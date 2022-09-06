ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Appleton, WI

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

cw14online.com

Week 4 High School Football Primer

GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- Week 4 might give high school football fans the first Friday of big conference games. Pulaski at Bay Port, Kimberly at Appleton North and Fond du Lac at Neenah are all on the schedule. It doesn't get much better than that. While it is only Week...
UPMATTERS

Wisconsin duo arrested after coordinated heist at Kohl’s

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Two Green Bay residents are facing a combined ten charges after a theft incident that involved one person parking in the fire lane while the other pilfered items. According to criminal complaints obtained by Local 5, both 39-year-old James Saldana and 27-year-old Sade Mills...
wearegreenbay.com

UPDATE: All lanes are now open on WIS 26 in Oshkosh after a crash

THURSDAY 9/8/22 – 4:44 p.m. OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) – WisDOT has provided an update on the crash that blocked the southbound lanes of WIS 26 near I-41 in Oshkosh earlier. Officials say that all lanes on WIS 26 are now open. The incident took just over an hour...
CBS 58

Culvers and Kwik Trip engagement photo goes viral on social media

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- An engagement photo shoot in Wisconsin is taking social media by storm. That photo shoot has 11,000 likes and thousands of shares on Facebook. "We met on Tinder like every other person our age these days," said Andrew Meier. Meier and his fiancé, Annemarie Ryan, set...
spectrumnews1.com

The impact of Hebert Kohler Jr. on Sheboygan County

KOHLER, Wis. — Tracy Gliori had heard about the Village of Kohler several years before she started making trips to the small Sheboygan community. “I originally started coming because I’d heard of the Kohler Waters Spa,” the New Prague, Minnesota, resident said. “I came for 10 years to experience that and loved everything Kohler Stood for.”
gbnewsnetwork.com

UW-Green Bay Converts 9-hole Golf Course to Cross Country & Ski Course

Repurposed Shorewood Golf Course is region’s first premiere cross-country course to be used by — and shared with — the local community. The newly designed course takes runners through the woods and rolling hills of the former Shorewood Golf Course, with the start and finish lines located near the new Shorewood Center for Outdoor Adventure Recreation and Student Engagement.
wearegreenbay.com

Police release more details about ‘peeping tom’ in Green Bay

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Green Bay Police Department is currently investigating a ‘peeping tom’ incident that recently happened and is asking the public for help. According to the department’s Facebook page, the incident happened on the city’s east side. “We are looking for...
waupacanow.com

New life at the Poor Farm

The Waupaca County Poor Farm was built in 1876 and used to be a place where people in need would go for room and board. In return, the people who stayed there were expected to work on the farm. If they didn’t work or caused problems, a stay in the basement jail might change their mind.
WBAY Green Bay

Milestone for Kristyn Allen’s twin daughters

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - It’s a milestone for Action 2 News This Morning reporter Kristyn Allen and her family. Many viewers followed the story of her twins Braelyn and Brielle. The girls had a tough battle with RSV as infants. Braeyln was critically ill and spent months at...
wearegreenbay.com

Fall Art Block Party tomorrow in downtown Green Bay

(WFRV) – Explore exhibitions, watch art demos and enjoy live music. It’s all part of the fun to celebrate art. Local 5 Live gets details on the Fall Art Block Party happening tomorrow afternoon in downtown Green Bay. Details from downtowngreenbay.com:. Fall Art Block Party on Cedar. Thursday,...
visitoshkosh.com

Coming to the Oshkosh Arena

SEPTEMBER 14 @ 7:00 PM - 11:00 PM. I Prevail is coming to the Oshkosh Arena featuring Pierce the Veil, Fit for a King, and Yours Truly! I Prevail is a Grammy nominated rock band from Detroit, MI. This band finds success with their original music as well as well-known covers.
Packers.com

Packers, Duluth Trading Co. unveil new apparel collaboration

The Green Bay Packers and Duluth Trading Company, a lifestyle brand of men's and women's workwear, casual wear, outdoor apparel and accessories, today announced a limited edition apparel collaboration for the 2022 football season. The legendary collection, which will only be available for a limited time, consists of better-built tailgating...
Fox11online.com

Traffic blocked near Sheboygan Falls following crash

UPDATE: The crash has been cleared and all lanes of traffic are open. ---- SHEBOYGAN FALLS (WLUK) -- All lanes of traffic are blocked on WIS 32 at Miley Road, going north and southbound due to a crash. A report from WisDOT said the incident occurred at approximately 2:37 p.m....
