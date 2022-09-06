ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Business
Local
California Industry
City
Clovis, CA
Clovis, CA
Business
State
California State
KMPH.com

Heat-related issues cause power outages in Clovis, Fresno

CLOVIS, Calif (FOX26) — Residents in Clovis are the first in our region to start experiencing power outages as a result of extreme heat. PG&E announced that 4,200 customers are currently without power. Shortly after 3 p.m., the utility company made that call to help prevent an equipment failure...
CLOVIS, CA
GV Wire

Fresno Survives Record-Breaking Heat. Will Weekend Cooldown Bring Rain?

California’s merciless heat wave delivered record-breaking temperatures on Tuesday, but the state’s stressed electrical grid withstood the demand without rolling blackouts. Today’s forecast calls for a drop in temperatures, and the California Independent System Operator, which oversees the grid, is indicating it will have sufficient power at peak...
FRESNO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rolling Blackouts#Pg E#Power Grid
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
thesungazette.com

Visalia council seeks environmental green light on code changes

VISALIA – Visalia is changing one of their city codes in order to catch up with requirements from CalRecycle. The state’s new requirements are intended to prevent the waste of organic materials, like food, from going to waste and harming the environment. Visalia is following along the same...
VISALIA, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Demo crews cut power to government offices in Hanford

HANFORD, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Nineteen government offices in Hanford were left without power after a construction mishap Thursday morning. Officials with the county say construction crews demoing the building hit an underground power line while digging at the Kings Building on Lacy Boulevard around 9:00 a.m. As a result, the offices were forced to close […]
HANFORD, CA
sierranewsonline.com

Fork Fire Burns Into It’s Second Day

NORTH FORK–The Fork Fire started yesterday, Wednesday 9.7.2022, at approximately 3:30pm in the afternoon. The Fire started near roads 200 and 222 in North Fork and by sunset it had burned 400 acres. Evacuations happened at a frenzied rate and numerous aircraft in addition to firefighting ground crews poured into the area.
NORTH FORK, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Automatic license plate readers are watching you in Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Authorities have a variety of different methods to preserve the law. One of those tools is one that you’ve probably been exposed to daily is the automated license plate recognition system (ALPR). ALPR systems will automatically take a picture of a vehicle and its license plate. Then, using optical character recognition […]
FRESNO, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Firefighters battling wildfire near Auberry

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Firefighters are working to contain a wildfire that broke out near Auberry on Tuesday afternoon. The fire, named the Power Fire, is currently burning on Powerhouse Road, near Kerckhoff Lake. As of 6:00 p.m., the fire has reached 115 acres and is 10% contained. During the day, temperatures reached 109 […]
AUBERRY, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Don’t let your phone lose its cool in this heat

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – We are going through a rough heatwave that has disrupted our everyday lives. In our hurry and desperation to escape the hot weather, we may forget to secure some of our most essential devices that can be ruined in the heat: electronics. It’s important to take care of your electronic devices […]
FRESNO, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy