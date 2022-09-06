Read full article on original website
Clotier Nailing
6d ago
wtfk ? kids ? that's crazy 😧It's all about the money ....makin kids now the currency flow in the the adult justice system💲💵💲
theadvocate.com
Inside the plan to house teens at Angola: Key new details emerge in federal court hearings
When they unveiled a plan to move some young offenders from the Bridge City Center for Youth to a high-security unit at the State Penitentiary at Angola, Louisiana leaders spoke mostly about how it would stem chaos at that single youth jail. Dozens of documents and hours of testimony in...
theadvocate.com
Baton Rouge homicides are down in 2022. Broome credits community work, end of pandemic lockdowns.
Violent crime has dropped in East Baton Rouge Parish after years of record-breaking highs, a trend Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome attributes to anti-crime initiatives and the end of pandemic-era lockdowns that left people out of work and kids out of schools. “We must approach our goal of peace from all...
theadvocate.com
Ex-state trooper pleads guilty to misdemeanor for traffic stop shooting of unarmed man
A former Louisiana state trooper who shot an unarmed man in the back as he fled from a 2018 traffic stop, partially paralyzing him, struck a plea deal with prosecutors Monday, concluding a rare case of a law enforcement agent facing criminal charges after a use-of-force incident. Louisiana State Police...
theadvocate.com
Man convicted by split jury in 2010 stabbing death of pizza delivery driver to be tried again Monday
On Monday, Aaron Richards will once again face trial in the 2010 stabbing death of Pizza Hut delivery driver Timothy Falgout, after his original 10-2 jury verdict was vacated following the U.S. Supreme Court finding nonunanimous jury verdicts unconstitutional. Richards, 46, faces a count of first-degree murder in the death...
theadvocate.com
Authorities arrest 1 on suspicion of DWI in East Baton Rouge Parish
Authorities arrested at least one person suspected of driving while intoxicated in East Baton Rouge Parish and booked him into Parish Prison, between noon Sunday and noon Monday, booking records show. The person booked and the counts against him:. Floyd Simpson, 74, 276 Apartment Court Drive, Baton Rouge, first-offense DWI...
theadvocate.com
Our Views: Our wretched roads won’t get better if we don't pay more at the pump
Wish you were buying things at the price of 32 years ago? Don’t we all, but we all also know that we’re not going to get as much for our money. And that goes for road repairs in Louisiana, the Potholes-a-Million State. To the surprise of no one,...
theadvocate.com
Land that housed Dax on Verot sold for $3.75 million to this New Orleans company
The New Orleans-based real estate company that bought 15 acres in south Lafayette has bought a large tract of land that housed a longtime restaurant along Verot School Road, land records show. Key Real Estate bought 13 acres for $3.75 million from Bouillion Family Properties. Part of the property housed...
theadvocate.com
A single injection helps heal PTSD. This Louisiana group is using it to stop veteran suicide.
Andrew Ward, a veteran and the founder of Acadiana Veterans Alliance, wants to reduce post-traumatic stress disorder and help end veteran suicide in Louisiana. Though it's not a miracle cure, with the help of a single, fast-acting injection in the neck, he and a team of people in Acadiana are working to help those with PTSD.
theadvocate.com
Baton Rouge police investigating shooting on Sherwood Hollow Court, official says
Baton Rouge Police are investigating a shooting Monday in the 11600 block of Sherwood Hollow Court, a spokesperson said. The shooting happened at around 3 p.m. "There is a victim; we are awaiting confirmation of the extent of injuries," Lt. Don Coppola Jr., police spokesman said. This is a developing...
theadvocate.com
Lafayette renters are getting some of the best values among U.S. metros, report shows
Renters in the Lafayette area are getting one of the best rates among cities in the United States for price per square foot, one research firm reported. Lafayette is ranked sixth for its rate of 1,297 square feet renters can get for a monthly budget of $1,500, averaging out to $1.16 per square foot, according to a report from Rentcafe.com, a national apartment listing service.
theadvocate.com
Running for office: Zachary Community School District
Nicole Jarreau is on the campaign trail for School Board District 6 seat. "It was the distinguished reputation of the Zachary community school system that confirmed our decision to establish roots here 13 years ago and to raise our two children here," she said in a campaign release. "I have...
theadvocate.com
Letters: Reader figures Scalise 'assistance' at different rate: And what about TOPS?
In his Sept. 5 letter to the editor, Mark Folse, a software analyst, would have everyone believe that Steve Scalise received $34,000 in taxpayer assistance for his education at LSU. Folse in his analysis of the tuition of 1989 vs. 2022 made the mistake of mixing apples and oranges. While...
theadvocate.com
River Parishes Community College Foundation announces 2022-2023 scholarships
River Parishes Community College Foundation announced that 64 students representing 15 parishes were awarded a total of $162,875 in scholarships for the 2022-23 academic year. These scholarships were awarded through the RPCC Foundation, which has a mission to sustain the development of RPCC by attracting philanthropy and engaging in advocacy and strategic partnerships to advance the college and benefit the students it serves, a news release said.
theadvocate.com
Around Zachary for Sept. 14, 2022
The city of Zachary reminds residents litter is a big problem that never seems to go away. The city collected trash Sept. 7 on one side of La. 19 from Sunset to Port Hudson Pride Road. Officials say don't be a part of the problem. Do not throw trash out...
theadvocate.com
Meet the candidates who want to be Zachary's next mayor
This story is the second in a three-part series on the candidates who want the city's mayor's job. Each week, we'll learn why the three candidates want the job. As a City Council member for the past 16 years, Francis Nezianya has been a constant amid a period of significant change in Zachary.
theadvocate.com
Two Opelousas men arrested in alleged illegal gun sale
Two Opelousas men were booked on weapons charges after detectives investigated a planned illegal gun sale, according to the St. Landry Parish Sheriff's Office. Kenneth Troy Manuel, 26, was booked with three counts of possession of a firearm or carrying a concealed weapon by a convicted felon. Manuel has a prior criminal history of illegal carrying of weapons, resisting arrest, illegal possession of stolen firearm, and assault by drive by shooting, according to an LPSO statement.
theadvocate.com
Woman injured by gunfire in Scotlandville area, officials say
A woman was shot and injured Monday in the Scotlandville area, a Baton Rouge Police spokesperson said. The shooting happened at 5 p.m., Sgt. L'Jean McKneely Jr. said. Baton Rouge EMS transported her from the scene in the 9700 block of Merganser Drive to the hospital, said EMS spokesman Mike Chustz.
theadvocate.com
Customers forced to ground, robbed at gunpoint alongside cashier at Youngsville Dollar General
A Lafayette man was arrested on armed robbery and other charges after police say he fired a gun in a Youngsville Dollar General, forced customers to the ground and robbed both the people and the store of cash and other items. On Friday around 9:24 p.m., the suspect, identified as...
theadvocate.com
Lafayette native restoring confidence with new facial plastic surgery methods
Hubbell Dermatology & Aesthetics has expanded its established state-of-the-art practice with the addition of Dr. Paige Kennedy, a facial plastic and reconstructive surgeon. A Lafayette native, Dr. Kennedy first studied at LSU, then attended medical school at Baylor College of Medicine before completing her residency in Chicago, followed by a specialized facial plastic surgery fellowship in Austin. Now that she is back home, she is thrilled to help people in Acadiana look and feel their best.
theadvocate.com
Coffee Dash in Maurice will open a Lafayette location possibly next month; Here's where
The owner of the coffee shop inside Village Deaux in Maurice will open in the former DejaBrew Coffee House space in Lafayette. Coffee Dash will open a second location at 1517 Ambassador Caffery Parkway possibly by the first of October, owner Erica Stephens said. DejaBrew Coffee House, which was owned...
