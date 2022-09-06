Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Did This Billionaire Kill Himself To Avoid Prison?Jeffery MacHouston, TX
Wells Fargo Offers Zero Down Payment for Houston ResidentsTom HandyHouston, TX
City of Houston pays tribute to Queen Elizabeth IIhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Missing Child Found After Forty YearsSam H ArnoldHouston, TX
Flooding in Mississippi Causes Houston, Texas Residents to HelpTom HandyHouston, TX
papercitymag.com
An Insider Guide to New York’s Art Fair —The Standouts, Discoveries, and Texas’ Best
Kesewa Aboah exhibits at 12.26. (Photo by Indigo Lewen) 28 years ago — a lifetime ago in contemporary art, and nearly a decade before the first Art Basel Miami Beach was staged — a micro art fair was born that would go on to shape both the New York and U.S. collecting scene for a generation to come. It eclipsed the then-dominate Art Expo in Chicago and built a brand, with curatorial chops and a commitment to diversity and inclusion.
papercitymag.com
Check Out This Living Mural With Moss Graffiti — A Houston Artist Creates an Indoor Wonder in Dallas
Shelbi Nicole's Good Earth mural provides a stunning backdrop to the sculpture of the company's logo. (Photo courtesy the artist.) Houston artist Shelbi Nicole has unveiled her first big project in Dallas. It’s a new, two-story indoor “living” mural for the city’s Good Earth Inc., a landscaping management and remediation company.
papercitymag.com
Dining in the Dark Hits Houston — Eating a Meal While Blindfolded at a Top Restaurant
Dining in the dark events are cropping up all over the country. (Photo by Ralph Smith) Up for a food adventure? How’s this for a challenge: Dining in the dark. We’re not talking merely by candlelight or atmospheric lighting so low that you have to pull out a pair of readers to make your way through the menu. No, we mean dark as in you would be blindfolded as you dine upon a three-course meal, each course a complete and utter surprise.
Woodlands Online& LLC
Market Street Names Performers For Fall 2022 Concert Series
THE WOODLANDS, TX -- Live music at Market Street is back as the Fall Concert Series lineup features artists performing Top 40, country, cover favorites and more, every Thursday, September 22 through October 27 from 6:00 – 8:30 p.m. Sponsored by Sewell Automotive, Market Street’s 2022 Fall Concert Series...
Houston Happens – Racism in Real Estate and a coyote sighting in Pecan Grove
HOUSTON (KIAH) A big show Thursday on Houston Happens. We sit down with a local realtor to talk about racism in real estate, we will tell you what that looks like and what it means. Plus, officials are warning Pecan Grove residents of a coyote that’s been roaming the area. We will show you the […]
Harry Potter's Yule Ball Celebration Heading to Houston, Only One in U.S.
Harry Potter: A Yule Ball Celebration is heading to The Bayou City in November and it'll be the only U.S. city to host the event.
The Trailblazing Story of Legendary Rancher Charles Goodnight Comes to Life at Houston Exhibition
Legendary Texas rancher Charles Goodnight was born in Illinois on March 5, 1836. One day later, in San Antonio de Bexar, the Alamo fell to the Mexican army. Before his 10th birthday, Goodnight rode bareback behind his family’s wagon as they trekked southwest to Texas, the newest state in the Union. By the time of his death in 1929 at the age of 93, the weathered trailblazer was revered as “the Father of the Texas Panhandle” for founding the JA Ranch, the region’s first cattle ranch.
Texans For Life! 7 Celebrities You Didn’t Know Were Born In Texas
There are certain celebrities that have so much pride being from Texas, they make it known on a regular basis. Matthew McConaughey, Eva Longoria, Beyonce born and raised in H-town. But there are a few that were born here that you may not realize. I was today years old when I realized that some of my very favorite actors hail from the Lone Star State. Let's play, born in Texas or not?
Racism in real estate, local realtor works to stop trend
HOUSTON (KIAH) – Wells Fargo is giving Harris County $7.5 million in grant money to go towards making homeownership affordable for communities of color. This is one step in stopping racism in real estate. Houston Happens host Maggie Flecknoe sat down with local realtor, Noel Collier to talk more about this topic and what can […]
thewoodlandstx.com
The Woodlands Area Events This Weekend
FRIDAY EVENTS - SEP 9TH:. * Best of Broadway: An Evening of Broadway's Best Duets...and More. Spend an evening being entertained with some of the best duets from Broadway at the Glad Cultural Center. * Coffee & Support at Canopy Cancer Survivorship Center. Coffee & Support is a weekly gathering...
Woodlands Online& LLC
Reach for the stars – Jefferson Starship plays Dosey Doe this week
THE WOODLANDS, TX – Over the years, it has been known by different names and represented by different voices, but – no matter what incarnation – the band nowadays known as Jefferson Starship has established itself as a musical mainstay rapidly approaching its 50th anniversary of chart-smashing tunes. And the band, fronted by GRAMMY-nominated Cathy Richardson, is hitting Dosey Doe - The Big Barn this Wednesday evening.
advocatemag.com
Lake Highlands grad pulls off momentous USS Texas ship departure
A battleship that was active during World War I and World War II departed from its post near Houston to Galveston for extensive repairs. The ship’s journey also has a neighborhood connection. Pearson Smith, a 2010 LHHS grad, helped with the USS Texas (also known as The Battleship Texas)...
Resident near Houston claims $1 million Powerball Texas Lottery ticket prize
It's a great day to claim a seven-figure win from the Texas Lottery don't you think?
birchrestaurant.com
15 Best Chinese Restaurants in Houston, TX (Photos & Maps)
Houston, TX, is home to many delicious Chinese restaurants. From authentic Sichuan cuisine to Hong Kong-style dim sum, there’s something for everyone to enjoy. Here are our picks for the best Chinese restaurants in Houston. China Garden Restaurant. The China Garden Restaurant serves authentic Sichuan cuisine, and the dishes...
Houston Methodist Willowbrook Hospital planning Tomball, Magnolia expansions
Houston Methodist Willowbrook Hospital is planning to expand its services in Tomball and Magnolia in 2023. (Community Impact Newspaper staff) Houston Methodist Willowbrook Hospital is planning to double the size of its Tomball Primary Group clinic and open an emergency care center in Magnolia in a series of expansions expected to be completed in 2023, according to Stefanie Peeler, the senior communications specialist for the hospital.
If You Love Vintage Houses, You Can Own This 1920s Texas Home
We're always fascinated by interesting houses you can find off of websites like Zillow. We've talked about the house that comes with its own batcave (perfect if you wish to be the Batman), the house that came with a noose & we can't forget about the multi-million dollar mansion that hosted some...extreme parties.
houstononthecheap.com
Come and enjoy the popular outdoor event – Sip and Stroll at Houston Arboretum!!!
Come celebrate the start of fall with this popular outdoor event Sip and Stroll at the Houston Arboretum on Friday, Sept. 23 and enjoy a quiet evening out on the Arboretum trails. Your sunset walk will include two glasses of wine or Saint Arnold beer, delicious cheese and charcuterie from...
Click2Houston.com
Groundbreaking ceremony held for monument honoring Vietnam veterans
HOUSTON – A ceremony was held Wednesday for the groundbreaking of a monument that will honor fallen warriors and preserve history. The new monument will be erected at Veteran’s Memorial Park. For the first time, people will be able to come and honor those from Houston killed in...
