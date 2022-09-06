ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Angola, LA

Comments / 3

Clotier Nailing
6d ago

wtfk ? kids ? that's crazy 😧It's all about the money ....makin kids now the currency flow in the the adult justice system💲💵💲

Reply
2
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Louisiana Society
Angola, LA
Society
Local
Louisiana Government
Angola, LA
Government
State
Mississippi State
City
Angola, LA
State
Louisiana State
theadvocate.com

Authorities arrest 1 on suspicion of DWI in East Baton Rouge Parish

Authorities arrested at least one person suspected of driving while intoxicated in East Baton Rouge Parish and booked him into Parish Prison, between noon Sunday and noon Monday, booking records show. The person booked and the counts against him:. Floyd Simpson, 74, 276 Apartment Court Drive, Baton Rouge, first-offense DWI...
BATON ROUGE, LA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
John Bel Edwards
Person
Monica Stevens
theadvocate.com

Lafayette renters are getting some of the best values among U.S. metros, report shows

Renters in the Lafayette area are getting one of the best rates among cities in the United States for price per square foot, one research firm reported. Lafayette is ranked sixth for its rate of 1,297 square feet renters can get for a monthly budget of $1,500, averaging out to $1.16 per square foot, according to a report from Rentcafe.com, a national apartment listing service.
LAFAYETTE, LA
theadvocate.com

Running for office: Zachary Community School District

Nicole Jarreau is on the campaign trail for School Board District 6 seat. "It was the distinguished reputation of the Zachary community school system that confirmed our decision to establish roots here 13 years ago and to raise our two children here," she said in a campaign release. "I have...
ZACHARY, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Attorneys#Tulane University#The U S District Court
theadvocate.com

River Parishes Community College Foundation announces 2022-2023 scholarships

River Parishes Community College Foundation announced that 64 students representing 15 parishes were awarded a total of $162,875 in scholarships for the 2022-23 academic year. These scholarships were awarded through the RPCC Foundation, which has a mission to sustain the development of RPCC by attracting philanthropy and engaging in advocacy and strategic partnerships to advance the college and benefit the students it serves, a news release said.
PRAIRIEVILLE, LA
theadvocate.com

Around Zachary for Sept. 14, 2022

The city of Zachary reminds residents litter is a big problem that never seems to go away. The city collected trash Sept. 7 on one side of La. 19 from Sunset to Port Hudson Pride Road. Officials say don't be a part of the problem. Do not throw trash out...
ZACHARY, LA
theadvocate.com

Meet the candidates who want to be Zachary's next mayor

This story is the second in a three-part series on the candidates who want the city's mayor's job. Each week, we'll learn why the three candidates want the job. As a City Council member for the past 16 years, Francis Nezianya has been a constant amid a period of significant change in Zachary.
ZACHARY, LA
theadvocate.com

Two Opelousas men arrested in alleged illegal gun sale

Two Opelousas men were booked on weapons charges after detectives investigated a planned illegal gun sale, according to the St. Landry Parish Sheriff's Office. Kenneth Troy Manuel, 26, was booked with three counts of possession of a firearm or carrying a concealed weapon by a convicted felon. Manuel has a prior criminal history of illegal carrying of weapons, resisting arrest, illegal possession of stolen firearm, and assault by drive by shooting, according to an LPSO statement.
OPELOUSAS, LA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Kids
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Relationships
theadvocate.com

Woman injured by gunfire in Scotlandville area, officials say

A woman was shot and injured Monday in the Scotlandville area, a Baton Rouge Police spokesperson said. The shooting happened at 5 p.m., Sgt. L'Jean McKneely Jr. said. Baton Rouge EMS transported her from the scene in the 9700 block of Merganser Drive to the hospital, said EMS spokesman Mike Chustz.
BATON ROUGE, LA
theadvocate.com

Lafayette native restoring confidence with new facial plastic surgery methods

Hubbell Dermatology & Aesthetics has expanded its established state-of-the-art practice with the addition of Dr. Paige Kennedy, a facial plastic and reconstructive surgeon. A Lafayette native, Dr. Kennedy first studied at LSU, then attended medical school at Baylor College of Medicine before completing her residency in Chicago, followed by a specialized facial plastic surgery fellowship in Austin. Now that she is back home, she is thrilled to help people in Acadiana look and feel their best.
LAFAYETTE, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy