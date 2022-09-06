Google to unveil first-ever smartwatch Oct. 6

Sept. 6 (UPI) -- Google will hold an event to showcase its new hardware in early October, which will feature the company's first-ever smartwatch, the company confirmed on Tuesday.

The California-based tech giant will hold the event in the Williamsburg neighborhood of Brooklyn, N.Y., beginning at 10 am EST on Oct. 6.

New hardware will include the latest iterations of the company's Pixel 7 Pixel 7 Pro smartphones, in addition to the Pixel Watch. The announcement also will cover new additions to Google's Nest smart home portfolio.

All of the new hardware will be available the same day.

The in-person event is limited to certain media members, although the event will be livestreamed on the company's website.

The Pixel Watch is the company's first entry into the smartwatch market, and is entirely designed and built by Google. It incorporates the wireless Fitbit app and is designed to work with all Pixel and Android phones.

Google first teased the new phone models in May, during a keynote address. Both phone will run using the Android 13 operating system, and feature the company's custom Tensor mobile chip

Rival Apple is holding a similar event Wednesday on its campus in California, while Samsung held its latest hardware announcement last month.