Sioux City, IA

kwit.org

NEWS 9.7.22: New Details Surrounding Drive-By Shootings, COVID-19 Update, and Home Values Rise in Iowa, and More

Sioux City Police released more information today surrounding yesterday’s drive-by shootings involving an airsoft-type gun at North Middle school and other locations. Two teens, ages 14 and 16, face multiple counts of assault and were being held in Juvenile Detention as of last night. Authorities are not sure if they have been released to their parents yet.
SIOUX CITY, IA
kiwaradio.com

Sioux County Has Second-Highest Average Cropland Rent In Iowa

Northwest Iowa — It costs more to rent cropland in Sioux County than in almost any other county in Iowa. That’s according to the most recent cash rent survey. According to the latest report released by USDA’s National Agricultural Statistics Service, non-irrigated cropland cash rent averaged $256 per acre in Iowa during 2022, $23 higher than 2021.
SIOUX COUNTY, IA
City
Sioux City, IA
Local
Iowa Crime & Safety
City
Des Moines, IA
Sioux City, IA
Crime & Safety
State
Nebraska State
kscj.com

VICTIMS OF HIGHWAY 20 CRASH IDENTIFIED

THE WOODBURY COUNTY SHERIFF HAS IDENTIFIED THE VICTIMS WHO DIED AS A RESULT OF A TWO VEHICLE ACCIDENT TUESDAY AFTERNOON ON HIGHWAY 20 EAST OF SIOUX CITY. THE SHERIFF SAYS THE TWO VICTIMS ARE GERALD AND SALLY FORCH OF KINGSLEY, IOWA. WHO ARE FORMERLY OF OTO. INVESTIGATORS SAY THEIR SOUTHBOUND...
SIOUX CITY, IA
Iowa Capital Dispatch

Carbon pipeline company takes unwilling landowners to court

Navigator CO2 Ventures, one of three companies that have proposed liquid carbon pipelines in Iowa, recently sued four sets of landowners to gain access to their properties to survey the land, according to court records. The company filed petitions in August for injunctive relief against landowners in Butler, Clay and Woodbury counties. The company claims […] The post Carbon pipeline company takes unwilling landowners to court appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
IOWA STATE
Person
Pete Ricketts
KETV.com

Nebraska State Patrol investigating deadly shooting in Wayne County

WAYNE COUNTY, Neb. — The Nebraska State Patrol is investigating a deadly shooting Wednesday evening in Wayne County. Around 7:15 p.m., the Wayne County Sheriff's Office responded to a shooting at a residence north of Wisner, according to authorities. Deputies found a male victim with a gunshot wound, according...
WAYNE COUNTY, NE
kiwaradio.com

Allegedly Drugged Canton Woman Pulled From Big Sioux River Taken To Hospital, Jail

Klondike (far western Lyon County), Iowa — A Canton, South Dakota woman was arrested after an incident in and near the Big Sioux River at Klondike on Labor Day Monday. The Lyon County Sheriff’s Office tells us their deputies responded to the Klondike Bridge on the state line near Ashley Avenue and 180th Street for a report of a naked female under the influence of drugs in the river.
CANTON, SD
#Skateboarder#Elementary Schools#Sioux City Police#North Middle School#Siouxland Public Media
kscj.com

NEBRASKA PURSUIT ENDS WITH ARREST OF SIOUX CITY WOMAN

TROOPERS WITH THE NEBRASKA STATE PATROL ARRESTED A SIOUX CITY WOMAN FOLLOWING A PURSUIT IN CEDAR COUNTY LAST THURSDAY. THE PATROL WAS ALERTED BY THE CEDAR COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE THAT A DEPUTY WAS PURSUING A WOMAN WHO HAD ESCAPED FROM CUSTODY AND STOLEN A PICKUP. A TROOPER SUCCESSFULLY DEPLOYED...
SIOUX CITY, IA
kscj.com

AUTHORITIES INVESTIGATE SHOOTING DEATH NEAR WISNER

THE NEBRASKA STATE PATROL IS INVESTIGATING A SHOOTING DEATH THAT OCCURRED WEDNESDAY EVENING IN RURAL WAYNE COUNTY. THE WAYNE COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE INITIALLY RESPONDED TO THE INCIDENT AROUND 7:15 P.M. AT A RESIDENCE AT 320 Y ROAD, NORTH OF WISNER. DEPUTIES FOUND A MALE VICTIM WITH A GUNSHOT WOUND.
WISNER, NE
NewsBreak
Horse Racing
NewsBreak
Public Safety
kscj.com

TWO TEENS CHARGED IN DRIVE BY SHOOTING AT NORTH MIDDLE (Update)

TWO TEENAGE BOYS ARE IN CUSTODY FACING CHARGES STEMMING FROM A DRIVE BY SHOOTING AT NORTH MIDDLE SCHOOL TUESDAY AFTERNOON. SIOUX CITY POLICE SGT. JEREMY MC CLURE SAYS STUDENTS FROM A SIXTH GRADE P-E CLASS WERE WALKING BACK TO THEIR BUILDING AROUND 1:15 P.M. WHEN A CAR DROVE BY AND SOMEONE SHOT BB’S AT THEM:
SIOUX CITY, IA
siouxlandnews.com

Several trapped after car accident on Highway 20 outside Sioux City

SIOUX CITY, Iowa — Emergency crews in Sioux City were called to an accident on Highway 20 that left several people trapped. That crash happened about 4:15 Tuesday afternoon at the intersection of Highway 20 and Lee Avenue between Moville and Correctionville. Initial reports state several people were trapped...
SIOUX CITY, IA

