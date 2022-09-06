ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lea Salonga is a real *mutha* on “Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin”

By Ojinika Obiekwe
 2 days ago

Lea Salonga is playing a ‘mutha’ of a character on the HBO Max series “Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin.” She portrays “Elodie” who is involved in all kinds of drama. The Tony Award winner just wrapped her Dream Again tour.

“Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin” is now streaming on HBO Max.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to PIX11.

