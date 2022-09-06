ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

myfox28columbus.com

Ohio State men's basketball schedule 2022-23

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The Ohio State men's basketball team has long known its non-conference opponents for this season, but just Thursday learned its Big Ten schedule. The conference released dates and locations for every league team. Below is Ohio State's full schedule. Most tip times are TBD:. (All...
COLUMBUS, OH
landgrantholyland.com

Arvell Reese is ready to make his mark in Columbus

Over the past decade, the Ohio State Buckeyes have had some great linebackers grace the Horseshoe, many of whom are now playing on Sundays. Next year, they could be getting another one from Cleveland, Ohio in Arvell Reese. Reese is a 2023 linebacker recruit from the famed Glenville High School...
CLEVELAND, OH
myfox28columbus.com

Ohio State men's hockey tickets for 2022-23 season on sale now

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Tickets for the 2022-23 Ohio State men's hockey regular season home games are on sale. Single-game and group tickets are available as well as season and mini plans. The Buckeyes are scheduled to host 14 games in Value City Arena, with 11 Big Ten contests...
COLUMBUS, OH
myfox28columbus.com

Tommy Eichenberg named Nagurski National Defensive Player of the Week

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Ohio State linebacker Tommy Eichenberg has been named the Bronko Nagurski National Defensive Player of the Week. One of six captains for the 2022 Buckeyes, Eichenberg led a stout defense in Saturday's season-opening slugfest, a 21-10 win over No. 5 Notre Dame at Ohio Stadium.
COLUMBUS, OH
myfox28columbus.com

Friday Night Rivals: Westerville South vs. Dublin Scioto

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Westerville South will make the trip to Dublin Friday night to take on the Dublin Scioto Irish on Friday Night Rivals. Kick-off is set for 7 p.m. on the ABC 6 YouTube page and the CW Columbus. The Wildcats are 2-1 and are coming off...
WESTERVILLE, OH
myfox28columbus.com

What to do this weekend in Central Ohio

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — There are several things to do in Central Ohio this weekend. The Columbus Oktoberfest will be back in action all weekend and the Buckeyes will be back at The Shoe on Saturday. Whatever you plan on doing, be sure to check out the list below...
COLUMBUS, OH
myfox28columbus.com

Blake Shelton announces tour stop in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Country music superstar Blake Shelton on Wednesday announced an 18-city tour that will stop in Columbus. Carly Pearce and Jackson Dean will join Shelton on the "Back To The Honky Tonk" tour that kicks off Feb. 16 in Lincoln, Nebraska. The artists will perform at...
COLUMBUS, OH
NewsBreak
myfox28columbus.com

CCS projecting low scores when state releases school report cards next week

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Leaders within Columbus City Schools announced their projections on performance one week before the state of Ohio releases school ratings and report cards. In most of the five categories measured by the Ohio Department of Education this year, CCS is expecting low scores. "It shows...
COLUMBUS, OH
614now.com

Peach Cobbler Factory announces location of first-ever Columbus restaurant

The Peach Cobbler Factory is coming to Columbus, and now we know where. The popular national chain for cobbler, cinnamon rolls, banana pudding and more announced its intent to come to Columbus earlier this year, but did not initially provide a location. Late last week, however, the Peach Cobbler Factory...
COLUMBUS, OH
WBNS 10TV Columbus

1 injured in south Columbus shooting

COLUMBUS, Ohio — One person was injured in a shooting on the city's south side Wednesday night, according to Columbus police. Police said the shooting happened just before 10 p.m. near the intersection of Marion Road and Linwood Avenue. Officers were in the area and heard the shooting. The...
