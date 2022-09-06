SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – After several weeks of rainfall, dry air returns today bringing more sunshine and a slight but noticeable drop in humidity. Comfortable morning followed by a warm afternoon Thursday: If you are able to get outside before 9 a.m. this morning you’ll enjoy temperatures in the 60s and low 70s. Our wind has turned to the northeast, and this is pushing some of the humidity away from the ArkLaTex. Even though highs will be in the upper 80s to low 90s this afternoon, the drier air will make for a pleasant day. Wind will be light and out of the northeast at 5 to 10 miles per hour.

LOUISIANA STATE ・ 5 DAYS AGO