Task Force X may be interested in Black Adam -- but Black Adam star Aldis Hodge isn't about to spill those beans. During a recent Q&A with reporters, the Leverage and Green Lantern: Beware My Power star said that his version of Hawkman "may have exchanged a few words" with Amanda Waller (Viola Davis), but that's all he was willing to say on the subject. Marvel may have its snipers, after all, but Black Adam is likely to strike its blabbermouths down with lightning. The actor shared that while the new movie does take place in the same world as Shazam! and Justice League, it's important for fans to remember that the Justice Society of America isn't picking up where Superman and company left off; they're the OGs.

MOVIES ・ 15 HOURS AGO