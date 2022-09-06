Read full article on original website
A federal judge ruled that a Texas law banning 18-to-20-year-olds from carrying handguns in public is unconstitutional
This ruling comes on the heels of a June Supreme Court ruling that dramatically expanded Second Amendment rights.
North Carolina judge strips state of abortion protections and puts back in place 20-week ban - citing the Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe
Abortions in North Carolina are no longer legal after 20 weeks of pregnancy, a federal judge ruled Wednesday, eroding protections in one of the South's few remaining safe havens for reproductive freedom. U.S. District Judge William Osteen reinstated an unenforced 20-week abortion ban, with exceptions for urgent medical emergencies, after...
South Carolina senators reject a near-total abortion ban
COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — South Carolina senators rejected a ban on almost all abortions Thursday in a special session called in the aftermath of the U.S. Supreme Court decision overturning Roe v. Wade after five Republicans, including all the chamber’s women, refused to support it. The 30 Republicans in the 46-member chamber had a majority to pass the ban, but did not have the extra votes to end a threatened filibuster by Republican Sen. Tom Davis. Davis, the chief of staff for former Gov. Mark Sanford before being elected to the Senate in 2009, was joined by the three Republican women in the Senate, a fifth GOP colleague and all Democratic senators to oppose the proposed ban. Davis said he promised his daughters he would not vote to make South Carolina’s current six-week abortion ban stricter because women have rights, too.
As trio of state abortion trigger laws take effect, judge blocks North Dakota's ban
As Tennessee, Texas, and Idaho had near-total abortion bans go into effect this week, a judge blocked North Dakota's similar law that was slated to take effect on Friday.
Louisiana woman claims she was denied an abortion after fetus was diagnosed with a fatal condition
A pregnant woman in Louisiana alleges that she was denied an abortion despite the fetus being diagnosed with a fatal condition.
Federal judge orders WH to turn over emails sent by Karine Jean-Pierre and Fauci to social media platforms after they were accused of 'trying to censor stories on Hunter Biden, COVID and mail-in voting'
A federal judge sided with Republican officials on Tuesday in ordering the White House to turn over messages discussing misinformation and content censorship with social media companies. US District Judge Terry Doughty gave the Biden administration 21 days to hand over emails sent by Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre and Chief...
Ex-Special Master Kenneth Feinberg Foresees Problem With Trump's Case
The man brought in to oversee 9/11 Victims Compensation Fund says candidates who match the criteria and are willing to go against the DoJ may be hard to find.
Texas judge blocks Biden order requiring hospitals to provide emergency abortions
Trump-appointed judge says US health department overreached in its guidance, in decision issued just before ‘trigger law’ takes effect
The Justice Dept. Just Eviscerated the Trump-Appointed Judge in the Mar-a-Lago Case
Hidden between the lines of the Justice Department’s filing Thursday of a request for Trump-appointed Judge Aileen Cannon to temporarily stay part of her Trump special master order is the implication that Cannon is accomplishing little besides hurting an investigation that seeks to protect our national security.The DOJ’s filing not only gives notice that it plans to appeal her decision, but also asks her to enjoin herself by temporarily lifting her ban on the DOJ reviewing and working with the set of just over 100 classified documents that are being kept separately from the rest of the documents seized by...
abovethelaw.com
Florida's Anti-Woke Law Benchslapped By Federal Judge
Ron DeSantis is hard at work rushing right-wing fever dreams into law — never mind that they’re unlikely to pass constitutional muster. And it turns out “Individual Freedom Act,” also known as the Stop Woke Act, does not pass the sniff test according to a federal judge.
Anti-Abortion Activists and 2 Unborn Children File Novel Petition with Supreme Court Seeking to ‘Clarify’ Whether Fetuses Have Standing to Sue in U.S. Courts
The U.S. Supreme Court should take up the issues of fetal personhood and prenatal rights, a group of anti-abortion activists said Tuesday, arguing a years-old Rhode Island ruling denying the unborn standing to sue should be vacated in light of the landmark Dobbs decision. In their 46-page petition for writ...
Republicans help Democratic minority block near-total abortion ban in South Carolina
Opposition by quintet means Republicans lack votes in upper chamber to end filibuster, with bill heading back to state house
Michigan's 90-year-old abortion ban is unconstitutional, judge rules
Sept 7 (Reuters) - A 1931 Michigan law banning abortion with no exceptions for rape or incest violates the state's constitution, a state court judge ruled on Wednesday, barring any prosecutors from enforcing it.
U.S. Supreme Court's Gorsuch allows enforcement of $155 million award against Energy Transfer unit
Sept 8 (Reuters) - U.S. Supreme Court Justice Neil Gorsuch on Thursday rejected a request by pipeline operator Energy Transfer LP's (ET.N) Sunoco Inc unit to block efforts to enforce a $155 million judgment in a lawsuit accusing it of failing to pay interest on late payments to 53,000 oil-well owners across Oklahoma.
New WSJ poll shows more support for abortion after Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade
Voters have grown even more supportive of abortion rights since the Supreme Court struck down Roe v Wade this summer, according to a new Wall Street Journal poll.This August, among 1,313 polled registered voters of both parties, 60 per cent said abortion should be legal in most or all cases, up from 55 per cent on the same question in March. (A majority of people have supported abortion access since at least 1995, according to Pew).The proportion of those who opposed abortion with limited caveats remained about the same, with 29 per cent saying it should be banned exceptions...
Exceptions split Republicans in South Carolina abortion ban
South Carolina senators are moving toward a showdown on an abortion ban that does not include exceptions for pregnancies caused by rape or incest.Debate is expected to restart Thursday with a final vote looming after two attempts to get the exceptions back in the bill failed the day before — one up to six weeks into a pregnancy and another up to 20 weeks after conception.There will probably be at least one last push before a final vote on the abortion ban. Thirteen states have so-called trigger laws designed to outlaw most abortions when the U.S. Supreme Court threw...
bloomberglaw.com
Washington LGBTQ Conversion Therapy Ban Upheld by Ninth Circuit
Washington’s law is nearly identical to one previously upheld. 11th Circuit decision striking ban rested on different ground. A Washington law that prohibits state-licensed medical professionals from practicing conversion therapy on LGBTQ patients under 18-years old is valid, the Ninth Circuit said Tuesday. States don’t “lose the power to...
Board puts abortion rights question on Michigan fall ballot
LANSING, Mich. (AP) — A Michigan election board placed an abortion-rights proposal on the fall ballot Friday, obeying an order from the state’s highest court and closing a record-breaking petition drive to try to amend the state constitution. The amendment would affirm the right to make pregnancy-related decisions without interference in Michigan, including abortion and other reproductive services such as birth control. The Michigan Supreme Court a day earlier ordered the Board of State Canvassers to put it on the Nov. 8 ballot. The board, comprised of two Democrats and two Republicans, had killed the proposal in a tie vote last week, with GOP members siding with abortion opponents who said the petition had improper or no spacing between certain words. Chief Justice Bridget McCormack derisively called it a “game of gotcha gone very bad.” She said the words were legible and in correct order.
Chief Justice John Roberts to speak at Colorado conference
DENVER (AP) — Chief Justice John Roberts is set to make his first public appearance since the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, speaking Friday night at a judicial conference in Colorado. Roberts is scheduled to be interviewed by two judges from the Denver-based 10th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, which is hosting the conference in Colorado Springs. Two judges from the court, Timothy M. Tymkovich and Jerome A. Holmes will have a discussion with Roberts during the conference’s traditional “fireside chat” event, which has featured a current or past Supreme Court justice since its inception in 2004. While...
New fight opens in Congress over VA policy that sidesteps state abortion bans
WASHINGTON — Democrats in the U.S. Senate are confident the Department of Veterans Affairs can implement a new policy that allows its doctors to provide abortions when the pregnancy threatens the patient’s life or health, or when it’s the result of rape or incest. The VA announced the new policy last week to cheers from Democrats who […] The post New fight opens in Congress over VA policy that sidesteps state abortion bans appeared first on Missouri Independent.
