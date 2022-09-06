Read full article on original website
Men’s Basketball: Ohio State releases conference schedule, opens against Rutgers in DecemberThe LanternColumbus, OH
Savvy Sliders to open second location in Columbus, first on a college campusThe LanternColumbus, OH
Football: No. 3 Ohio State aims to maintain standards in first matchup with Arkansas StateThe LanternColumbus, OH
Sneaker Freaks to hold its 10th anniversary sneaker convention SaturdayThe LanternColumbus, OH
Women’s Soccer: No. 22 Ohio State beats Brown 3-2 on the roadThe LanternColumbus, OH
Three recruits who were impressed with Ohio State football last weekend
The Ohio State football team started their season about the best as they possibly could have hoped. They beat a top-five team in the preseason polls and showed how good their defense has the potential to be. It was a really good night for Buckeye nation. It was also a...
myfox28columbus.com
The Separation: Ohio State unveils game trailer for Arkansas State matchup
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Coming off a 21-10 win over Notre Dame last weekend, the No. 3 Buckeyes are looking ahead to this week's opponent- the Arkansas State Red Wolves. Ahead of the high-noon matchup, the Buckeyes released their game trailer Thursday night. The Red Wolves are coming into...
myfox28columbus.com
Ohio State men's basketball schedule 2022-23
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The Ohio State men's basketball team has long known its non-conference opponents for this season, but just Thursday learned its Big Ten schedule. The conference released dates and locations for every league team. Below is Ohio State's full schedule. Most tip times are TBD:. (All...
myfox28columbus.com
Ohio State-Notre Dame was ESPN's most-watched regular season game since 2017
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The Ohio State-Notre Dame matchup drew a crowd of more than 106,000 people at Ohio Stadium with millions more college football fans tuning in on TV. More than 10.5 million viewers tuned in to watch the season opener on ABC, according to ESPN. ESPN said...
saturdaytradition.com
Ohio State wideout seen leaving practice field with WR coach Brian Hartline
Ohio State not only missed the presence of Jaxon Smith-Njigba for the majority of the game against Notre Dame, but also Julian Fleming. Griffin Strom of Eleven Warriors posted a video of Fleming leaving practice with his pads in his hand with Buckeye WR coach Brian Hartline. Ryan Day confirmed...
landgrantholyland.com
Arvell Reese is ready to make his mark in Columbus
Over the past decade, the Ohio State Buckeyes have had some great linebackers grace the Horseshoe, many of whom are now playing on Sundays. Next year, they could be getting another one from Cleveland, Ohio in Arvell Reese. Reese is a 2023 linebacker recruit from the famed Glenville High School...
Bronny James, son of LeBron James, shares Ohio State Buckeyes visit photos
Over the weekend, Sierra Canyon High School (California) four-star combo guard Bronny James and his parents took a highly-publicized visit to Ohio State to check out the basketball program and to watch the football matchup between Ohio State and Notre Dame. How well-known was it that Bronny (and ...
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com
Ohio State Reaffirms Scholarship Offer to Bronny James, per Report
Bronny James made headlines this past weekend with a visit to Ohio State, and the Buckeyes apparently are interested in having the elder son of LeBron James back next year.
myfox28columbus.com
Ohio State men's hockey tickets for 2022-23 season on sale now
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Tickets for the 2022-23 Ohio State men's hockey regular season home games are on sale. Single-game and group tickets are available as well as season and mini plans. The Buckeyes are scheduled to host 14 games in Value City Arena, with 11 Big Ten contests...
myfox28columbus.com
Tommy Eichenberg named Nagurski National Defensive Player of the Week
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Ohio State linebacker Tommy Eichenberg has been named the Bronko Nagurski National Defensive Player of the Week. One of six captains for the 2022 Buckeyes, Eichenberg led a stout defense in Saturday's season-opening slugfest, a 21-10 win over No. 5 Notre Dame at Ohio Stadium.
myfox28columbus.com
Friday Night Rivals: Westerville South vs. Dublin Scioto
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Westerville South will make the trip to Dublin Friday night to take on the Dublin Scioto Irish on Friday Night Rivals. Kick-off is set for 7 p.m. on the ABC 6 YouTube page and the CW Columbus. The Wildcats are 2-1 and are coming off...
myfox28columbus.com
'It's pretty devastating,' Columbus runner reacts to death of Memphis runner
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A Columbus runner feels no person should be concerned about their safety while running. "You shouldn’t have to worry about our entire life being in danger," Jayne Goodrich said. Goodrich is an avid runner, mother, and employee at Fleet Feet. She said it's tragic...
myfox28columbus.com
Sports betting approved for Columbus Crew, Muirfield Village, Cincinnati Reds and more
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The Ohio Casino Control Commission released a list Wednesday of casinos and sports venues that have received conditional approval to allow sports betting on Jan. 1, 2023. The Columbus Crew, Muirfield Village Golf Club, Cleveland Browns and Cincinnati Reds have all received conditional approval from...
myfox28columbus.com
Finish Eliza's Run: Runners gather in Upper Arlington to finish Memphis teacher's run
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Local runners honored a mother and teacher who was kidnapped and murdered during her morning job in Memphis. A group of runners in Upper Arlington joined people across the country to "Finish Eliza's Run." 34-year-old Eliza Fletcher was jogging around 4:20 a.m. last Friday near...
myfox28columbus.com
What to do this weekend in Central Ohio
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — There are several things to do in Central Ohio this weekend. The Columbus Oktoberfest will be back in action all weekend and the Buckeyes will be back at The Shoe on Saturday. Whatever you plan on doing, be sure to check out the list below...
myfox28columbus.com
Blake Shelton announces tour stop in Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Country music superstar Blake Shelton on Wednesday announced an 18-city tour that will stop in Columbus. Carly Pearce and Jackson Dean will join Shelton on the "Back To The Honky Tonk" tour that kicks off Feb. 16 in Lincoln, Nebraska. The artists will perform at...
myfox28columbus.com
People can get certain criminal records sealed or expunged this weekend in Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — There's an effort this Saturday to help neighbors, but resources are available year-round. Franklin County Municipal Judge Jim O'Grady talked with ABC6/FOX28 about an effort. They are trying to get the word out about a program designed to help people seal and expunge criminal records for free.
myfox28columbus.com
CCS projecting low scores when state releases school report cards next week
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Leaders within Columbus City Schools announced their projections on performance one week before the state of Ohio releases school ratings and report cards. In most of the five categories measured by the Ohio Department of Education this year, CCS is expecting low scores. "It shows...
614now.com
Peach Cobbler Factory announces location of first-ever Columbus restaurant
The Peach Cobbler Factory is coming to Columbus, and now we know where. The popular national chain for cobbler, cinnamon rolls, banana pudding and more announced its intent to come to Columbus earlier this year, but did not initially provide a location. Late last week, however, the Peach Cobbler Factory...
WBNS 10TV Columbus
1 injured in south Columbus shooting
COLUMBUS, Ohio — One person was injured in a shooting on the city's south side Wednesday night, according to Columbus police. Police said the shooting happened just before 10 p.m. near the intersection of Marion Road and Linwood Avenue. Officers were in the area and heard the shooting. The...
