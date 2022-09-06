Lea Salonga is a real *mutha* on “Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin”
Lea Salonga is playing a ‘mutha’ of a character on the HBO Max series “Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin.” She portrays “Elodie” who is involved in all kinds of drama. The Tony Award winner just wrapped her Dream Again tour.
