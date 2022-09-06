Read full article on original website
digitalspy.com
Beverly Hills Cop 4 set photo confirms two original characters returning for Netflix sequel
Beverly Hills Cop is the latest classic franchise to hop aboard the revival bandwagon, with a fourth film titled Beverly Hills Cop: Axel Foley currently in production for Netflix. And with production underway, that means that photos from the set have started to appear online. And set photos mean casting...
After Tom Cruise, The Rock And More, Emily Blunt Now Set To Co-Star With Another A-Lister In New Action Movie
Emily Blunt has just signed on for an action movie that is sure to be super stunt and action-heavy.
ComicBook
Yellowstone Spinoff 1923 Confirms More Cast Including James Badge Dale, Marley Shelton
The cast of the next Yellowstone prequel series continues to grow. 1923, which will debut on Paramount+ in 2022, is set to introduce another generation of Duttons to the franchise, taking place four decades after the events of 1883. Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren were introduced as the show's stars when it was officially announced, and Paramount added a horde of new names to the cast this week as production continues.
ComicBook
Black Adam Trailer Offers First Look at Villain, Sabbac
A new trailer for Black Adam dropped tonight, and gave fans a look at Sabbac, one of the film's antagonists and a character who has a long history with Black Adam, Shazam!, and the rest of the Fawcett line. The character and first appeared in 1943, and was created by Otto Binder and Al Carreno as an enemy of Captain Marvel, Jr. (Freddy Freeman from Shazam!). Like Black Adam and Ibac, Sabbac is essentially a twisted reflection of the Marvel (read: Shazam) family. Unlike Black Adam, who draws his powers from the same source as Billy and company, Ibac and Sabbac get their powers from some of history's greatest monsters rather than gods and heroes.
'Joker' sequel stars Lady Gaga and Joaquin Phoenix are reportedly getting massive paydays of $10 million and $20 million
The "Joker" sequel, "Joker: Folie à Deux," is coming to theaters in 2024, and the stars and director are reportedly getting big paydays for the movie. Star Joaquin Phoenix and director Todd Phillips are each making $20 million for the movie, according to Variety. Lady Gaga, who is a new addition to the cast for the sequel, is set to make $10 million, Variety reported.
Ezra Miller Apologizes in Person to Warner Bros. Bosses After Fearing ‘The Flash’ Could Get Scrapped
Ezra Miller was reportedly so worried The Flash could get canned following a recent string of arrests and controversies, the embattled actor turned up in California this week to personally apologize to their new Warner Bros. bosses, according to The Hollywood Reporter. Miller, who uses they/them pronouns, was spotted at the Burbank lot on Wednesday alongside their agent Scott Metzger to meet with Michael De Luca and Pam Abdy, Warner Bros.’ new film chairs. During the meeting, Miller allegedly assured the executives of their commitment to the studio and film, which is scheduled for a June 2023 release date. The precarious...
hypebeast.com
Marvel Studios Reportedly Signs Henry Cavill, John Boyega, John Krasinski, Denzel Washington, and More
Despite playing Superman in the DC Extended Universe, rumors are now noting that Marvel Studios has signed Henry Cavill for a role in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Entertainment insider, Emmet Kennedy, recently posted a tweet noting rumors of Marvel Studios signing seven actors and actresses. Aside from Cavill, the names...
ComicBook
Hit New HBO Max Series Renewed for Season 2
It looks like HBO Max is opting to keep one of its original shows going for another season, which is a refreshing change of pace after the last month or two. A new leadership regime has seen several projects axed in recent months, but Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin is bucking the trend. The Pretty Little Liars spinoff series, which premiered on HBO Max earlier this year, has officially been renewed for a second season.
Collider
Dwayne Johnson Secretly Invades 'Black Adam' Test Screenings
Black Adam lead star Dwayne Johnson shared a new video of his surprise participation in a test screening for the highly-anticipated hero movie. Besides watching the movie in secret by the audience's side, Johnson interacted with the lucky guests of the test screening, discussing what they thought about Teth-Adam's debut in the DC Extended Universe.
ComicBook
Viola Davis' The Woman King Clip Released
The Woman King has a brand new clip ahead of that big release date on September 16. On Twitter, Fandango gave fans another look at the Viola Davis action movie. In the scene, Davis's leader prepares the warriors for battle against their foes. It's very motivating as the actress gives a speech in front of everyone. You get a taste of that expansive cast that includes John Boyega, Lashana Lynch, Adrienne Warren, Sheila Atim, Jayme Lawson and Hero Fiennes Tiffin. Back at CinemaCon, Sony was very proud of this picture. Landing someone as decorated and respected as Davis for the lead role was a major surprise for the fans in attendance. Gina Prince-Bythewood is more than ready for the challenge in bringing this story to life on the big screen. Check out the clip for yourself down below.
ComicBook
House of the Dragon Star Confirms Crabfeeder's Connection to Dangerous Game of Thrones Villains
When he debuted in the second episode of House of the Dragon, the Crabfeeder immediately established an eerie and terrifying presence. The villain, who gets his name from literally feeding enemies to crabs, became a force to be reckoned with in the Stepstones, requiring Daemon and Corlys to take action. While he isn't inherently connected to any major characters in Game of Thrones lore, the version brought to life on TV actually has a direct connection to the Sons of the Harpy, the group that tried to overthrow the rule of Daenerys in the original series.
ComicBook
House of the Dragon Suffers Its First Ratings Loss After Episode 3
House of the Dragon has enjoyed some spectacular viewership numbers over its first two episodes, but the streak couldn't last forever. Nielsen ratings reports are now coming in, and they mark the first ever ratings decline for House of the Dragon since the show premiered on August 21st. According to reports, House of the Dragon's viewership fell by 28.6% – or 1 million cable viewers – after Episode 3, resulting in approximately 2.5 million viewers tuning in across the four cable airings of the show on Sunday night. Previously, House of the Dragon had seen a 9.4% increase from 3.2M viewers for Episode 1, to 3.5M viewers for Episode 2.
ComicBook
Tom Hanks Reveals If He's Spoken With Marvel for MCU Role
The Marvel Cinematic Universe is the largest franchise in Hollywood and has landed some of the most popular actors the industry has ever seen. Tom Hanks is one of the few A-list actors that has yet to be cast in an MCU role, but it's not for not trying. In a recent stop on the press tour for Disney+'s Pinocchio, the Oscar-winning star says he simply has yet to be contacted by Marvel Studios.
ComicBook
Black Adam: Aldis Hodge Teases Amanda Waller's Role
Task Force X may be interested in Black Adam -- but Black Adam star Aldis Hodge isn't about to spill those beans. During a recent Q&A with reporters, the Leverage and Green Lantern: Beware My Power star said that his version of Hawkman "may have exchanged a few words" with Amanda Waller (Viola Davis), but that's all he was willing to say on the subject. Marvel may have its snipers, after all, but Black Adam is likely to strike its blabbermouths down with lightning. The actor shared that while the new movie does take place in the same world as Shazam! and Justice League, it's important for fans to remember that the Justice Society of America isn't picking up where Superman and company left off; they're the OGs.
wegotthiscovered.com
A controversial film that axed Johnny Depp from its roster still among HBO’s most streamed titles
Johnny Depp has been making waves in the news lately, from his VMA appearance to new updates surrounding the actor post-Amber Heard trial. Despite a handful of people who are keen to know what happens next after that legal fiasco, it seems like the world has suddenly moved on from the events that unfolded.
ComicBook
Marvel Fan Art Transforms Superman Actor Henry Cavill Into the X-Men’s Beast for the MCU
Marvel Studios has just started dropping hints of mutants in the Marvel Cinematic Universe with Ms. Marvel and Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. Ms. Marvel is revealed as the first mutant in the main MCU, with the Doctor Strange sequel giving us a multiversal version of Professor Charles Xavier (Patrick Stewart). The studio even has been developing a third Deadpool film that will also be set in the MCU. With all that being said, fans really want to see the rest of the X-Men interact with the Avengers and some even have ideas of who they want to play who. With rumors of this actor potentially appearing in a Marvel Studios project, one fan has created a cool piece of fan art that shows Superman actor Henry Cavill as Hank McCoy aka Beast.
ComicBook
How House of the Dragon Sets Up a Major Death in Game of Thrones Season 1
House of the Dragon is set over a century before Game of Thrones, so there is very little in the way of direct connections between the original series and its prequel. However, House of the Dragon is doing a good job of stringing together turns of fate that echo across time into the events of Game of Thrones, in service of larger prophecy in the Song of Ice and Fire. Well, House of the Dragon Episode 3 features one such moment that fans may not have noticed on first viewing: the foreshadow of a major death to come in Game of Thrones Season 1!
ComicBook
The Simpsons: Welcome to the Club
Lisa Simpson has her heart set on the ultimate princess transformation. After meeting some of Disney's most notorious villains, Lisa is surprised to learn being bad just might be more fun.
CNET
'Morbius' Post-Credits Scenes, Spider-Man Links Explained as Marvel Movie Hits Netflix
Marvel vampire Morbius swooped into theaters in April and landed on Netflix on Wednesday, with Jared Leto turning himself into a creature of the night as he tries to cure himself of a rare blood disease. Sony's Spider-Man spinoff also includes a pair of post-credits scenes that may leave fans wondering what they just saw.
