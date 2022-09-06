ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma City, OK

Comments / 3

Related
News On 6

Suspect, Victim Identified Following Homicide In NW OKC

The suspect and victim have been identified following a homicide that happened Thursday morning in northwest Oklahoma City, according to Oklahoma City police. Officers said they were called to do a welfare check at a home at around 8:30 a.m. near Northwest 37th Street and North Council Road. Two people...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
News On 6

Man, Teenage Girl Shot In Northeast Oklahoma City

A man and a teenage girl were shot Thursday night in Northeast Oklahoma City. It happened in the 2100 block of N. Jordan Ave. just before 9 p.m. Both were taken to local hospitals with non-life threatening injuries. Police do not have a description of the suspect at this time.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KOCO

Suspect search underway after Oklahoma City dispensary burglary

OKLAHOMA CITY — Authorities are searching for suspects after an Oklahoma City dispensary was broken into early Thursday morning. Shortly before 2 a.m., as many as six suspects broke through the front window of a dispensary near Interstate 240 and Sunnylane Road with welding glass cylinders. Police said the...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Del City, OK
Oklahoma City, OK
Crime & Safety
Del City, OK
Crime & Safety
City
Oklahoma City, OK
Local
Oklahoma Crime & Safety
KOCO

Man arrested after attempted rape in Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY — Police arrested a man they say followed a woman home from an Oklahoma City park and tried to rape her. A woman told police she was walking in a park near Melrose Lane and Rockwell Avenue Sunday morning. She said the suspect was also walking in the park, according to police.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
News On 6

Oklahoma City Police Investigating Shooting In NW OKC

Oklahoma City police are investigating after a person was shot in the leg Wednesday evening. The shooting happened in the 7300 block of Lyrewood Lane just before 6:30 p.m. EMSA and firefighters were treating the victim at the scene. Police say the suspects fled in a white car. Police believe...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gary Knight
News On 6

OCPD: Arrest Made After Metro Woman Shot In Stomach

The Oklahoma City Police Department has made an arrest after a metro woman was shot in the stomach. Police have identified Malik Abrams as the suspect. Friends of the victim said to News 9 that an argument over Abrams' being cut-off of the victim's phone plan is what led to the shooting.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
okcfox.com

OKCPD searching for man who stole elderly woman's coin purse at dollar store

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Oklahoma City Police are looking for a man who stole a woman's coin purse as she was checking out at a dollar store in SW OKC. According to police, the 84-year-old victim accidentally dropped some items while she was checking out. The man in the pictureabove acted as if he was helping her collect the items that fell, but while doing so, he helped himself to her coin purse.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
1600kush.com

Perkins man accused of choking 13-year-old girl

(Stillwater, Okla.) — A 33-year-old Perkins man accused of choking a 13-year-old female relative on three occasions at his residence has been ordered to appear in court on Oct. 3 when he can seek a preliminary hearing on three counts of child abuse alleged to have occurred between June 12 and July 4.
PERKINS, OK
news9.com

Shots Fired At Grady County Home, Manhunt Underway

Law enforcement in Grady County is hunting for a man who they say fired a shot in his parents home. It happened on County Street 2800 near Rush Springs. According to police, Michael Pearson got into a fight with his father at the home. He fired a shot during the altercation but nobody was hit.
GRADY COUNTY, OK
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#City Police#Police Sergeant#Violent Crime#Okc Bedroom Window
News On 6

OCPD: 2 Suspects Accused Of Firing Shots In Paseo District

Two allegedly drunk suspects are accused in a rolling gun battle of sorts. Oklahoma City police said they fired off a number of rounds while driving Monday night near North Dewey Avenue and West Hill Street. When officers caught up to them, officers said Josh Odom and Keaton Fields were...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety

Comments / 0

Community Policy