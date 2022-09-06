ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisiana State

Yeanell
6d ago

Okay so let me get this straight you don’t want to put teens in ANGOLA but the teen (angels) are are packing pistols carjacking ppl ! Taking innocent lives ! RIOTING BRIDGECITY facility! ANGOLA IS PERFECT FOR THEM YOU WANT TO BE GROWNUPS ?! HOUSE THE TEENS WITH THE OLD HEADS !!!!

Dexter J
6d ago

I don't understand what they are thinking? These are ALREADY hardened criminals. What person while incarcerated plans an escape, then carjacks and on top of that shoots someone who is STILL in critical condition after two months. Going forward, you have to start setting an example to save future kids????????

Stop The Madness
6d ago

wait.....already stressed-out kids!!!!!WTF why are they stressed out???? so carjacking someone murdering someone takes the stress away hmmm...... (light bulb )

NOLA.com

From the Files of The Farmer

A plan to install 14 district councilmen under a proposed new St. Tammany Parish charter was defeated Monday, but the top parish executive would make about $70,000 annually. The move to install 14 councilmen was defeated by a 7-4 vote of the St. Tammany Parish Charter Commission. The commission last week opted to go with 14 councilmen for the first three years of the charter, but would reduce that number after the 2000 census figures were made available.
NOLA.com

A single injection helps heal PTSD: It's not a miracle cure, but close

Andrew Ward, a veteran and the founder of Acadiana Veterans Alliance, wants to reduce post-traumatic stress disorder and help end veteran suicide in Louisiana. Though it's not a miracle cure, with the help of a single, fast-acting injection in the neck, he and a team of people in Acadiana are working to help those with PTSD.
LOUISIANA STATE
NOLA.com

WORLD CHAMPS: Four St. Tammany powerlifters claim gold in Turkey

Powerlifting is a sport that takes intense commitment and a passion to achieve lofty goals. Four St. Tammany Parish lifters took home individual world titles as 11 local lifters competed in the International Powerlifting Federation World Juniors and Sub-Juniors Equipped Championships in Istanbul, Turkey, on Aug. 27 through Sept. 4.
SAINT TAMMANY PARISH, LA
KTAL

Warm and pleasant Thursday, spotty weekend showers

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – After several weeks of rainfall, dry air returns today bringing more sunshine and a slight but noticeable drop in humidity. Comfortable morning followed by a warm afternoon Thursday: If you are able to get outside before 9 a.m. this morning you’ll enjoy temperatures in the 60s and low 70s. Our wind has turned to the northeast, and this is pushing some of the humidity away from the ArkLaTex. Even though highs will be in the upper 80s to low 90s this afternoon, the drier air will make for a pleasant day. Wind will be light and out of the northeast at 5 to 10 miles per hour.
LOUISIANA STATE

