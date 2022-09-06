Read full article on original website
2 Towns in Wisconsin Have Been Ranked as the Best Places To Live in the United StatesJoe MertensWisconsin State
Five sports bars in Wisconsin that are considered the best in the entire stateJoe MertensWisconsin State
These 9 Restaurants Serve The Best Butter Burger In WisconsinTravel MavenWisconsin State
Saints hold joint practices with the Packers, tempers flareTina HowellGreen Bay, WI
NFL Top 100 Rankings: 100-91FlurrySportsGreen Bay, WI
cw14online.com
Week 4 High School Football Primer
GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- Week 4 might give high school football fans the first Friday of big conference games. Pulaski at Bay Port, Kimberly at Appleton North and Fond du Lac at Neenah are all on the schedule. It doesn't get much better than that. While it is only Week...
whby.com
Fond du Lac High School getting new football field and track complex
FOND DU LAC, Wis–Fond du Lac High School is getting a new football field and track. The school board approves five-point-three million dollars to construct a artificial turf field on the high school campus. The money will come from the district’s general fund in next year’s budget.
Wisconsin duo arrested after coordinated heist at Kohl’s
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Two Green Bay residents are facing a combined ten charges after a theft incident that involved one person parking in the fire lane while the other pilfered items. According to criminal complaints obtained by Local 5, both 39-year-old James Saldana and 27-year-old Sade Mills...
Go Pack Go Act would ensure all Wisconsinites can watch Packers games
On Tuesday, U.S. Senator Tammy Baldwin re-introduced her Go Pack Go Act, a proposal that would make sure all Wisconsinites can watch the Green Bay Packers games on television.
wearegreenbay.com
UPDATE: All lanes are now open on WIS 26 in Oshkosh after a crash
THURSDAY 9/8/22 – 4:44 p.m. OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) – WisDOT has provided an update on the crash that blocked the southbound lanes of WIS 26 near I-41 in Oshkosh earlier. Officials say that all lanes on WIS 26 are now open. The incident took just over an hour...
CBS 58
Culvers and Kwik Trip engagement photo goes viral on social media
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- An engagement photo shoot in Wisconsin is taking social media by storm. That photo shoot has 11,000 likes and thousands of shares on Facebook. "We met on Tinder like every other person our age these days," said Andrew Meier. Meier and his fiancé, Annemarie Ryan, set...
spectrumnews1.com
The impact of Hebert Kohler Jr. on Sheboygan County
KOHLER, Wis. — Tracy Gliori had heard about the Village of Kohler several years before she started making trips to the small Sheboygan community. “I originally started coming because I’d heard of the Kohler Waters Spa,” the New Prague, Minnesota, resident said. “I came for 10 years to experience that and loved everything Kohler Stood for.”
gbnewsnetwork.com
UW-Green Bay Converts 9-hole Golf Course to Cross Country & Ski Course
Repurposed Shorewood Golf Course is region’s first premiere cross-country course to be used by — and shared with — the local community. The newly designed course takes runners through the woods and rolling hills of the former Shorewood Golf Course, with the start and finish lines located near the new Shorewood Center for Outdoor Adventure Recreation and Student Engagement.
wearegreenbay.com
Police release more details about ‘peeping tom’ in Green Bay
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Green Bay Police Department is currently investigating a ‘peeping tom’ incident that recently happened and is asking the public for help. According to the department’s Facebook page, the incident happened on the city’s east side. “We are looking for...
waupacanow.com
New life at the Poor Farm
The Waupaca County Poor Farm was built in 1876 and used to be a place where people in need would go for room and board. In return, the people who stayed there were expected to work on the farm. If they didn’t work or caused problems, a stay in the basement jail might change their mind.
spectrumnews1.com
Not par for the course: 23-year-old Tyler Luedtke owns a golf course, farm and holds down full-time job
PLYMOUTH, Wis. — Quick, how many 23-year-olds do you know who own a golf course?. Then in their spare time — somehow, there is some — pick up a camera and do volunteer photography for the local high school?. Yeah, thought so. “I’ve always been someone that’s...
WBAY Green Bay
Milestone for Kristyn Allen’s twin daughters
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - It’s a milestone for Action 2 News This Morning reporter Kristyn Allen and her family. Many viewers followed the story of her twins Braelyn and Brielle. The girls had a tough battle with RSV as infants. Braeyln was critically ill and spent months at...
cw14online.com
Great Lakes Logging and Heavy Equipment Expo highlights latest in industry
ASHWAUBENON (WLUK)-- The Great Lakes Logging and Heavy Equipment Expo is returning to Ashwaubenon for the first time since 2010. This will be the biggest event the new Resch Expo has ever held. FOX 11's Emily Deem spent Thursday morning in Ashwaubenon to check out the event. Thousands of people...
wearegreenbay.com
Fall Art Block Party tomorrow in downtown Green Bay
(WFRV) – Explore exhibitions, watch art demos and enjoy live music. It’s all part of the fun to celebrate art. Local 5 Live gets details on the Fall Art Block Party happening tomorrow afternoon in downtown Green Bay. Details from downtowngreenbay.com:. Fall Art Block Party on Cedar. Thursday,...
visitoshkosh.com
Coming to the Oshkosh Arena
SEPTEMBER 14 @ 7:00 PM - 11:00 PM. I Prevail is coming to the Oshkosh Arena featuring Pierce the Veil, Fit for a King, and Yours Truly! I Prevail is a Grammy nominated rock band from Detroit, MI. This band finds success with their original music as well as well-known covers.
wpr.org
'We farm the sun': For some Wisconsin dairy farmers, solar energy is a new source of income
A small town in Manitowoc County is home to two large-scale solar farms, and farmers statewide are making similar moves. Brent Sinkula has been operating the Irish Acres dairy farm for 12 years. Before that, it was his father's farm, and his home. "Since I was 5 years old, I...
wearegreenbay.com
UPDATE: Lanes have reopened on WIS 32 in Sheboygan Falls after a crash
SHEBOYGAN FALLS, Wis. (WFRV) – WisDOT has provided an update on the crash that closed down all lanes of traffic on WIS 32 in Sheboygan Falls. Authorities say that all lanes have now been reopened. The crash took just under an hour to clear. Original Story: All lanes blocked...
Packers.com
Packers, Duluth Trading Co. unveil new apparel collaboration
The Green Bay Packers and Duluth Trading Company, a lifestyle brand of men's and women's workwear, casual wear, outdoor apparel and accessories, today announced a limited edition apparel collaboration for the 2022 football season. The legendary collection, which will only be available for a limited time, consists of better-built tailgating...
Fox11online.com
Traffic blocked near Sheboygan Falls following crash
UPDATE: The crash has been cleared and all lanes of traffic are open. ---- SHEBOYGAN FALLS (WLUK) -- All lanes of traffic are blocked on WIS 32 at Miley Road, going north and southbound due to a crash. A report from WisDOT said the incident occurred at approximately 2:37 p.m....
Herb Kohler passes away at age 83
The leader and Executive Chairman of Kohler Company, Herbert Vollrath Kohler, Jr., passed away on September 3 at the age of 83.
