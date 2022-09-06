Pueblo County Sheriffs standoff ends with man in custody

The Pueblo County Sheriff's office issued an emergency alert for Law enforcement activity Tuesday afternoon for people living on Norman Lane, near the south side Walmart in Pueblo.

The sheriff's office says the alert was issued after a man barricaded himself inside his home. The deputies originally went to the home to serve an eviction notice.

The Sheriff's Office SWAT team was called in to continue negotiations with the man.

At this time the Pueblo County Sheriffs' department has the man in custody and stated that there were several outstanding warrants for the individual.

There is no information as to the identity of the man.

