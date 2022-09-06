Read full article on original website
News Channel 25
91 Texas state troopers responded to the Uvalde massacre. Their bosses have deflected scrutiny and blame.
Ever since the Uvalde elementary school shooting left 19 students and two teachers dead, blame for the delayed response has been thrust on local law enforcement. The school police chief was fired and the city’s acting police chief was suspended. But the only statewide law enforcement agency, the Texas...
Dye spill leaves behind a mess on South Carolina interstate
There was a colorful mess on Interstate-85 in Spartanburg County, South Carolina. Officials say a 55-gallon drum of dye fell out of an overturned trailer Tuesday afternoon. Crews spent hours cleaning up the mess and traffic was halted, causing a backup for miles. "While the colors are pretty, we're pretty...
'It’s destroying me': Storm after storm, climate change increases strain on Texans’ mental health
HOUSTON — The first thing Dana Jones, 61, tells you to do when you enter her gray-blue house in Melrose Park is walk along the off-white tile, up and down, through her dining room, while she watches carefully for your reaction. “Do you feel it?” she asks.
Faces of Fort Hood: Captain Arnoud Stopples, Dutch soldier stationed at Fort Hood
FORT HOOD, Texas — Fort Hood is one of the nation's largest army installations housing thousands of soldiers, but America is not the only country that has troops there. Captain Arnoud Stopples is a soldier with the royal Netherlands Army working alongside the Royal Netherlands Air Force as a signals officer keeping their communications equipment safe and operating at 100 percent.
Politics & pandemic are driving Texas teachers to consider quitting, survey finds
Results from a new online survey of K-12 teachers in Texas, released on Thursday, shows most “seriously considered” leaving the profession this year, a 19% increase from two years ago. For its third annual survey on teacher satisfaction, the Charles Butt Foundation last spring sent an online questionnaire...
EXCLUSIVE: Fort Hood Commanding General speaks on major accomplishments under his command
FORT HOOD, Texas — The man in command of Fort Hood fort the past few years is close to passing that responsibility to someone else. Lieutenant General Pat White has spent decades fighting for his country and for the past few years, he has commanded Fort Hood and our nation’s largest armored Corps, III Corps.
Tarrant County’s Republican county judge backs Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick’s Democratic challenger
"Tarrant County’s Republican county judge backs Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick’s Democratic challenger" was first published by The Texas Tribune, a nonprofit, nonpartisan media organization that informs Texans — and engages with them — about public policy, politics, government and statewide issues. Sign up for The Brief,...
Drier to end week in Central Texas
CENTRAL TEXAS — Today starts a much drier pattern in Central Texas. The system responsible for our multiple rain chances continues to rotate off to the east, which is sending drier air over our area. While it will still be a little humid due to recent rainfall, you will notice a slight dip in humidity with this drier air. Temperatures will also be a tad cooler, in the low 90s, and rain chances will be much lower. An isolated shower is still possible, but its a very low chance.
