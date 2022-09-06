Rockdale Magnet School’s Duc Le named National Student Council distinguished Student Leader

Read full article on original website
Rockdale County to begin livestreaming Board of Education meetings
CONYERS, GA–Rockdale County Public Schools began livestreaming the Board of Education meetings on Sept. 8, providing citizens the opportunity to view the meeting in real time. Recordings also will be posted to the district’s You Tube channel for later viewing. Live streaming began with the Board’s work session at...
Two Rockdale County, GA educators honored as Yale Educator Award recipients
ROCKDALE COUNTY, GA—Jennifer Harris and David Hornbeck of Rockdale Magnet School for Science and Technology in Conyers, Georgia have been recognized by the Yale Office of Undergraduate Admissions as recipients of the 2022 Yale Educator Award. The Yale Educator Recognition Program recognizes outstanding educators from around the world who...
City of Stone Mountain, GA appoints Darnetta K.Tyus as its new city manager
Today, Mayor Beverly Jones announced that Darnetta K. Tyus will be the City of Stone Mountain’s new City Manager. “We were looking for someone with passion, vision, energy, and experience who could communicate well, motivate people, become part of our community, and help us to move forward,” said Jones. “After consulting the Georgia Municipal Association and reviewing online applicants, we decided upon Darnetta K. Tyus. Ms. Tyus comes to us with a proven history of successful goal execution and impeccable references. We assessed her professional achievements and were very impressed with her ability to expediently initiate and execute projects in a timely and effective manner. We are very excited to have Darnetta Tyus join our team as City Manager.”
Rockdale Clerk of Courts, Conyers-Rockdale Library announce Law Library Speaker Series
CONYERS, GA – The Rockdale Clerk of Courts and the Conyers-Rockdale Library is pleased to announce the Law Library Speaker Series, which will cover a host of relevant topics presented by attorneys specializing in the subject areas covered. The programs are free and open to the public. The Law...
Rockdale County relaunches Veteran Transportation Program
ROCKDALE COUNTY, GA– Rockdale County is relaunching its Veteran Transportation Program via the specially-designed vehicle called the “Eagle.”. The program assists honorably discharged Rockdale County veterans of any age with trips to the Veterans Hospital in Decatur and the VA clinics in Stockbridge and Covington. Veterans may be...
Springfield Baptist Church in Conyers, GA mobilizes to send bottled water to help with crisis in Jackson, MS
CONYERS, GA—In response to Jackson, Mississippi’s water crisis, Springfield Baptist Church in Conyers is mobilizing to send bottled water to Jackson. According to news reports, rainfall of historic proportions flooded Mississippi’s Pearl River, triggering equipment failures at the O.B. Curtis water treatment plant in Jackson, MS, the state’s capitol city. Officials say some 150,000 residents are without safe drinking water as a result of the crisis.
DeKalb County Parks to host fall netball registration kick-off
DECATUR GA– DeKalb County Recreation, Parks and Cultural Affairs is partnering with Netball America – Be An Inspiration GoGirlGo! Atlanta to host a kick-off registration event on Sept.10, 2 to 5 p.m., at Redan Recreation Center, 1839 Phillips Road, Lithonia. The event will include a free netball demonstration...
DeKalb County CEO Thurmond announces plans for county’s bicentennial birthday commemoration
DECATUR, GA—Today, DeKalb County CEO Michael Thurmond announced the establishment of a DeKalb Bicentennial Commission that will lead a year-long series of events that will commemorate and celebrate the county’s 200-year history. The bicentennial commemoration will officially begin on Dec. 9, 2022, the 200th anniversary of the founding...
Atlanta Press Club Loudermilk-Young Debate Series to host General Election debates for federal, state candidates
ATLANTA—The Atlanta Press Club Loudermilk-Young Debate Series will host General Election debates for U.S. Senate, Governor, Secretary of State, Lt. Governor, Attorney General, Agriculture Commissioner, Insurance Commissioner, Labor Commissioner, State School Superintendent and U.S. Congressional Districts One, Two, Six, Seven, Ten, Thirteen and Fourteen. The debate series will take place at Georgia Public Broadcasting, 260 14th Street, NW, Atlanta, on Oct. 16-18.
Cedar Grove, Columbia head for Top 10 battles, five games set for DeKalb stadiums this weekend
Five high school football games are set for DeKalb County stadiums this weekend, while ranked teams, Cedar Grove and Columbia, travel to face a pair of Top 10 ranked opponents from high classifications. The Class 3A No. 1 ranked Cedar Grove Saints (2-0) put it on the line heading to...
Stone Mountain Park to host 54th annual Yellow Daisy Festival Sept. 8-11
STONE MOUNTAIN, GA– Featuring more than 350 artists from across the United States, Stone Mountain Park’s 54th annual Yellow Daisy Festival will take place Sept. 8-11. New in 2022, will be theYellow Daisy Vintage Village. Located within the lower meadow of Yellow Daisy Festival, vendors from across the globe will showcase antiques, vintage collectibles, and amazing farmhouse chic home goods and décor.
Atlanta City Council issues statement following passing of Queen Elizabeth II
ATLANTA — The Atlanta City Council issued the following statement after the passing on Sept. 8, 2022 of Queen Elizabeth II at age 96:. “Our deepest sympathies are with the family of Queen Elizabeth II and the people of Britain. Her reign represents an incredible longevity, one that spanned more than a dozen presidential administrations and prime ministerships. Through it all, she remained committed to the obligations as the sovereign of a nation and was a witness to a transformational time in the histories of both Britain and the United States. She inspired countless people across the world and in many ways, was the embodiment of grace, diplomacy, and duty to country.”
Smyrna woman arrested during contraband drop attempt at DeKalb County Jail
DECATUR, GA– The suspect drove up to the rear of the DeKalb County Jail beyond the “Authorized Vehicles Only” sign and parked in a spot reserved for the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office Fugitive Unit. Smyrna, Georgia resident Cara Leanne Johnson, 34, was arrested on Sept. 4,...
