News On 6
Suspect, Victim Identified Following Homicide In NW OKC
The suspect and victim have been identified following a homicide that happened Thursday morning in northwest Oklahoma City, according to Oklahoma City police. Officers said they were called to do a welfare check at a home at around 8:30 a.m. near Northwest 37th Street and North Council Road. Two people...
Person shot in Oklahoma City
A person was shot in Oklahoma City, Thursday afternoon, and police are investigating.
News On 6
Man, Teenage Girl Shot In Northeast Oklahoma City
A man and a teenage girl were shot Thursday night in Northeast Oklahoma City. It happened in the 2100 block of N. Jordan Ave. just before 9 p.m. Both were taken to local hospitals with non-life threatening injuries. Police do not have a description of the suspect at this time.
KOCO
Suspect search underway after Oklahoma City dispensary burglary
OKLAHOMA CITY — Authorities are searching for suspects after an Oklahoma City dispensary was broken into early Thursday morning. Shortly before 2 a.m., as many as six suspects broke through the front window of a dispensary near Interstate 240 and Sunnylane Road with welding glass cylinders. Police said the...
Woman shot in NE Oklahoma City, suspect loose
A woman was rushed from an Oklahoma City residence to a hospital after she was shot Tuesday afternoon.
okcfox.com
Woman finds hidden cameras in Northwest Oklahoma City Airbnb
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Oklahoma City police filed a search warrant for a NW OKC Airbnb after a woman found hidden cameras all over the bedroom and bathroom area of her room. Police say a woman was intending to stay at the Air BnB for the weekend of Aug. 5.
KOCO
Man arrested after attempted rape in Oklahoma City
OKLAHOMA CITY — Police arrested a man they say followed a woman home from an Oklahoma City park and tried to rape her. A woman told police she was walking in a park near Melrose Lane and Rockwell Avenue Sunday morning. She said the suspect was also walking in the park, according to police.
News On 6
Oklahoma City Police Investigating Shooting In NW OKC
Oklahoma City police are investigating after a person was shot in the leg Wednesday evening. The shooting happened in the 7300 block of Lyrewood Lane just before 6:30 p.m. EMSA and firefighters were treating the victim at the scene. Police say the suspects fled in a white car. Police believe...
News On 6
OCPD: Arrest Made After Metro Woman Shot In Stomach
The Oklahoma City Police Department has made an arrest after a metro woman was shot in the stomach. Police have identified Malik Abrams as the suspect. Friends of the victim said to News 9 that an argument over Abrams' being cut-off of the victim's phone plan is what led to the shooting.
okcfox.com
OKCPD searching for man who stole elderly woman's coin purse at dollar store
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Oklahoma City Police are looking for a man who stole a woman's coin purse as she was checking out at a dollar store in SW OKC. According to police, the 84-year-old victim accidentally dropped some items while she was checking out. The man in the pictureabove acted as if he was helping her collect the items that fell, but while doing so, he helped himself to her coin purse.
1600kush.com
Perkins man accused of choking 13-year-old girl
(Stillwater, Okla.) — A 33-year-old Perkins man accused of choking a 13-year-old female relative on three occasions at his residence has been ordered to appear in court on Oct. 3 when he can seek a preliminary hearing on three counts of child abuse alleged to have occurred between June 12 and July 4.
news9.com
Shots Fired At Grady County Home, Manhunt Underway
Law enforcement in Grady County is hunting for a man who they say fired a shot in his parents home. It happened on County Street 2800 near Rush Springs. According to police, Michael Pearson got into a fight with his father at the home. He fired a shot during the altercation but nobody was hit.
Construction bolts flatten tires in Oklahoma City
An unusual road hazard flattened the tires of several vehicles traveling on the Broadway Extension in Oklahoma City.
OKC Grandmother Accused Of Killing Granddaughter Accepts Lawyer To Defend Her
An Oklahoma City grandmother accused of killing her toddler granddaughter has decided not to represent herself in her upcoming murder trial. In July, Becky Vreeland asked a Cleveland County judge to allow her to act as her own attorney. According to the DA, in court Wednesday Vreeland changed her mind.
News On 6
OCPD: 2 Suspects Accused Of Firing Shots In Paseo District
Two allegedly drunk suspects are accused in a rolling gun battle of sorts. Oklahoma City police said they fired off a number of rounds while driving Monday night near North Dewey Avenue and West Hill Street. When officers caught up to them, officers said Josh Odom and Keaton Fields were...
Father Arrested After Neighbors Find Daughter Wandering In Rain
A metro father was arrested and accused of losing his three and four-year-old children. Police responded to the man's home near South Mustang Rd and Reno after a neighbor reported a little girl wandering the streets in the rain. According to neighbors, it’s a regular occurrence and while they didn’t...
okcfox.com
Police hoping to get medical records on man accused of killing Oklahoma County deputy
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Oklahoma City police have filed for a search warrant in an effort to get SSM Health to release records relating to Benjamin Plank, the man accused of fatally shooting a county deputy last month while eviction papers were being served. Authorities want to see if...
Oklahoma County deputy saves man from overdosing on Fentanyl
A deputy with the Oklahoma County Sheriff’s Office received praise Wednesday after saving a man’s life over Labor Day weekend. When the clock was ticking as a man overdosed on Fentanyl, the deputy stayed calm and jumped into action.
Norman Woman Believes She’s A Victim Of Latest TikTok Challenge
A troubling trend on social media led to the theft of thousands of cars across the nation. A woman in Norman believes she was nearly one of those victims. There are many questions Sarah Carp-Moore has about how her Kia Soul ended up in its current state. “I don’t see...
KOCO
Woman reported missing out of Midwest City found in ravine in Spencer
SPENCER, Okla. — A woman reported missing out of Midwest City was found in a ravine in Spencer. KOCO 5 learned new information on Tuesday about the woman found dead in a crashed car. A memorial has started at 35th Street and Douglas Boulevard where on Monday, a car...
