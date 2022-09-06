Read full article on original website
2 Towns in Wisconsin Have Been Ranked as the Best Places To Live in the United StatesJoe MertensWisconsin State
Wisconsin BadgersThe LanternMadison, WI
IRONMAN Wisconsin Returns To Madison Sunday. Here's What You Need To KnowKevin AlexanderMadison, WI
Five sports bars in Wisconsin that are considered the best in the entire stateJoe MertensWisconsin State
Five charming places in Wisconsin that are considered the best areas to live in the stateJoe MertensWisconsin State
nbc15.com
Thousands to fill Alliant Energy Center for return of Great Wisconsin Quilt Show
Dane County plans to provide over $700,000 for community organizations to decrease opioid-related overdose deaths. With no more universal free lunch, most families will have to reapply for benefits. Updated: Sep. 7, 2022 at 10:31 PM CDT. |. As of July 2022, the COVID-19 waivers that provided free universal school...
nbc15.com
Dane County funds initiative for preventing fentanyl and opioid use
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Dane County plans to provide over $700,000 for community organizations to decrease opioid-related overdose deaths. According to Dane County Executive Joe Parisi, 149 people died due to an opiate overdose in 2021. Parisi also said fentanyl related deaths increased by 70% since 2016 in Dane County.
nbc15.com
Women at work: how to find career fulfillment
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Since the pandemic, many people have shifted their career focus from earning a paycheck to finding fulfillment. On Wednesday, BRAVA Magazine Editorial Director Shayna Mace sat down with NBC15 to talk all about women in business, and some of the advice she compiled in this issue of the magazine for career improvement.
nbc15.com
Alliant Energy Center to hold South Central Wisconsin job fair
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Job seekers across South Central Wisconsin are invited to attend a Madison job fair to connect with potential employers on Tuesday, Sept. 20. The fair, hosted by Madison Media Partners, will be held at the Alliant Energy Center. Madison Media Partners said the fair is one of the area’s largest and that it will host more than 120 employers from multiple industries, like health care, non-profits, tech, construction and retail. Companies that will be there include Trek, Kwik Trip and Journey Mental Health.
nbc15.com
Edgewood College solidifies new site for athletics
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Edgewood College announced the acquisition of a property in Fitchburg that will become the new home for Eagle Athletics and student recreation and wellness. The site was formerly a part of the O’Brien family; the family chose Edgewood College as their next choice of owners of...
nbc15.com
UW Health highlights mental health advocacy for National Suicide Prevention Week
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - To honor National Suicide Prevention Week, UW Health is reminding everyone that there is help available if you or someone you know is struggling. In July, the new Suicide and Crisis Lifeline number (988) dropped. It was created to help provide an effective alternative to 911, with the new number allowing callers to talk to trained crisis counselors 24/7.
Daily Cardinal
The student-ticket offer: buy one, use none
Madison, like other cities or towns home to a large public university, welcomed students to the campus and surrounding metropolitan area. Young adults have poured in from Wisconsin, the surrounding states and countries across the globe. After a quick unpacking, the dye games will start up, bars will see an...
nbc15.com
$5 million in Fast Forward Grants now available for employers to apply
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Up to $5 million in funding is available for businesses who are hoping to be able to train new workers and are looking for grants to create a new training program. The Department of Workforce Development is awarding grantees anywhere from $5,000 to $400,000 for employers...
nbc15.com
Schuster’s Farm corn maze focuses on increasing food access in Dane County
DEERFIELD, Wis. (WMTV) - You can’t imagine a more beautiful thing. Schuster’s Farm has announced their annual corn maze design, which centers around “Feel good food for all.”. Schuster’s Farm is partnering with Little John’s Kitchens to help raise awareness about decreasing food excess and increasing food...
nbc15.com
UW officials report, denounce anti-Semitic sidewalk chalk messages on campus
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - UW-Madison officials are denouncing several anti-Semitic sidewalk chalk messages found during the first day of classes, which they say targeted Jewish student groups. In a statement Thursday, officials confirmed several incidents of sidewalk chalk across campus labeling Jewish student groups as “racist,” “genocidal” and “having blood...
nbc15.com
Hilldale to welcome new store this fall
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Hilldale announced Thursday that they are welcoming a new store later this fall. J.McLaughlin is a clothing store for men and women that was founded in 1977 in New York and has expanded to over 160 nationwide since. The brand has one other Wisconsin location in...
Daily Cardinal
UW System considers a direct admissions program for Wisconsin high school students
Over the past two and a half years, the foundation of higher education has been put to the test. From COVID-19 in 2020 to the impacts of inflation, applying to college and access to higher education have experienced a downfall. In light of these complications and challenges, the University of...
nbc15.com
9 recommendations offered to improve equity, inclusion at Henry Vilas Zoo after evaluation
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Recommendations to improve equity and inclusion at the Henry Vilas Zoo were released Tuesday after an evaluation conducted with a research firm. Dane County Board of Supervisors contracted with Keen Independent Research at the end of 2021. Their goal was to understand better who is using the zoo, who is not visiting the zoo and what barriers they face, and identify solutions to those barriers.
nbc15.com
Madison man celebrates milestone in second chance at life
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - This month marks 20 years since a Madison man got an organ transplant when he needed it the most. In 2002, doctors told Kevin Corcoran he only had about 24 hours to live if he did not get a new liver. Corcoran said, at the time,...
For the Record: Dane County sheriff on ICE information sharing policies; MMSD superintendent on staff shortages
FTR: Madison schools superintendent on crisis in staffing Across the nation, schools are in crisis amid a shortage of teachers not seen in decades. The U.S. Department of Education earlier this summer said there were 280,000 teacher vacancies nationwide. In Madison, that storyline is similar: The Madison Metropolitan School District had nearly 600 vacancies at the beginning of the summer,...
newsfromthestates.com
Uneasy start to the school year in politically charged Waukesha
School districts across the state are navigating the effects of a highly charged political atmosphere as they go back to class this year. In May, Wisconsin Examiner reported that Republican lawmakers were approaching school libraries with a list of books parents felt should be removed. The list was just one facet of a much wider coordinated effort.
nbc15.com
USS Beloit crew meets World War II veterans in ship’s namesake
With no more universal free lunch, most families will have to reapply for benefits. As of July 2022, the COVID-19 waivers that provided free universal school lunches to students nationwide expired. DHS discusses updated COVID-19 recommendations. Updated: 1 hour ago. |. As the fall season approaches, cold and flu concerns...
nbc15.com
Madison Night Market holds final evening for the season
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The final Madison Night Market was held Thursday evening. It took place from 4 to 8 p.m. along State Street and Gilman Street. The market celebrates Madison’s creative culture. There were plenty of options for food, shopping and entertainment. More than 50 local businesses participated...
nbc15.com
Madison to reveal their first Rainbow Street Crossing
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Trying to find the end of a rainbow is normally almost impossible, but that shouldn’t be an issue on Thursday when Madison unveils its first Rainbow Street Crossing. The City of Madison and Friends of Madison Arts Commission will be holding a ribbon-cutting ceremony for...
nbc15.com
City officials unveil Madison’s first rainbow street crossing
Local athlete has “no plans of stopping,” after finishing 31 Ironman races. Birkelo has completed 31 Ironman races, and for 18 straight years, has competed in Ironman Wisconsin. A British transplant to Wisconsin shares her reaction to the passing of the Queen. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. The...
