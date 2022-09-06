Read full article on original website
PG&E will pay you to unplug during flex alerts
You have to sign up to qualify for the rebates, but it's free and there are no penalties if you don't save any energy. Only credits if you do.
Flex Alert: Tracker shows how close we are to overloading the power grid
Amid this ongoing heat wave, there's a risk we might overload the power grid. This tracker shows how close we are to the tipping point in real-time.
Power outages force Clovis businesses to close down
About 4,200 customers were without power here in Clovis on Tuesday, leaving homes without air and some businesses to close their doors in this heat wave.
westsideconnect.com
Coming up next: The Kalifornia Green Bureau (KGB) replacing gas tax revenue lost to EV use
Sacramento is going to get into your business in a way that would make what George Orwell described in his book “1984” seem like kid’s stuff. Sooner than later Sacramento is going to be keep tabs on how many miles you drive your car. And the technology...
KMPH.com
Heat-related issues cause power outages in Clovis, Fresno
CLOVIS, Calif (FOX26) — Residents in Clovis are the first in our region to start experiencing power outages as a result of extreme heat. PG&E announced that 4,200 customers are currently without power. Shortly after 3 p.m., the utility company made that call to help prevent an equipment failure...
The 3 dangerous factors putting Central California residents at risk
Wildfire smoke, ozone pollution, and a record-breaking heat wave this week made it hazardous for Valley residents to be outdoors this week.
GV Wire
Fresno Survives Record-Breaking Heat. Will Weekend Cooldown Bring Rain?
California’s merciless heat wave delivered record-breaking temperatures on Tuesday, but the state’s stressed electrical grid withstood the demand without rolling blackouts. Today’s forecast calls for a drop in temperatures, and the California Independent System Operator, which oversees the grid, is indicating it will have sufficient power at peak...
California Power Outage Maps, Update as Thousands Affected in Heat Wave
Tuesday could see a peak demand of 51,144 megawatts, which would break a 16-year-old record for energy use in California.
KTLA.com
Tuesday temperatures to push California’s power grid to the limit; Newsom issues executive order
In what is certain to sound like a broken record, managers of California’s power grid issued another Flex Alert Tuesday, warning that demand for electricity could outpace supply as temperatures hit the triple-digit mark yet again. “We know conservation from Californians has been helping lower the loads at the...
Lake County News
Temporary emergency power generators used for first time to support statewide energy grid during heat wave
On Monday evening, the California Independent System Operator, or Cal ISO, requested the activation of temporary emergency power generators deployed by the Department of Water Resources, or DWR, in Roseville and Yuba City. In total, the four generators can provide up to 120 megawatts of electricity to the statewide power...
Scariest part of the California heat wave could be yet to come
A prolonged heat wave in Northern California sucked the last bits of moisture from trees, shrubs and grasses.
Fork Fire: Crews reach 20% containment, 1000+ Madera Co. residents under evacuation orders, warnings
The Fork Fire roared to life at about 3:15 pm on Wednesday and has scorched 780 acres. Containment is at 5% as of Thursday morning.
thesungazette.com
Visalia council seeks environmental green light on code changes
VISALIA – Visalia is changing one of their city codes in order to catch up with requirements from CalRecycle. The state’s new requirements are intended to prevent the waste of organic materials, like food, from going to waste and harming the environment. Visalia is following along the same...
Demo crews cut power to government offices in Hanford
HANFORD, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Nineteen government offices in Hanford were left without power after a construction mishap Thursday morning. Officials with the county say construction crews demoing the building hit an underground power line while digging at the Kings Building on Lacy Boulevard around 9:00 a.m. As a result, the offices were forced to close […]
California Fire Map, Update as Mosquito, Fairview Blaze Rage Out of Control
Powerful wildfires are blazing in California, in Riverside County and the Tahoe National Forest.
Historic heat wave sweeps Valley, but cooldown on the horizon
During the Labor Day holiday weekend and beyond, Valley cities Fresno, Merced and Hanford saw record-breaking heat, setting new records for high maximum temperatures.
sierranewsonline.com
Fork Fire Burns Into It’s Second Day
NORTH FORK–The Fork Fire started yesterday, Wednesday 9.7.2022, at approximately 3:30pm in the afternoon. The Fire started near roads 200 and 222 in North Fork and by sunset it had burned 400 acres. Evacuations happened at a frenzied rate and numerous aircraft in addition to firefighting ground crews poured into the area.
Automatic license plate readers are watching you in Fresno
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Authorities have a variety of different methods to preserve the law. One of those tools is one that you’ve probably been exposed to daily is the automated license plate recognition system (ALPR). ALPR systems will automatically take a picture of a vehicle and its license plate. Then, using optical character recognition […]
Firefighters battling wildfire near Auberry
FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Firefighters are working to contain a wildfire that broke out near Auberry on Tuesday afternoon. The fire, named the Power Fire, is currently burning on Powerhouse Road, near Kerckhoff Lake. As of 6:00 p.m., the fire has reached 115 acres and is 10% contained. During the day, temperatures reached 109 […]
Don’t let your phone lose its cool in this heat
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – We are going through a rough heatwave that has disrupted our everyday lives. In our hurry and desperation to escape the hot weather, we may forget to secure some of our most essential devices that can be ruined in the heat: electronics. It’s important to take care of your electronic devices […]
