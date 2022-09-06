ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Books & Literature

Who Was Mother Goose… Really? And What is the Meaning Behind Her Story?

By Jacob Uitti
American Songwriter
American Songwriter
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2AQjjW_0hkcW7QQ00

We’ve all heard the name. We’ve all enjoyed the stories, songs, and nursery rhymes attributed to her. But who was Mother Goose… really? And what is the meaning and story behind the figure?

That’s what we intend to uncover here. So, without further ado, let’s do just that.

Origins

Mother Goose has been known historically as the fantastical author of a collection of fairy tales and nursery rhymes, both in French and English.

The first known appearance of Mother Goose, in English, dates back to the early 1700s when the fairy tale collection from Charles Perrault, Contes de ma Mère l’Oye, was translated from French to English as Tales of My Mother Goose. Later, another collection of nursery rhymes known as Mother Goose’s Melody or Sonnets for the Cradle continued the popularity of the fictional figure, meaning fairy tales now had a mascot.

What was once believed to have been published by John Newbery in London in the 1760s, was later believed to be published in 1780 by Thomas Carnan, Newbery’s stepson.

Mother Hubbard

Prior to Mother Goose, readers in the 18th century were likely familiar with Mother Hubbard, a commonly-known figure in Edmund Spenser’s Mother Hubberd’s Tale in 1590. Fairy tales had also been attributed to Mother Burn, which was the pseudonym of Madame d’Aulnoy in the 1690s.

An early nod to the figure also appears in an aside in a versified French chronicle of weekly events from Jean Loret, known as La Muse Historique, which was collected in 1650. A remark by Loret, “comme un conte de la Mère Oye,” which means “like a Mother Goose story,” shows that the term was known even then.

Of course, it’s worth mentioning here, that mother geese often rest on nests, warming and then hatching their eggs, which beget their little chicks. So, it’s easy to associate a maternal figure, and one who sits with small kids, with these sorts of winged creatures.

More Contemporary Explanations

Katherine Elwes-Thomas noted in the 20th century that the image and name Mother Goose might be based upon ancient legends of the wife of King Robert II of France, known then as Bertha the Spinner or even “Goose-Footed Bertha,” who was described as coming up with imaginative stories that enraptured children.

Other notable scholars have written how Charlemagne’s mother, Bertrada of Laon, was known as the “goose-foot queen.” Some sources trace Mother Goose’s origin back to the biblical Queen of Sheba.

And stories of Bertha, who had a strange foot, exist in many languages, including old German, French, Latin, and Italian.

Jacob Grimm, of Grimm’s Fairytales, noted that these stories are related to the German figure Perchta or Bertha. The legend of Bertha la fileuse was associated with children, geese, and spinning or weaving. (Although, as with all things Grimm, there were darker connotations.)

American Explanation

Though there is evidence to the contrary, in the United States, it’s been said that the original Mother Goose was the Boston wife of Isaac Goose. She has two names in history, Elizabeth Foster Goose (1665-1758) and Mary Goose (d. 1690, age 42).

She was thought to be the second wife of Isaac, who brought six children of her own to the union to add to Isaac’s 10. Upon Isaac’s death, Elizabeth went to live with her eldest daughter, who had married Thomas Fleet, a publisher who lived on Pudding Lane (now Devonshire Street).

According to lore, “Mother Goose” would sing songs to her grandchildren all day or other children swarmed to hear them, too. It was thought her son-in-law gathered her jingles together and printed them. Though no evidence of such printing has been found and historians now believe this story was made up by Fleet’s great-grandson John Fleet Eliot in 1860.

Leading historians on nursery rhymes, Iona and Peter Opie, claim none of this is true and note that the term “Mother Goose” does not refer to any particular person.

Mother Goose: Main Character

Along with being the “author” of nursery rhymes, Mother Goose is the title character in one, “Old Mother Goose and the Golden Egg,” recorded by the Opies, a 15-stanza poem about a variety of adventures involving Mother Goose, an egg and her son Jack.

The reading of this story often included pantomime, first performed in London in 1806, the work of Thomas John Dibdin, titled, Harlequin and Mother Goose, or The Golden Egg.

The Witch, The Devil

Some versions of stories even depict Mother Goose as an old lady with a strong chin, who wears a tall pointed hat and flies beside a goose like a witch figure.

In another pantomime written in 1902, Mother Goose is tempted with wealth by the devil.

Modern Times

As time passes, more and more is attributed to Mother Goose. The name lands in many titles, including A dream of Mother Goose and other entertainments by J. C. Marchant and S. J. Mayhew (1908); Miss Muffet Lost and Found : a Mother Goose play by Katharine C. Baker (1915); The Modern Mother Goose: a play in three acts by Helen Hamilton (1916); and The Strike Mother Goose Settled by Evelyn Hoxie (2022).

In the United States, there is a granite statue of a flying Mother Goose by Frederick Roth at the entrance to the Ramsey Playfield in New York’s Central Park, which was installed in 1938. There are several other nursery rhyme characters carved into its sides, as well.

There is also a bronze rotating statue in the Rockport, Massachusetts public library.

Final Thoughts

While it’s clear there was likely no original, singular character in Mother Goose, the meaning behind the character is important. She’s the hearth around which people gather, a docile figure born to tell stories and raise children’s hearts.

Like the stories and rhymes attributed to her, there are likely several interpretations, origins, and theses that come to mind when discussing the figure, but what really matters is how you feel about her when you hear one of the stories.

She is motherhood, with feathers.

Photo by Universal History Archive/Getty Images

Comments / 1

Related
American Songwriter

In Memoriam: Behind the Meaning of the Traditional Song “God Save the Queen”

There is no doubt that Queen Elizabeth II will have a few pages in the history books, and in fact, she has already been written in. In early 2022, she celebrated 70 consecutive years on the throne and effectively became the longest-serving monarch of the United Kingdom and the other Commonwealth realms. Now, after celebrating the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee, the world is mourning as news of her death arrives.
WORLD
American Songwriter

The Meaning Behind “Cats in the Cradle” by Harry Chapin

The fractured relationship between a father and a son, from birth through adulthood is told verse by verse through Harry Chapin’s 1974 folk tale “Cats in the Cradle.”. Topping the charts when it was first released—and Chapin’s sole No. 1 hit— the opening track of his 1974 album Verities & Balderdash, “Cats in the Cradle,” has remained a folk-rock classic, reemerging on television and film for nearly five decades and a recent induction into the Grammy Hall of Fame in 2011.
MUSIC
Richard Scott

Archaeologists found what Jesus looks like.

Image byHeinrich Hofmann, Public domain, via Wikimedia Commons. Disclaimer: This article is only meant for informational and educational purposes. A major breakthrough in the Biblical archaeology, which claimed Jesus doesn't look like as everybody thinks.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Massachusetts State
Whiskey Riff

Dolly Parton Never Calls Her Husband Carl Dean By His Name… She Only Calls Him “Daddy”

Dolly Parton never ceases to make me laugh. She’s downright hilarious, and she always has a couple good one-liners up her sleeve for any interview she does. I’m sure that’s part of what’s kept her marriage to her husband of 55 years, Carl Dean, fresh and exciting. Though Carl chooses to intentionally stay out of the spotlight, Dolly often mentions him and what a solid marriage they’ve built over the years.
RELATIONSHIPS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jacob Grimm
Person
Charlemagne
Person
Edmund Spenser
Person
Charles Perrault
DoYouRemember?

Take A Look At These Photos Of Dolly Parton’s Childhood Home

Dolly Parton, the 11 Grammy Award winner, had always claimed that her family was poor while she was growing up. She and her 11 other siblings lived in a two-room log cabin, and yet she loved her humble beginnings so much that it inspired her to build a replica of her childhood home in the Dollywood theme park located in Pigeon Forge, Tennessee.
PIGEON FORGE, TN
The Guardian

The big picture: communal living in modern St Petersburg

In the 00s, French photographer Françoise Huguier documented the many Russians still living in crumbling communal houses commandeered during the revolution. During the 1917 revolution, the Bolsheviks seized the grand private houses in the centre of Moscow and St Petersburg and established each of them as a communal living space for 10 or more families. The kommunalka survived the Soviet years, but after the collapse of communism many were sold off and restored to private ownership. In St Petersburg, in particular, however, a housing crisis meant that a large number of the buildings remained communal. By the time the French photographer Françoise Huguier began to document them in 2001, perhaps 300,000 people still lived in these crumbling houses. Some had been resident since before the war.
VISUAL ART
American Songwriter

6 Artists Who Are Genres Unto Themselves

The hardest thing in music is to be recognizable. There is talent everywhere. So many people can play like whirling dervishes on piano or guitar. So many have lovely singing voices, from Mariah Carey to your mother-in-law. But the hardest thing is to turn on a song and within .5...
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Maternity#Iona And Peter Opie#Mascot#Sonnets#French
Daily Mail

Jane Austen letter in which young author cries that she must 'flirt her last' with lawyer who may have been inspiration for Pride And Prejudice's Mr Darcy goes on show for first time

It is a truth universally acknowledged that a risque letter from a famous author must be in search of an audience. A now the letter in which a young Jane Austen laments that she is to 'flirt her last' with an Irish lawyer rumoured to be the inspiration for Mr Darcy is to go on display to the public for the first time.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Books & Literature
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Country
France
Daily Mail

The nun Sister Monica Joan who was addicted to taking cabs and went straight to Heaven — by taxi...

When retired midwife Jennifer Worth read an article asking if there was a writer who ‘can do for midwifery what James Herriot did for vets’, she took up the challenge. Her three memoirs of delivering babies in one of the most deprived areas of London were the basis for the BBC’s hugely popular Call The Midwife, still going strong after 11 series.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
American Songwriter

American Songwriter

41K+
Followers
6K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Songwriters, musicians, and music enthusiasts trust American Songwriter to be their authentic home for the latest news and information from the music industry. Dedicated to the craft of music for the past 35 years, American Songwriter is an international website, magazine, and podcast network.

 http://americansongwriter.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy