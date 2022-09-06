ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lebanon County, PA

alexis andracchio
2d ago

He should not be allowed to run,he was one of the Head leaders that was involved in the January 6th Insurrection, his ugly face was all over the place,even had bus loads of SAWDUST BRAIN PUPPETS behind him. He's to sure of himself, another LOSER,GO BLUE ALL THE WAY💙💙💙💙

Scheherazade
2d ago

Another overconfident windbag. He is planning his transition? First you need to get the majority vote. Wait, you are republican, you will not get the majority vote and then you will stomp your feet and cry you were cheated. Republicans, you need a new game, trump wore this one out.

Verdad
2d ago

I will not vote for any Democrat that embraced governor wolf's mandates, that deemed select buisnesses as non essential and forcing covid patients into long-term Healthcare facilities where the bulk of our covid deaths happened...

PennLive.com

Senate candidate Oz pivots to Pa. suburbs that have left the GOP

PHILADELPHIA — In his U.S. Senate primary campaign, Republican Mehmet Oz clung to former President Donald Trump, wielding his endorsement to help sway Republican voters. The surrogates, and locations, point to a political reality that Oz and nearly every Pennsylvania Republican faces: Trump’s voter base, on its own, almost certainly isn’t enough to win statewide.
abc27.com

When does early voting start in Pennsylvania for 2022 primary?

(WHTM) – The Pennsylvania primary election for Senator and Governor is just weeks away and Pennsylvania voters are beginning to ask when does early voting start in Pennsylvania?. As soon as ballots are ready, Pennsylvania voters can request, receive, vote, and cast their mail-in or absentee ballot at their...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Pocono Update

Gov. Wolf Issues Executive Order Expanding Voter Registration

The Governor has taken unilateral action to expand voter registration for eligible residents. PENNSYLVANIA STATE | On Sept 7, 2022, Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf signed Executive Order 2022-03. The order designates seven existing government entities as Voter Registration Distribution Agencies (VRDA). As such, they will be required to provide voter registration literature and services to eligible Pennsylvanians.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
PennLive.com

Flashes of blue in historically red South-Central Pennsylvania | Opinion

In South Central Pennsylvania, Republican extremism and Democratic voter registration gains could sweep Democrats into regional relevance for the first time in decades. While Republicans have made registration gains statewide in recent years, they still trail Democrats by about half a million voters and the critical South Central region — specifically Dauphin and Cumberland Counties — is evidently bucking the trend.
WGAL

Dr. Mehmet Oz's campaign issues statement in response to Fetterman

The Dr. Mehmet Oz campaign released the following statement on the Fetterman campaign after it told Politico that it would debate. "Big news. John Fetterman has agreed to debate at a secret debate. We don't know where. We don't how, it's a big secret," Brittany Yanick, communications director for Dr. Oz for Senate.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Washington Examiner

The realities of covering John Fetterman

BRADDOCK, Pennsylvania — On May 13, just days before the May party primary here in the Keystone State, Lt. Gov. John Fetterman suffered a stroke while on the campaign trail in Lancaster in his run for his party’s nomination for U.S. Senate. As reporters and supporters noticed his...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
local21news.com

PA Turnpike in more debt than entire state gov't, auditor general says

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WJAC) — Pennsylvania Auditor General Timothy DeFoor announced Wednesday that an audit of the Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission revealed that it has accumulated more debt than the entire Pennsylvania state government. “Today, the Pennsylvania Turnpike has more debt than the entire state government of Pennsylvania, and the only...
PennLive.com

PennLive.com

