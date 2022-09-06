ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Unsheltered Truth’: Submit your town hall questions for panelists

By Kaitlin Flanigan
PORTLAND, Ore. ( KOIN ) — KOIN 6 News is bringing together lawmakers, non-profit leaders and experts for an hour-long town hall discussion on Portland’s humanitarian emergency.

The panelists will discuss the issues surrounding homelessness and dynamic solutions to the growing crisis.

“The Unsheltered Truth: Searching for Solutions” airs on Wednesday, Sept. 21. We want to hear from you. Fill out the form below and your questions may be asked by Jeff Gianola to the panelists

The town hall special airs on Wednesday, Sept. 21, at 7 p.m. and will be hosted by longtime anchor Jeff Gianola.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

