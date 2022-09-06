ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

papercitymag.com

An Insider Guide to New York’s Art Fair —The Standouts, Discoveries, and Texas’ Best

Kesewa Aboah exhibits at 12.26. (Photo by Indigo Lewen) 28 years ago — a lifetime ago in contemporary art, and nearly a decade before the first Art Basel Miami Beach was staged — a micro art fair was born that would go on to shape both the New York and U.S. collecting scene for a generation to come. It eclipsed the then-dominate Art Expo in Chicago and built a brand, with curatorial chops and a commitment to diversity and inclusion.
papercitymag.com

Dining in the Dark Hits Houston — Eating a Meal While Blindfolded at a Top Restaurant

Dining in the dark events are cropping up all over the country. (Photo by Ralph Smith) Up for a food adventure? How’s this for a challenge: Dining in the dark. We’re not talking merely by candlelight or atmospheric lighting so low that you have to pull out a pair of readers to make your way through the menu. No, we mean dark as in you would be blindfolded as you dine upon a three-course meal, each course a complete and utter surprise.
Woodlands Online& LLC

Market Street Names Performers For Fall 2022 Concert Series

THE WOODLANDS, TX -- Live music at Market Street is back as the Fall Concert Series lineup features artists performing Top 40, country, cover favorites and more, every Thursday, September 22 through October 27 from 6:00 – 8:30 p.m. Sponsored by Sewell Automotive, Market Street’s 2022 Fall Concert Series...
The Trailblazing Story of Legendary Rancher Charles Goodnight Comes to Life at Houston Exhibition

Legendary Texas rancher Charles Goodnight was born in Illinois on March 5, 1836. One day later, in San Antonio de Bexar, the Alamo fell to the Mexican army. Before his 10th birthday, Goodnight rode bareback behind his family’s wagon as they trekked southwest to Texas, the newest state in the Union. By the time of his death in 1929 at the age of 93, the weathered trailblazer was revered as “the Father of the Texas Panhandle” for founding the JA Ranch, the region’s first cattle ranch.
Fox Sports 1510 KMND

Texans For Life! 7 Celebrities You Didn’t Know Were Born In Texas

There are certain celebrities that have so much pride being from Texas, they make it known on a regular basis. Matthew McConaughey, Eva Longoria, Beyonce born and raised in H-town. But there are a few that were born here that you may not realize. I was today years old when I realized that some of my very favorite actors hail from the Lone Star State. Let's play, born in Texas or not?
KIAH

Racism in real estate, local realtor works to stop trend

HOUSTON (KIAH) – Wells Fargo is giving Harris County $7.5 million in grant money to go towards making homeownership affordable for communities of color. This is one step in stopping racism in real estate. Houston Happens host Maggie Flecknoe sat down with local realtor, Noel Collier to talk more about this topic and what can […]
thewoodlandstx.com

The Woodlands Area Events This Weekend

FRIDAY EVENTS - SEP 9TH:. * Best of Broadway: An Evening of Broadway's Best Duets...and More. Spend an evening being entertained with some of the best duets from Broadway at the Glad Cultural Center. * Coffee & Support at Canopy Cancer Survivorship Center. Coffee & Support is a weekly gathering...
Woodlands Online& LLC

Reach for the stars – Jefferson Starship plays Dosey Doe this week

THE WOODLANDS, TX – Over the years, it has been known by different names and represented by different voices, but – no matter what incarnation – the band nowadays known as Jefferson Starship has established itself as a musical mainstay rapidly approaching its 50th anniversary of chart-smashing tunes. And the band, fronted by GRAMMY-nominated Cathy Richardson, is hitting Dosey Doe - The Big Barn this Wednesday evening.
advocatemag.com

Lake Highlands grad pulls off momentous USS Texas ship departure

A battleship that was active during World War I and World War II departed from its post near Houston to Galveston for extensive repairs. The ship’s journey also has a neighborhood connection. Pearson Smith, a 2010 LHHS grad, helped with the USS Texas (also known as The Battleship Texas)...
birchrestaurant.com

15 Best Chinese Restaurants in Houston, TX (Photos & Maps)

Houston, TX, is home to many delicious Chinese restaurants. From authentic Sichuan cuisine to Hong Kong-style dim sum, there’s something for everyone to enjoy. Here are our picks for the best Chinese restaurants in Houston. China Garden Restaurant. The China Garden Restaurant serves authentic Sichuan cuisine, and the dishes...
Community Impact Houston

Houston Methodist Willowbrook Hospital planning Tomball, Magnolia expansions

Houston Methodist Willowbrook Hospital is planning to expand its services in Tomball and Magnolia in 2023. (Community Impact Newspaper staff) Houston Methodist Willowbrook Hospital is planning to double the size of its Tomball Primary Group clinic and open an emergency care center in Magnolia in a series of expansions expected to be completed in 2023, according to Stefanie Peeler, the senior communications specialist for the hospital.
95.5 KLAQ

If You Love Vintage Houses, You Can Own This 1920s Texas Home

We're always fascinated by interesting houses you can find off of websites like Zillow. We've talked about the house that comes with its own batcave (perfect if you wish to be the Batman), the house that came with a noose & we can't forget about the multi-million dollar mansion that hosted some...extreme parties.
Click2Houston.com

Groundbreaking ceremony held for monument honoring Vietnam veterans

HOUSTON – A ceremony was held Wednesday for the groundbreaking of a monument that will honor fallen warriors and preserve history. The new monument will be erected at Veteran’s Memorial Park. For the first time, people will be able to come and honor those from Houston killed in...
