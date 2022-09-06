Public-records lawsuit against Sand is dismissed by court

Auditor of State Rob Sand's report on a media campaign that featured Gov. Kim Reynolds (inset) sparked a lawsuit, now dismissed, over the confidentiality of email exchanges with the auditor's office. (Photo illustration by Iowa Capital Dispatch, with images from Iowa PBS and Gov. Reynolds' YouTube page)

An Iowa judge has dismissed a lawsuit alleging Open Records Law violations by Auditor of State Rob Sand.

The court concluded the emails that a conservative law firm had sought to obtain “were properly maintained as confidential and withheld” from disclosure. The court granted Sand’s request for summary judgment, dismissing the case.

“We are committed to transparency, but also to protecting whistleblowers who help us uncover waste, fraud, and corruption,” Sand said in a written statement issued after the ruling. “We’ve had everyone from right-wing media outlets to the Democratic National Committee ask for records that could possibly identify tipsters. Our answer is the same every time: We must deny requests that would chip away at our ability to protect whistleblowers and save taxpayers money. Iowans can trust the State Auditor’s Office.”

Sand had told the court his office’s efforts to protect taxpayers would be “kneecapped” if he was forced to disclose communications with whistleblowers.

The emails in question were requested last year by the Kirkwood Institute, a self-described “conservative public-interest law firm.” The Kirkwood Institute acknowledged it requested the emails as part of its own investigation into what it called “the potential political overtones” of Sand’s 2021 report on Gov. Kim Reynolds’ appearance in public-service announcements about COVID-19.

In arguing for dismissal of the lawsuit, lawyers for Sand’s office claimed the requested records could be lawfully withheld.

In recent court filings, they said the institute’s “conclusion that whistleblowers who contact the auditor with allegations of misconduct or noncompliance must have their communications disclosed upon request would kneecap the auditor’s constitutional and statutory duty to safeguard taxpayer money and help ensure open and accountable government. Whistleblowers in both the public and private sector would reasonably fear retaliation should their allegations of misconduct or noncompliance be disclosed.”

Sand’s June 2021 report on Reynolds’ media campaign alleged that because the governor appeared in taxpayer-funded videos, the campaign violated a state law that generally prohibits the expenditure of public money to disseminate the likeness of a statewide elected official.

The law, however, includes an exemption for expenditures related to the use of emergency powers, and the Iowa Ethics and Campaign Disclosure Board later concluded Sand’s concerns lacked any merit.

After the audit report was published, the Kirkwood Institute – which is essentially former Muscatine County prosecutor Alan Ostergren, the organization’s president and legal counsel — embarked on an investigation into Sand’s actions. In court papers, Ostergren said it “appeared that a politically sympathetic blogger,” a reference to Bleeding Heartland’s Laura Belin, “and a similarly aligned Associated Press reporter” had opted to report on the auditor’s findings and in so doing they had “amplified its erroneous legal conclusions.”

The media reports about Sand’s findings “raised the real prospect that Auditor Sand had misused public resources to pursue private political gain,” Ostergren alleged.

The post Public-records lawsuit against Sand is dismissed by court appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch .