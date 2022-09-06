Read full article on original website
NEWS 9.7.22: New Details Surrounding Drive-By Shootings, COVID-19 Update, and Home Values Rise in Iowa, and More
Sioux City Police released more information today surrounding yesterday’s drive-by shootings involving an airsoft-type gun at North Middle school and other locations. Two teens, ages 14 and 16, face multiple counts of assault and were being held in Juvenile Detention as of last night. Authorities are not sure if they have been released to their parents yet.
Sioux County Has Second-Highest Average Cropland Rent In Iowa
Northwest Iowa — It costs more to rent cropland in Sioux County than in almost any other county in Iowa. That’s according to the most recent cash rent survey. According to the latest report released by USDA’s National Agricultural Statistics Service, non-irrigated cropland cash rent averaged $256 per acre in Iowa during 2022, $23 higher than 2021.
Northeast Nebraska elevated into ‘Exceptional Drought’ as dry weather drags on
The National Drought Mitigation Center in Lincoln, Neb., released their updated look at the Drought Monitor on Thursday morning revealing worsening conditions in Siouxland related to a lack of rainfall and relatively intense August & September heat.
Storm Lake PD: $14,000 of stolen tools found in home; Man arrested
STORM LAKE, Iowa (KCAU) — A Sioux City man is believed to be responsible for multiple thefts in the tri-state area after an investigation was started at the beginning of the year, according to the Storm Lake Police Department. On January 28 just before 6 a.m., Storm Lake police...
65-year-old killed in rural Wayne County shooting, Nebraska State Patrol says
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – The Nebraska State Patrol is in the midst of investigating a shooting that killed a 65-year-old man in rural Wayne County. On Wednesday around 7:15 p.m., Wayne County deputies were sent to a home north of Wisner, which is about 25 miles east of Norfolk.
Sioux City PD located man who impersonated officer
The Sioux City Police Department (SCPD) is asking the public for help in finding a man they said impersonated an officer.
VICTIMS OF HIGHWAY 20 CRASH IDENTIFIED
THE WOODBURY COUNTY SHERIFF HAS IDENTIFIED THE VICTIMS WHO DIED AS A RESULT OF A TWO VEHICLE ACCIDENT TUESDAY AFTERNOON ON HIGHWAY 20 EAST OF SIOUX CITY. THE SHERIFF SAYS THE TWO VICTIMS ARE GERALD AND SALLY FORCH OF KINGSLEY, IOWA. WHO ARE FORMERLY OF OTO. INVESTIGATORS SAY THEIR SOUTHBOUND...
Carbon pipeline company takes unwilling landowners to court
Navigator CO2 Ventures, one of three companies that have proposed liquid carbon pipelines in Iowa, recently sued four sets of landowners to gain access to their properties to survey the land, according to court records. The company filed petitions in August for injunctive relief against landowners in Butler, Clay and Woodbury counties. The company claims […] The post Carbon pipeline company takes unwilling landowners to court appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
Caroll Cole: The serial killer you didn’t know was born in Sioux City
The United States leads the world for the most serial killers, some of which have had ties to Iowa, but did you know that a prolific serial killer was born in Sioux City?
Nebraska State Patrol investigating deadly shooting in Wayne County
WAYNE COUNTY, Neb. — The Nebraska State Patrol is investigating a deadly shooting Wednesday evening in Wayne County. Around 7:15 p.m., the Wayne County Sheriff's Office responded to a shooting at a residence north of Wisner, according to authorities. Deputies found a male victim with a gunshot wound, according...
Sioux City PD provide more info on middle school shooting
Sioux City Police Department provided more details about the incident at North Middle School Tuesday afternoon.
Allegedly Drugged Canton Woman Pulled From Big Sioux River Taken To Hospital, Jail
Klondike (far western Lyon County), Iowa — A Canton, South Dakota woman was arrested after an incident in and near the Big Sioux River at Klondike on Labor Day Monday. The Lyon County Sheriff’s Office tells us their deputies responded to the Klondike Bridge on the state line near Ashley Avenue and 180th Street for a report of a naked female under the influence of drugs in the river.
2 arrested on marijuana-growing charges after Wayne County shooting death
Authorities are investigating a deadly shooting Wednesday night in rural Wayne County.
Sioux City I-29 reopens after crash leads to congested traffic
Iowa 511 has reopened the interstate after a multi-vehicle collision on a busy highway in Sioux City caused traffic to slow down.
NEBRASKA PURSUIT ENDS WITH ARREST OF SIOUX CITY WOMAN
TROOPERS WITH THE NEBRASKA STATE PATROL ARRESTED A SIOUX CITY WOMAN FOLLOWING A PURSUIT IN CEDAR COUNTY LAST THURSDAY. THE PATROL WAS ALERTED BY THE CEDAR COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE THAT A DEPUTY WAS PURSUING A WOMAN WHO HAD ESCAPED FROM CUSTODY AND STOLEN A PICKUP. A TROOPER SUCCESSFULLY DEPLOYED...
AUTHORITIES INVESTIGATE SHOOTING DEATH NEAR WISNER
THE NEBRASKA STATE PATROL IS INVESTIGATING A SHOOTING DEATH THAT OCCURRED WEDNESDAY EVENING IN RURAL WAYNE COUNTY. THE WAYNE COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE INITIALLY RESPONDED TO THE INCIDENT AROUND 7:15 P.M. AT A RESIDENCE AT 320 Y ROAD, NORTH OF WISNER. DEPUTIES FOUND A MALE VICTIM WITH A GUNSHOT WOUND.
Sioux City woman wins $100,000 from scratch game
A Sioux City woman has won a $100,000 lottery prize.
Proposed McCook Lake canal draws concerns from homeowners
A Siouxland man is requesting a permit to build a canal on McCook Lake. The proposed canal would be 90 feet wide and 1,500 feet long.
TWO TEENS CHARGED IN DRIVE BY SHOOTING AT NORTH MIDDLE (Update)
TWO TEENAGE BOYS ARE IN CUSTODY FACING CHARGES STEMMING FROM A DRIVE BY SHOOTING AT NORTH MIDDLE SCHOOL TUESDAY AFTERNOON. SIOUX CITY POLICE SGT. JEREMY MC CLURE SAYS STUDENTS FROM A SIXTH GRADE P-E CLASS WERE WALKING BACK TO THEIR BUILDING AROUND 1:15 P.M. WHEN A CAR DROVE BY AND SOMEONE SHOT BB’S AT THEM:
Several trapped after car accident on Highway 20 outside Sioux City
SIOUX CITY, Iowa — Emergency crews in Sioux City were called to an accident on Highway 20 that left several people trapped. That crash happened about 4:15 Tuesday afternoon at the intersection of Highway 20 and Lee Avenue between Moville and Correctionville. Initial reports state several people were trapped...
