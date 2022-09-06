ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Morgan County, AL

7 charged after overdoses, death linked to suspected Decatur drug house

Seven people face charges after police linked multiple overdoses – including one that ended in death – to a Decatur home. The Decatur Police Department’s Vice/Narcotics Unit and SWAT team searched the residence in the 200 block of George Drive SW on Wednesday after reports of the overdoses as well as drug sales.
DECATUR, AL
1 person transported to hospital after Huntsville shooting

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - One person was taken to Huntsville Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries after a shooting happened on Thursday. The shooting took place at Alaska Avenue and Fairbanks Street around 2:40 p.m., according to a Huntsville Police Department spokesperson. This story will be updated once further information is released.
HUNTSVILLE, AL
Suspect wanted in Blount County homicide captured in Walker County

A man sought in connection with a deadly shooting in Blount County was taken into custody Wednesday in Walker County. Norman Wayne Griffin, 57, was captured Wednesday in the woods behind a residence on River Road in Cordova, according to the Walker County Sheriff’s Office. The arrest was made by the U.S. Marshal’s Gulf Coast Regional Fugitive Task Force, Walker County deputies and Cordova police.
WALKER COUNTY, AL
Trial for Huntsville magistrate scheduled to start Tuesday

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The bench trial for a Huntsville magistrate is scheduled to start Tuesday afternoon. Daniel Todd Cranor is facing a menacing charge following an encounter he had in May. He is accused of pulling a gun on a man named Bobby Lee. Lee says he confronted his...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
ADOC: Elmore Correctional Facility administrator retiring following arrest

ELMORE, Ala. (WSFA) - The Alabama Department of Corrections confirms a warden at Elmore Correctional Facility will leave his post following an arrest last week. An ADOC representative said Jeffery Baldwin, who is warden II at the prison, was arrested in Cullman on Aug. 30 for suspicion of driving under the influence.
ELMORE, AL
18-year-old charged with murder in Huntsville slaying

A Huntsville teen has been charged with murder in connection with a shooting death last week. Huntsville police said Jerry Tate Ingram, 18, was arrested and charged with murder in connection with the death of Jaylen Hill, 18, on Friday, Sept. 2. According to police, investigator believe Ingram and Hill...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
Not Guilty verdict reached for Huntsville Magistrate

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The bench trial for a Huntsville magistrate started on Tuesday and a not guilty verdict was reached. Daniel Todd Cranor was facing a menacing charge following an encounter he had in May. He was accused of pulling a gun on a man named Bobby Lee. Lee...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
HEMSI confirms plane crash at Huntsville Executive Airport

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - There has been a plane crash at the Huntsville Executive Airport on Thursday. According to a spokesperson with Huntsville Emergency Medical Services, Inc. (HEMSI), two people were on board the plane. The spokesperson said both people were taken to Huntsville Hospital to be looked at by medical personnel.
HUNTSVILLE, AL
Rape, burglary suspect captured in Morgan County after months-long search

The Morgan County Sheriff's Office has ended its months-long search for a Hartselle man wanted on multiple warrants. Trenton Turner Reed, 27, was arrested Wednesday. He is suspected of second-degree rape, first-degree burglary, third-degree burglary and obstructing justice. The sheriff's office announced their search in March and asked for the...
MORGAN COUNTY, AL

