 million federal student loan borrowers who collectively owe more than $1.7 trillion.While this plan doesn't apply to private student loan borrowers,...
How to apply for student loan forgiveness under Biden's new plan
President Biden made a massive student loan debt relief announcement on Wednesday, revealing he's canceling up to $20,000 in student loan debt for millions of Americans. In fact, nearly 20 million people will be eligible to have their debt fully canceled under the new plan, Mr. Biden said. "An entire...
Marco Rubio Slammed After Saying He Paid Off Student Loans by Writing Book
The Republican senator said Saturday that he thinks "the student loan thing in America is a big problem," and that it "needs to be fixed."
CNET
Student Loan Forgiveness: How to Apply to Get Up to $20K in Student Debt Canceled
If you owe money on student loans, relief could be coming your way as up to $20,000 of that debt could soon be forgiven. Additionally, if you made payments on your student loans during the moratorium, you can request a refund from your loan servicer. The Biden administration has extended the pause on repaying student loans until January 2023.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Georgia Democrats are increasingly concerned about Stacey Abrams' campaign against GOP Gov. Brian Kemp: report
Georgia Democrats are increasingly concerned about Abrams' campaign against Kemp, per The NYT. The 2022 gubernatorial race is a rematch of the 2018 contest between Abrams and the now-governor. While Warnock has connected well with some moderate Republicans, Abrams has trailed his numbers. Georgia Democrats have become increasingly concerned about...
Student Loan Refunds Are Real, But You Might Not Be Eligible
With all the talk about President Biden’s student loan debt cancellation, you may be hearing about other ways to potentially maximize your student loan relief. One idea involves requesting a refund of student loan payments made during the pandemic pause. But it is important to know that not everyone is eligible for so-called federal student loan refunds.
Student loan borrowers won't face a surprise federal tax bill after debt forgiveness, but 13 states could tax it like income
President Joe Biden announced up to $20,000 in student loan cancellation for some federal borrowers. Normally, that would be taxed on a federal level, but Democrats ensured that wouldn't happen last year. However, 13 states could tax the forgiven amount as if it were income. President Joe Biden finally made...
Biden is making it clear that his broad student-loan forgiveness plan is a 'one-time' action
Biden's administration is ensuring student-loan borrowers know the up-to $20,000 in debt relief is a "one-time" action.
IN THIS ARTICLE
A millennial who paid off $100K in student loans just months before Biden announced forgiveness says the president should ‘forgive all of it’
There was no confetti. No congratulations or fanfare of any kind. No one cheered for Steve, a 36-year-old software engineer in Texas, when he woke up at 6 a.m. on March 15, 2022, and made his final student loan payment. He didn’t think this moment would be so matter-of-fact, considering the huge—and at times painful—impact his loans had on his life.
Got an Alert That Your Federal Student Loan Payment Is Due? That Was a Mistake
Over 200,000 confident smiles cannot be wrong. With byte’s doctor-directed treatment, you can get straight teeth with convenience and discretion. Get started for $70 or less per month — just click here. Federal student loan borrowers were sent into a panic after receiving an email Thursday saying that...
CNET
How to Apply for $10K-$20K Student Loan Debt Forgiveness
President Joe Biden on Wednesday announced his administration is canceling as much as $20,000 in student loan debt for borrowers who meet income guidelines. The administration is also extending the pause on repaying student loans till January 2023. While some borrowers may automatically see their debt forgiven by the Department...
U.S. to Cancel At Least $10,000 in Student Loan Debt for Those Earning Less Than $125,000 Per Year
President Biden announced the U.S. will cancel between $10,000 and $20,000 in student debt for Americans earning less than $125,000 per year while extending the pandemic-era pause on loan payments until the end of the year. Lower-income individuals will be eligible for additional relief. Former student loan policy expert at the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau and Co-Founder and CEO of Summer Will Sealy joins Cheddar News' Closing Bell to discuss.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Do you have to pay taxes on student loan forgiveness? Yes, if you live in these 7 states
Arkansas, California, Indiana, Minnesota, Mississippi, North Carolina and Wisconsin could tax forgiven student loans as income.
Fact Check: Republicans Say 87% of American Adults Don't Have Student Loans
Student loans are a hot topic again after President Joe Biden's debt relief announcement. Just how many Americans still have college debt?
Princeton to cover all student costs for most families earning up to $100,000
Princeton University announced Thursday an expansion of its financial aid program that will allow most students from families earning up to $100,000 to pay nothing to attend the Ivy League college. Why it matters: Costs for higher education have risen dramatically in the past decade, a concern critics say won't...
CNBC
White House fires back at Republicans planning to challenge student loan forgiveness
The Biden administration is firing back at Republicans considering bringing a legal challenge against President Joe Biden's historic move to forgive student debt. A White House spokesman, Abdullah Hasan, accused the GOP of double standards that punished the middle class. The Biden administration is firing back at Republicans considering bringing...
Forgiven student loan debt may be taxed in certain states: report
US President Joe Biden addresses media representatives during a press conference at the NATO summit at the Ifema congress centre in Madrid, on June 30, 2022. (BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP via Getty Images) This article originally appeared on AlterNet. President Joe Biden's Student Loan Debt Relief Plan has provided much-needed relief for...
Democrats get another chance to campaign on health care
For the second election cycle in a row, a Republican-appointed federal judge in Texas has given Democrats an opening to campaign on saving the Affordable Care Act — an opportunity they relish. Why it matters: Weaponizing the GOP's 2017 attempt to repeal and replace the ACA was hugely successful...
House GOP's diversity bet
House Republicans are running more than 60 nominees of color on general election ballots nationwide, with Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) looking for a sequel to a 2020 cycle in which he more than doubled the number of GOP women in Congress. Why it matters: McCarthy is trying to win back...
Scoop: Larry Hogan's "tough on crime" push
As elements of his party feud over the FBI's search of Trump's Florida estate Mar-a-Lago, Maryland's Republican Gov. Larry Hogan is using his final weeks in office to launch a new "tough on crime" offensive, Axios has learned. Why it matters: Hogan is seeking to chart a political future as...
Axios
Washington, DC
92K+
Followers
49K+
Post
88M+
Views
ABOUT
Smart brevity worthy of your time, attention and trust.https://www.axios.com/
Comments / 0