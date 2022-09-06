Read full article on original website
News On 6
Suspect, Victim Identified Following Homicide In NW OKC
The suspect and victim have been identified following a homicide that happened Thursday morning in northwest Oklahoma City, according to Oklahoma City police. Officers said they were called to do a welfare check at a home at around 8:30 a.m. near Northwest 37th Street and North Council Road. Two people...
News On 6
Short Chase With OCSO Deputies Ends At Casino’s Front Door
A short chase ended Thursday with half of a pickup truck inside an Oklahoma City casino. The Oklahoma County Sheriff's Office said the driver topped speeds over 100 miles per hour before he crashed into Remington Park. Deputies found its driver, Pete Puckett from Texas, not in the crash debris...
News On 6
Man, Teenage Girl Shot In Northeast Oklahoma City
A man and a teenage girl were shot Thursday night in Northeast Oklahoma City. It happened in the 2100 block of N. Jordan Ave. just before 9 p.m. Both were taken to local hospitals with non-life threatening injuries. Police do not have a description of the suspect at this time.
KOCO
Man arrested after attempted rape in Oklahoma City
OKLAHOMA CITY — Police arrested a man they say followed a woman home from an Oklahoma City park and tried to rape her. A woman told police she was walking in a park near Melrose Lane and Rockwell Avenue Sunday morning. She said the suspect was also walking in the park, according to police.
KOCO
Suspect search underway after Oklahoma City dispensary burglary
OKLAHOMA CITY — Authorities are searching for suspects after an Oklahoma City dispensary was broken into early Thursday morning. Shortly before 2 a.m., as many as six suspects broke through the front window of a dispensary near Interstate 240 and Sunnylane Road with welding glass cylinders. Police said the...
1600kush.com
Perkins man accused of choking 13-year-old girl
(Stillwater, Okla.) — A 33-year-old Perkins man accused of choking a 13-year-old female relative on three occasions at his residence has been ordered to appear in court on Oct. 3 when he can seek a preliminary hearing on three counts of child abuse alleged to have occurred between June 12 and July 4.
News On 6
OCPD: Arrest Made After Metro Woman Shot In Stomach
The Oklahoma City Police Department has made an arrest after a metro woman was shot in the stomach. Police have identified Malik Abrams as the suspect. Friends of the victim said to News 9 that an argument over Abrams' being cut-off of the victim's phone plan is what led to the shooting.
blackchronicle.com
Oklahoma City police look into unsolved case from 2021
Oklahoma City police are looking into an unsolved case from 2021.On Thursday, Oklahoma City police said they need help investigating a homicide that occurred on Feb. 20, 2021.At 9:50 a.m., police were called to a shooting on Northwest 80th Street. Upon arrival, officers discovered a male victim who had been shot multiple times.The victim was transported to OU Medical Center, where he later died.Authorities said there were several people in the house when the shooting occurred. Investigators are trying to piece together the events that led up to the homicide.Police reposted the case details to their Facebook page, requesting help solving the homicide. They ask if you have information, contact Crime Stoppers at 405-235-7300 or on their website.
News On 6
Suspect On The Run Following SE OKC Shooting
The Oklahoma City Police Department responded to a shooting Tuesday morning. The shooting happened just before 9 a.m. near Southeast 29th Street and South Shields Boulevard. Authorities said a woman told police her husband had been shot and that he had returned fire at a suspect. Police confirmed the woman's...
News On 6
Shots Fired At Grady County Home, Manhunt Underway
Law enforcement in Grady County is hunting for a man who they say fired a shot in his parents home. It happened on County Street 2800 near Rush Springs. According to police, Michael Pearson got into a fight with his father at the home. He fired a shot during the altercation but nobody was hit.
1600kush.com
Stroud man accused in Cushing attack jailed
(Stillwater, Okla.) — A Stroud man, who was released from prison in May of 2021, has been jailed on $20,000 bail pending his arraignment Tuesday on a Payne County charge alleging that he severely injured a man at a residence in the 300 block of E. 7th Street in Cushing.
News On 6
Oklahoma City Police Investigating Shooting In NW OKC
Oklahoma City police are investigating after a person was shot in the leg Wednesday evening. The shooting happened in the 7300 block of Lyrewood Lane just before 6:30 p.m. EMSA and firefighters were treating the victim at the scene. Police say the suspects fled in a white car. Police believe...
okcfox.com
OKCPD searching for man who stole elderly woman's coin purse at dollar store
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Oklahoma City Police are looking for a man who stole a woman's coin purse as she was checking out at a dollar store in SW OKC. According to police, the 84-year-old victim accidentally dropped some items while she was checking out. The man in the pictureabove acted as if he was helping her collect the items that fell, but while doing so, he helped himself to her coin purse.
News On 6
Intruder Shot In Face While Climbing Through Woman’s SE OKC Bedroom Window
Two scenes, which are four miles apart, are involving two Oklahoma City metro police departments. Oklahoma City police are investigating after a man was shot in the face Tuesday while climbing into a woman’s bedroom window. Police said the alleged intruder managed to drive himself to a friend’s home...
okcfox.com
Woman finds hidden cameras in Northwest Oklahoma City Airbnb
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Oklahoma City police filed a search warrant for a NW OKC Airbnb after a woman found hidden cameras all over the bedroom and bathroom area of her room. Police say a woman was intending to stay at the Air BnB for the weekend of Aug. 5.
Father Arrested After Neighbors Find Daughter Wandering In Rain
A metro father was arrested and accused of losing his three and four-year-old children. Police responded to the man's home near South Mustang Rd and Reno after a neighbor reported a little girl wandering the streets in the rain. According to neighbors, it’s a regular occurrence and while they didn’t...
Police Investigate Threats Made To Norman School
According to a court filing, anonymous callers threatened to bring an AR-15 onto campus. Police say the calls made in August are not credible, but they aren't brushing off any threats toward students. Norman Police Department Lt. Cary Bryant said despite the lack of credibility, it is still a matter...
News On 6
Pott. Co. Law Enforcement Looking For More Information After Body Found
A homicide investigation is underway in Pottawatomie County after a body was discovered Wednesday morning along a rural road. The Pottawatomie County Sheriff’s Office responded to Croslin Rd. and East MacArthur and discovered a deceased male. Investigators said the victim had been shot multiple times. A driver called 911...
KOCO
Authorities find owner of loose buffalo in McClain County
MCCLAIN COUNTY, Okla. — Authorities have found the owner of a buffalo that got loose Wednesday. The McClain County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help finding the owner of a buffalo that got loose. Authorities posted on social media that the buffalo was in the area of...
Oklahoma County deputy saves man from overdosing on Fentanyl
A deputy with the Oklahoma County Sheriff’s Office received praise Wednesday after saving a man’s life over Labor Day weekend. When the clock was ticking as a man overdosed on Fentanyl, the deputy stayed calm and jumped into action.
